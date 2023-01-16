To all of the holier-than-thou Christians. Judge not. If man had a heaven or hell to put us in, we would all be in trouble. Regardless of how Ms. Holla cursing and being herself offended anyone, she was being herself. She wasn't fake or trying to people please. Don't hate on her because she was making money. Tik Tok pays her. So throwing stone at Ms Holla now is disrespectful on all levels right now. So, if you have a personal problem with what you heard from her, that is your personal problem
I think it's safe to say that we all loved her! her family is the most blessed to have had her in their lives. I'm grateful that they shared her with us! sleep well pretty lady. godspeed to your family and friends may they all find solace in something in someone that makes them happy
peter was one of gods chosen disciples who walked with Jesus and was chosen to walk with Jesus who was God, guess what read the word he was a foul mouth cursor who loved God but you never see once in the bible where he was chastised for his cursing , this is not to say cursing is right it simply to say God knows all of our hearts we can fool man but we can't fool God holla had a long and blessed life let's all pray that God bless us to have a beautiful ending to a new beginning, none of us have a heaven or hell to put anybody in , thank God rest in peace 🕊️🕊️🕊️
Comments / 109