Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys
Troy Aikman says Tom Brady is the most unathletic quarterback in the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
WCPO
'Go win the Super Bow!': Joe Burrow makes Andrew Whitworth's kids' day with signed jerseys
CINCINNATI — As desperate as the Bengals might be for a healthy offensive lineman, former Cincinnati tackle Andrew Whitworth reiterated that he is still, unfortunately, unavailable. "My heart and mind says yes," Whitworth tweeted Monday afternoon. "But these giraffe/skinny jean legs say no (thanks)!!" That doesn't mean the Super...
What’s next for the Browns and Jim Schwartz? Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns are hiring Jim Schwartz as their defensive coordinator, choosing the longtime coordinator and former head coach of the Lions to succeed Joe Woods. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe open our podast by reacting to the hiring of Schwartz’s defense. Why was he...
Bengals’ Sam Hubbard was mic’d up for legendary 98-yard fumble return: ‘Terrified of getting caught’
Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard was mic'd up for his 98-yard fumble return for a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Jim Schwartz has turned around defenses before and he can do it again with the Browns
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In 2015, things weren’t great for the Eagles defense. They ranked 20th in defensive DVOA and 29th against the run under defensive coordinator Bill Davis. They gave up 26.9 points per game, 28th in the league. They gave up the 28th-most passing yards and the most rushing yards.
Fox 19
NFL preps ticket sale for AFC Championship Game without the Bengals
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The NFL on Tuesday advised the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills to begin selling tickets for an AFC Championship Game that assumes the Bengals will lose this weekend. The Chiefs and Bills can begin selling tickets from their allotment “in preparation for a scenario in...
Why Jim Schwartz’s hire is great news for Myles Garrett; Is Donovan Mitchell already a Cavs franchise great? Terry’s Talkin’ (podcast)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Welcome to this week’s edition of the Terry’s Talkin’ podcast with cleveland.com and Plain Dealer columnist Terry Pluto, and host David Campbell. Today we discuss the Browns’ hiring of defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz; plus the Cavs’ win over the Pelicans on Monday and what we learned from it; plus we answer some Hey, Terry! questions.
atozsports.com
Two factors that give the Bills a 13-0 advantage over the Bengals
The Buffalo Bills squeaked by the Dolphins to move on to the next round of the playoffs, beating Miami 34-31. Once the Bengals beat the Ravens and the schedule was announced for the next round of matchups, an interesting stat made its way across social media. An impressive feat. The...
Sam Hubbard’s fumble recovery TD needs a nickname, but what should it be? (Poll)
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Beating the Ravens is enough to make any Bengals fan feel good. To watch Sam Hubbard run the length of the field to turn what easily could have been a Ravens touchdown into a Bengals game winner — in the playoffs — is almost unimaginable.
Oddsmakers say Bengals are underdogs to Bills; Bengals say: ‘we’re not an underdog to anybody’
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Joe Burrow gave a shrug and a laugh when asked about the Bengals underdog status for this Sunday’s AFC divisional round game against the Bill. “I never feel like an underdog,” Burrow said. Buffalo was favored by five points as of Wednesday afternoon —...
Zac Taylor delivers game ball to a Cincinnati bar after Bengals' win over Ravens
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor promised to continue last year's tradition of gifting postseason game balls to Cincinnati businesses. He wasted no time after the Bengals' 24-17 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night. Taylor was at The Blind Pig a couple blocks from Paycor Stadium by 12:30 a.m....
How Jim Schwartz will impact Myles Garrett and the Browns pass rush: Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns introduced their new defensive coordinator on Wednesday. Jim Schwartz held a press conference at the team’s practice facility. After the press conference, Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe looked back on what Schwartz had to say. They discuss how hiring Schwartz will impact Myles Garrett and what the Browns need to add to their pass rush.
Fox 19
Whoops! Joe Burrow explains jersey mishap
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday’s media session for Joe Burrow got started with some laughs. As he walked up to the podium, reporters noticed Burrow was not in his usual orange No. 9 practice jersey. He was wearing Brandon Allen’s No. 8 practice jersey. Do not worry, though, Bengals...
Joe Burrow on Sam Hubbard, Jon Snow, having fun on road and more: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow spoke to the media on Wednesday to preview this week’s divisional round game against the Bills. The game is a sort-of rematch from the game two weeks ago that was canceled with less than six minutes to go in the first quarter.
Bengals coach Zac Taylor on Jonah Williams, getting ready for Buffalo and more: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals are inching closer to their divisional round matchup against the Bills on Sunday, and there were a few major headlines still to talk about with coach Zac Taylor at his Wednesday press conference. Here’s a transcript:. Jonah update. “I think every day is...
WLWT 5
'They gotta play us': Meet the Bengals coach who coined this season's catch phrase
CINCINNATI — "They gotta play us!" You've heard the Cincinnati Bengals yell it pregame, in game, walking off the field, but where did that line come from?. WLWT's Olivia Ray did some digging and found the man responsible. Mark Duffner's official role with the Bengals is Senior Defensive Assistant...
Linebackers of all sizes welcome in new Browns DC Jim Schwartz’s defense: Takeaways
BEREA, Ohio -- Jim Schwartz isn’t too picky about the size of the guys his linebacker room. For the new Browns defensive coordinator, it’s all about intangibles at the position. “I’ve seen some 250-pound guys that didn’t have a physical presence on the field and I’ve seen some...
Can Bengals QB Joe Burrow avoid a repeat of last year’s playoff sacks? Strictly Stripes Podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow owns a record he’d rather forget about. Almost exactly a year ago, Burrow was sacked an NFL-record nine times in last year’s divisional playoff victory at Tennessee. Although the Bengals won that game on a walk-off field goal, Cincinnati barely hung on for the win as those nine sacks were just some of the league-leading 70 times Burrow was sacked last season.
Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: How to watch NFL Wild Card playoff game for free (1/16/23)
The No. 5 Dallas Cowboys, who haven’t had an NFC championship in 27 years, will play against the No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFL Wild Card playoff game Monday, Jan. 16 at Raymond James Stadium. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: Fubo.tv (free...
