Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
NFL preps ticket sale for AFC Championship Game without the Bengals

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The NFL on Tuesday advised the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills to begin selling tickets for an AFC Championship Game that assumes the Bengals will lose this weekend. The Chiefs and Bills can begin selling tickets from their allotment “in preparation for a scenario in...
Why Jim Schwartz’s hire is great news for Myles Garrett; Is Donovan Mitchell already a Cavs franchise great? Terry’s Talkin’ (podcast)

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Welcome to this week’s edition of the Terry’s Talkin’ podcast with cleveland.com and Plain Dealer columnist Terry Pluto, and host David Campbell. Today we discuss the Browns’ hiring of defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz; plus the Cavs’ win over the Pelicans on Monday and what we learned from it; plus we answer some Hey, Terry! questions.
Two factors that give the Bills a 13-0 advantage over the Bengals

The Buffalo Bills squeaked by the Dolphins to move on to the next round of the playoffs, beating Miami 34-31. Once the Bengals beat the Ravens and the schedule was announced for the next round of matchups, an interesting stat made its way across social media. An impressive feat. The...
How Jim Schwartz will impact Myles Garrett and the Browns pass rush: Orange and Brown Talk

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns introduced their new defensive coordinator on Wednesday. Jim Schwartz held a press conference at the team’s practice facility. After the press conference, Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe looked back on what Schwartz had to say. They discuss how hiring Schwartz will impact Myles Garrett and what the Browns need to add to their pass rush.
Whoops! Joe Burrow explains jersey mishap

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday’s media session for Joe Burrow got started with some laughs. As he walked up to the podium, reporters noticed Burrow was not in his usual orange No. 9 practice jersey. He was wearing Brandon Allen’s No. 8 practice jersey. Do not worry, though, Bengals...
Can Bengals QB Joe Burrow avoid a repeat of last year’s playoff sacks? Strictly Stripes Podcast

CINCINNATI, Ohio - Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow owns a record he’d rather forget about. Almost exactly a year ago, Burrow was sacked an NFL-record nine times in last year’s divisional playoff victory at Tennessee. Although the Bengals won that game on a walk-off field goal, Cincinnati barely hung on for the win as those nine sacks were just some of the league-leading 70 times Burrow was sacked last season.
