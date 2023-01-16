Read full article on original website
'We Need Brett!' Cowboys Cut Kicker Maher After Historically Bad Playoff? McCarthy's Answer
Everything went right for the Dallas Cowboys in their 31-14 Wild Card win at Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... except for their kicking game. Brett Maher set an NFL record during the game, kicking and missing on four consecutive field goals giving the Cowboys six points rather than seven on every touchdown drive this evening.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Look: Ravens Star Furious With Coaching Staff After Loss
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins was really upset after Sunday night's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The Ravens made it a lot closer than anyone expected them to but ended up losing 24-17 with Sam Hubbard's 98-yard fumble return the difference. After the game, Dobbins sounded off ...
Report: 1 NFL Team Is 'Too Cheap' To Fire Coach
The Los Angeles Chargers appear to be set to stick with head coach Brandon Staley. According to rumors around the league, the Chargers ownership might be unwilling to pay up for head coach Sean Payton. "People I know around the league told me think they Chargers are too cheap to fire Staley and pay ...
Giants expecting a very hostile environment in Philadelphia
Playing the Eagles at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field is no walk in the park. The fans are some of the most passionate in all of sports and the atmosphere is nothing short of ‘no holds barred.’. “Hostile,” said New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll when asked what...
Jessica Pegula Honors Bills’ Damar Hamlin at Australian Open
The American tennis star is the daughter of Terry and Kim Pegula, who own the Bills and Sabres franchises. Jessica Pegula is honoring Bills safety Damar Hamlin by wearing his No. 3 on her tennis skirt during the Australian Open this week. Pegula is the daughter of Terry and Kim...
KC Chiefs to play in Germany in 2023
According to a tweet from the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots are scheduled to play games in Germany.
Titans hire Ran Carthon as next General Manager
NASHVILLE – The Titans have officially hired Ran Carthon as the team’s new general manager. Carthon spent two seasons as director of player personnel with the 49ers after serving five seasons as the director of pro personnel in San Francisco. Carthon was one of seven candidates to interview for the position with the Titans. “We […]
Cavs’ Mitchell to miss game vs. Grizzlies with groin strain
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Cavaliers star guard Donovan Mitchell will miss Cleveland’s game at Memphis on Wednesday night with a strained left groin. Mitchell, who is averaging 28.4 points per game in his first season for Cleveland, got hurt Monday in the third quarter of a 113-103 win over New Orleans. He was held out […]
The Baltimore Ravens ultimately fell to the Cincinnati Bengals in the first round of the NFL Playoffs. A closer contest than people would've thought, the Bengals were able to survive by one score, 24-17. However, after the game, the sour taste of the loss left some controversial comments to be made. These sour comments let fans get a peak behind the curtain to unveil the bitterness in Baltimore.
