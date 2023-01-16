Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Lincoln students mark Martin Luther King Day by committing to continue his work
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Monday was a day of remembrance by local students for the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. His life, his legacy and his dream were celebrated, but the work these young leaders are committed to reigned supreme. “Unequal access and opportunity is the business of...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Public Schools cancels class ahead of winter storm
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – There will be no school for Lincoln Public Schools students on Wednesday. The district announced Tuesday night that it is canceling classes and activities because of the impending winter storm. Lincoln is expected to receive 2 to 6 inches of snow. Follow Channel 8’s Storm...
klkntv.com
Lincoln nonprofit remains committed to southeast Nebraska amid rebranding
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Despite a new name, the BraveBe Child Advocacy Center hasn’t changed its commitment to serving southeast Nebraska. BraveBe, a nonprofit that works with children who have been abused, changed its name from the Child Advocacy Center last year. Executive Director Paige Piper said the...
klkntv.com
Nebraska animal shelters honor late Betty White on her 101st birthday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Tuesday would have been Betty White’s 101 birthday, and animal shelters around the country are celebrating with another year of the #BettyWhiteChallenge. The Capital Humane Society is using some of the donations received last year to place a memorial plaque honoring the “Golden Girls”...
kfornow.com
Winter Storm Prompts School Closures In Lincoln and Surrounding Area
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 18)–Classes for Lincoln Public Schools, other private schools and surrounding school districts for Wednesday were called off Tuesday night, due to the winter storm forecast. Forecasters anticipate that the early impacts of the storm should impact the Lincoln area by late Wednesday morning, starting out as...
1011now.com
10/11 This Morning's Crime Stoppers
HS Basketball Highlights (Tues, Jan. 17) Highlights from Tuesday's high school basketball games. Nebraska guard Sam Griesel is expected to return from a hip injury against Ohio State. Property valuations on the rise for Lincoln, Lancaster County. Updated: 15 hours ago. Property owners across Lincoln and Lancaster County are receiving...
1011now.com
402 Creamery teams up with Runza to release “The Dream Midwest Collaboration”
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a combination that not many would think of putting together. Runza’s Chili & Cinnamon Rolls are definitely a wintertime favorite around Nebraska and Iowa, but there aren’t too many people who are looking to have a pint of ice cream in the middle of winter, especially when a snow storm in occurring. On the flip side, there are some who might think that eating ice cream during this time is one way to “become one with winter,” or simply just a year-round enjoyment.
WOWT
Snowstorm forecast prompts Omaha-metro alerts, closings, cancellations
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The approaching winter weather is impacting area services and prompting closings and cancellations. Bellevue Public Schools has called off classes for Wednesday. Omaha Public Schools announced Wednesday will be a remote-learning day. Additionally, the school board meeting slated for Wednesday evening has been rescheduled for 6...
klkntv.com
Snow emergency in effect in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The City of Lincoln has declared a snow emergency. That means starting at 10 p.m. Wednesday, you can’t park on certain streets. Maps of the prohibited roads can be found on the city’s website. The emergency will end at 5 a.m. Thursday, according...
klkntv.com
A winter storm unfolding across the state
UPDATE – 12:10 p.m. Wednesday:. After analyzing radar trends and taking a look at some of the morning data, we’ve made a few adjustments to the snow forecast. A wintry mix will eat away at some of the snow totals in southeast Nebraska, producing a sharp cutoff between high and not-so-high snow totals. Lincoln will end up very close to that cutoff region.
iheart.com
Family receives settlement after South High student died during practice
(Omaha, NE) -- The family of an Omaha South High School student who died during football practice is set to receive a settlement from Omaha Public Schools. On August 10, 2021, 16 year old Drake Geiger collapsed shortly after practice began. The heat index in the Omaha metro that afternoon topped 100 degrees. At the time, Gieger's sister Brittany Hoffman said he was taken to Nebraska Medicine, "with CPR being performed." Hoffman says doctors and nurses worked to revive Geiger but that, "with great sadness they were not able to save him." Geiger's cause of death was attributed to hypothermia, which can happen in hot weather due to the body absorbing or generating more heat than it can release.
WOWT
Iowa bowhunting couple gets probation, community service for hunting violations in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two business owners have been sentenced after allegedly violating the Lacey Act. Josh Bowmar, 32; Sarah Bowmar, 33; and Bowmar Bowhunting LLC; all from Ankeny, Iowa, were sentenced by Judge Michael D. Nelson on Thursday, Jan. 12, in federal court in Omaha for conspiracy to violate the Lacey Act.
police1.com
Police Officer – Columbus, NE
$Keep your current hourly rate of pay, vacation, sick and comp hours will carry over you accrue new hours annual. Nebraska Certified Officers - $5000 Sign on Bonus. Keep your. current hourly rate of pay comparable to Columbus. Your vacation,. sick and comp hours will carry over and you would...
klkntv.com
Meet Linus, available now at Capital Humane Society
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Matt Madcharo, executive director of the Capital Humane Society, came to the Channel 8 studio on Wednesday with an introverted kitten. Linus, a 6-month-old medium-haired orange tabby, is “a little bit of a shy guy,” Madcharo said. So he would do best in a quiet home without young children.
1011now.com
Lincoln Police Department’s Northeast Team moving to new location
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department’s Northeast Team Station is moving to a new location. On Thursday, the Lincoln Police Department’s Northeast Team, located at 4843 Huntington Ave., will begin transitioning to their new location at 52nd and R Street. Northeast Team officers will temporarily be...
klkntv.com
PHOTOS: Winter storm unloads several inches of snow in parts of Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Once again, significant snowfall is missing Lincoln. But several inches were dumped across the western half of the state. Several roads west of Grand Island, including Interstate 80, have been closed due to snow and ice, according to Nebraska511. If you have any photos you’d...
Bill would require local mask mandates to get city council or county board approval
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s local health directors, under a new legislative proposal, could no longer enact a directed health measure, such as a mask mandate, without the approval of their city council or county board and sign-off from state health officials. State Sen. Kathleen Kauth, a Republican initially appointed in June by former Gov. Pete Ricketts, […] The post Bill would require local mask mandates to get city council or county board approval appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klkntv.com
Brine helped Lincoln roads, though rain made it less effective, city says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The City of Lincoln has declared a snow emergency through Wednesday night while snow fighters continue clearing streets. “A snow emergency is in effect,” said Tim Byrne, maintenance operations manager for the Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department. “That’s a sense of heightened awareness for our community that impactful weather is either here or may be arriving in the near future. So when you hear that, think about your plans, whether it be for this evening or overnight.”
News Channel Nebraska
Travel to change on one Beatrice street
BEATRICE – The City of Beatrice will take different approaches on two long-time one-way streets. The city council has voted 6-2 to convert 8th Street between Ella and Monroe, to two-way travel. But it left 7th Street as a one-way northbound road between Ella and Monroe, after only one councilman voted to change it to two-way travel.
