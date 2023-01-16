Read full article on original website
Central Louisiana celebrates MLK Day
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations took place across the United States on Monday, with some taking place in Alexandria. The City’s celebrations began at 6:30 a.m. with a prayer breakfast. Later at 10:30 a.m., an MLK Day parade rolled into downtown Alexandria that featured a diverse array of participants, including local school bands, dance groups and community organizations.
Looking Back: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. visited Alexandria in 1966
Few and far between: RPL received 5 formal book complaints in 8 years. A records request revealed only six formal complaints and requests for reconsideration have been filed against books at the Rapides Parish Library since 2015, the most recent being a children's alphabet book with LGBTQ themes. Updated: 7...
Julie Larcart Benjamin - Golden Shield Winner
Rapides Parish Library pursuing legal advisement on controversial collection policy amendment. Dozens of community members delivered comments on a proposed amendment to the Rapides Parish Library’s Collection Development policy. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Nightside Forecast. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Nightside Forecast. Customers paying up to $7.50...
Cabrini presents medical career paths to Pineville High School students
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - On Wednesday, Jan. 18, students at Pineville High School had the opportunity to learn about potential career paths in the medical field. Students could interact with healthcare professionals from CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital from various specialties and learn about the education, training and daily duties required for each profession.
Rapides and Grant schools receive checks from Christmas Cheer Food Drive
(KALB) - Our team at KALB, the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe, and the Food Bank of Central Louisiana are saying ‘thank you’ to some of the top-performing schools in this year’s Christmas Cheer Food Drive. Some of the top-performing schools in Rapides and Grant parishes received checks for their...
ASH’s decorated track star Sarah Dupuy signs with ULL
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - One of Alexandria Senior High’s most decorated athletes signed her National Letter of Intent to continue Track & Field at UL-Lafayette. Sarah Dupuy is a multi-sport athlete at ASH and currently holds the school record for javelin and recently placed top five nationally at the Junior Olympics.
Bunkie: Newly-rural Louisiana area, striving to grow
BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - In a city made up of just over 3,300 people and surrounded by farming families, it is likely of no surprise that Bunkie is now considered a rural area by the U.S. Census Bureau. The change in classification comes after the bureau changed its criteria around...
Alexandria Missing Person: Mark Kaderly
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Mark Kaderly, who was last seen in the vicinity of the Salvation Army in October 2022. He has not been seen or heard from since and suffers from various medical problems. If you...
Mayor of Natchitoches welcomes baby girl
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The mayor of Natchitoches has welcomed a new baby into his family. Mayor Ronnie Williams and his wife, Tiffany, welcomed their new baby girl, Maggie, into the world. The baby girl was born at Natchitoches Regional Medical Center.
Avoyelles Parish schools receive checks for the Christmas Cheer Food Drive
Meet this week's Golden Shield winner with Acadian Ambulance - Julie Larcart Benjamin!. It's crawfish season Cenla, but your crawfish boils, at least for the time being, are going to be a little pricier. Alexandria man sought for Cottage Street shooting. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Alexandria Police Department...
More than 450,000 La. residents served by water systems rated D or F, new state grades show
NEW ORLEANS - For years, Opelousas residents have complained about their city’s antiquated water system, in which leaks under streets cause potholes and brown water flows from their faucets. Now, those residents have confirmation that their water system is failing. The city’s water utility was one of 64 in...
Could the Rapides Parish Coliseum be the home for future LSUA, LCU games?
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - If we learned anything from Tuesday night’s instant classic games between LSUA and Louisiana Christian, it is that the newly created rivalry between the two colleges in Rapides Parish is alive and well. The Fort, located on the campus of LSUA, seats around 600...
Impacts of new rural classification on Bunkie
Rapides and Grant schools receive checks from Christmas Cheer Food Drive. A breakdown of the amount of food collected in Rapides and Grant during the Christmas Cheer Food Drive and the schools that received checks for their efforts. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Nightside Forecast. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Rachael...
APD investigating false claim of student bringing firearm to Bolton High School
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria police are investigating a false claim that a student was bringing a firearm to Bolton High School. Around 7:53 a.m. on Wednesday morning, (Jan. 18), the School Resource Officer at Bolton High School contacted the Alexandria Police Department in reference to a student reportedly bringing a firearm to school. Police made contact with the 16-year-old male student before he entered the school property. They found that he was not carrying any weapons.
Rivalry renewed: LSUA & LCU to meet for 1st time this season
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The crosstown rivalries will pick on up Tuesday, Jan. 17, with Louisiana Chrisitan University and LSUA meeting on the hardwood for the first time this season. The men’s teams for both schools look different from the previous year. The Generals lost everyone but two players from...
Tight-knit Colfax community combats open-burn pit: ‘We are the flush toilet…’
COLFAX, Louisiana – The drive to Terry Brown’s farm is peaceful and scenic no matter which route one takes. The Central Louisiana roadside is lined with woodlands, pecan groves, vast open fields and, nearer to the Browns, a well-kept horse farm. The 71-year-old Colfax native planted 50,000 daffodil bulbs in fields where watermelons and cotton […] The post Tight-knit Colfax community combats open-burn pit: ‘We are the flush toilet…’ appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Customers paying up to $7.50 per pound of crawfish
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It is crawfish season Cenla, but your crawfish boils, at least for the time being, are going to be a little pricier. Farmers say freezing December temperatures, cold snaps and supply shortages are the culprit for the high prices we are seeing. According to the ‘The...
Car chase turns to foot race for Natchitoches police
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A teenager has been arrested by Natchitoches police and placed in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center after a high-speed car chase ended with the car’s occupants leading officers on a foot chase. On Monday, Jan. 16, Natchitoches police attempted to stop a vehicle for...
LDH releases preliminary community water system grades
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Department of Health released preliminary grade reports for community water systems in Louisiana. The reports were released on Jan. 1, and each water system was given a letter grade and a score out of 80 possible points. The grades are based on eight...
