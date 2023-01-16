Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska offers Texas receiver with visit coming SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes drop fifth-straight, lose to Nebraska 63-60The LanternColumbus, OH
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LincolnTed RiversLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Four-star WR Demitrius Bell offered, set to visitThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands commitment from Georgia edge rusherThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
Kearney Hub
Omaha Benson girls basketball down to just five players but still competing hard
OMAHA — A typical practice for the Omaha Benson girls basketball team isn’t for the faint of heart. When the team is only suiting up five players for varsity games, that’s the way it has to be. “I’m not going to lie, it’s pretty rough,” junior guard...
klkntv.com
Nebraska’s Whitney Lauenstein to ‘step away’ from volleyball
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Husker volleyball standout Whitney Lauenstein announced Tuesday that she will be taking time off from the sport. Lauenstein, who has played at Nebraska for two seasons, said via Instagram that she will “step away” from volleyball after the death of her father. The...
klkntv.com
Nebraska basketball’s Juwan Gary out for rest of season
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) – Nebraska men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg announced Wednesday evening that Juwan Gary will have left shoulder surgery and miss the remainder of the 2022-23 season. Gary, a 6-foot-6, 215-pound forward, suffered the injury in the first half of Nebraska’s game with Illinois on...
klkntv.com
Nebraska women’s basketball picks up road win at Purdue
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) –Nebraska women’s basketball secured a 71-64 come-from-behind win at Purdue on Wednesday night. Alexis Markowski helped the Huskers to a lead with a dominant fourth-quarter performance. Markowski scored 11 of her team-high 19 points and made six of her 10 rebounds in the fourth quarter...
klkntv.com
Nebraska high school basketball scores, Jan. 17
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – It was a busy Tuesday night of high school basketball. Catch some of the highlights and scores from around the area:
klkntv.com
Fred Hoiberg’s first technical at Nebraska sparks Huskers in win over Ohio State
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska men’s basketball held Ohio State to a season-low 60 points en route to a close win Wednesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Husker forward Juwan Gary is out for the season, and stepping up in his place was redshirt freshman Denim Dawson, who set a career high with eight rebounds and posted seven points.
klkntv.com
Lincoln Southwest’s Mark Watt named national high school coach of the year
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Southwest’s longtime softball head coach, Mark Watt, earned an award for his final season. Watt, who retired last February, was named 2021-22 coach of the year by the National Federation of State High School Associations. During his 25-year coaching career, he won 579...
Nebraska Football Recruiting Roundup: A possible surprise visitor, a legacy QB enters the portal, more
Nebraska football recruiting has entered an extremely interesting part of the calendar. There’s only a couple of weeks before the “final” signing day of the 2023 class. There are also only hours until the transfer portal closes. And of course, Matt Rhule and his Nebraska football recruiting...
klkntv.com
Friends organize giant fundraiser for injured Crete baseball coach
CRETE, NEB. (KLKN) – One Crete baseball coach’s friends are coming together in a big way. Aaron Mason was severely injured after a car accident in December, and still has a long road to recovery. To help offset the medical expenses, Mason’s friends Mitchell Homolka and Trevor Varley...
klkntv.com
Husker men’s hoops dealing with injuries ahead of Ohio State matchup
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska men’s basketball is dealing with several injuries heading into Wednesday’s game against Ohio State. Head coach Fred Hoiberg gave updates on three injured players – Sam Griesel, Juwan Gary and Blaise Keita – during a Tuesday press conference. Griesel, who...
klkntv.com
Lincoln ice cream joint unveils Runza-themed flavor
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An interesting flavor of ice cream will soon be available at a local shop. 402 Creamery out of Lincoln has teased the new ice cream flavor, chili and cinnamon roll, in partnership with Runza Restaurants. The popular ice cream shop says the Dream Midwest Collaboration...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Public Schools cancels class ahead of winter storm
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – There will be no school for Lincoln Public Schools students on Wednesday. The district announced Tuesday night that it is canceling classes and activities because of the impending winter storm. Lincoln is expected to receive 2 to 6 inches of snow. Follow Channel 8’s Storm...
klkntv.com
A winter storm unfolding across the state
UPDATE – 12:10 p.m. Wednesday:. After analyzing radar trends and taking a look at some of the morning data, we’ve made a few adjustments to the snow forecast. A wintry mix will eat away at some of the snow totals in southeast Nebraska, producing a sharp cutoff between high and not-so-high snow totals. Lincoln will end up very close to that cutoff region.
kfornow.com
Winter Storm Prompts School Closures In Lincoln and Surrounding Area
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 18)–Classes for Lincoln Public Schools, other private schools and surrounding school districts for Wednesday were called off Tuesday night, due to the winter storm forecast. Forecasters anticipate that the early impacts of the storm should impact the Lincoln area by late Wednesday morning, starting out as...
klkntv.com
PHOTOS: Winter storm unloads several inches of snow in parts of Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Once again, significant snowfall is missing Lincoln. But several inches were dumped across the western half of the state. Several roads west of Grand Island, including Interstate 80, have been closed due to snow and ice, according to Nebraska511. If you have any photos you’d...
klkntv.com
Nebraska animal shelters honor late Betty White on her 101st birthday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Tuesday would have been Betty White’s 101 birthday, and animal shelters around the country are celebrating with another year of the #BettyWhiteChallenge. The Capital Humane Society is using some of the donations received last year to place a memorial plaque honoring the “Golden Girls”...
klkntv.com
Lincoln students mark Martin Luther King Day by committing to continue his work
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Monday was a day of remembrance by local students for the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. His life, his legacy and his dream were celebrated, but the work these young leaders are committed to reigned supreme. “Unequal access and opportunity is the business of...
klkntv.com
Snow emergency in effect in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The City of Lincoln has declared a snow emergency. That means starting at 10 p.m. Wednesday, you can’t park on certain streets. Maps of the prohibited roads can be found on the city’s website. The emergency will end at 5 a.m. Thursday, according...
klin.com
UPDATE: Less Snow Expected in Lincoln
Things have changed regarding the storm since the 3 o’clock hour. Corey Mead, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, tells KLIN News that a warm layer of air above the ground has prevented the precipitation changing from freezing rain to snow. Additionally, a pocket of dry air moved from Kansas into Southeast Nebraska to Interstate 80 at about 3 PM. The dry air is causing much of the precipitation is evaporating before it hits the ground.
police1.com
Police Officer – Columbus, NE
$Keep your current hourly rate of pay, vacation, sick and comp hours will carry over you accrue new hours annual. Nebraska Certified Officers - $5000 Sign on Bonus. Keep your. current hourly rate of pay comparable to Columbus. Your vacation,. sick and comp hours will carry over and you would...
Comments / 0