(Omaha, NE) -- The family of an Omaha South High School student who died during football practice is set to receive a settlement from Omaha Public Schools. On August 10, 2021, 16 year old Drake Geiger collapsed shortly after practice began. The heat index in the Omaha metro that afternoon topped 100 degrees. At the time, Gieger's sister Brittany Hoffman said he was taken to Nebraska Medicine, "with CPR being performed." Hoffman says doctors and nurses worked to revive Geiger but that, "with great sadness they were not able to save him." Geiger's cause of death was attributed to hypothermia, which can happen in hot weather due to the body absorbing or generating more heat than it can release.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO