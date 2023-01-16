Read full article on original website
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Damar Hamlin files for awesome trademark
Damar Hamlin continues to recover from the cardiac arrest he suffered on the field two weeks ago, and the Buffalo Bills defensive back is taking care of some business in the meantime. Hamlin has filed for at least three trademarks over the past 10 days. Trademark attorney Josh Gerben revealed that Hamlin filed trademarks for... The post Damar Hamlin files for awesome trademark appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
NFL World Appears To Be Done With Longtime Announcer
The time comes for everyone. Saturday night, it might have come for Al Michaels. The legendary announcer was on the call for the Jaguars vs. Chargers Wild Card game. His performance left a lot to be desired. That's what most of the NFL World thinks, anyway. "3rd biggest comeback in playoff history ...
NFL fans were convinced that Tom Brady's emotional press conference was a goodbye to the Bucs
When Tom Brady came out of retirement after 41 days last year, he almost certainly did not envision his season ending like how it did on Monday night. Brady took the first losing season of his career and narrowly won the division thanks to the rest of the NFC South being terrible. But with a chance to stun the Cowboys in a home playoff game, the Bucs looked like the team they had been all season in a 31-14 loss.
Jerry Jones gave the most Jerry Jones answer when asked about Cowboys kicker Brett Maher
The Dallas Cowboys rolled over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-14, on Monday night to punch their ticket to the divisional round where they’ll face the 49ers in the weekend finale next Sunday in San Francisco. While Dak Prescott looked phenomenal against the Bucs and the Dallas...
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Tuesday Announcement
Get ready for another offseason of Aaron Rodgers "will he or won't he?" retirement speculation. During this week's appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers said he is not ready "mentally or emotionally" to make a decision on his playing future. "I'm either all-in or I'm out," Rodgers ...
Deion Sanders says cold weather on official visit to Georgia deterred him from considering Bulldogs as player
Timing is everything. And timing is what Deion Sanders says played a factor in him removing Georgia from consideration as a recruit before the NFL legend ultimately landed at Florida State. Sanders, now the head coach at Colorado, told Rich Eisen that he was turned off by Georgia due to frigid weather that hit Athens during his official visit to campus in the 1980s. Sanders grew up in South Florida, and the idea of not having year-round warm weather — or at the very least, mild winters — was apparently a dealbreaker for Sanders.
Robert Griffin III responds to Michael Vick's comments advising Lamar Jackson to 'put a brace on it' and play
Robert Griffin III is perhaps the most qualified person when it comes to discussing the predicament Lamar Jackson faced over the past week. Griffin, after all, saw the trajectory of his career change dramatically after he played through serious injuries during a playoff game during his rookie season. That may...
Watch: Shedeur, Deion Sanders' son, launches a football 'over them mountains'
Napoleon Dynamite's uncle, Rico, once made a bet that he could throw a football "over them mountains". He was, of course, embellishing a bit and romanticizing his apparently stellar high school football career, but there is one real-life quarterback at least who'd be able to take Rico up on his bet.
Report: Steelers coaching decisions on hold as Mike Tomlin deals with personal matters
Several teams that missed the playoffs made changes to their coaching staff last week, but there’s been no word of any changes out of Pittsburgh. Mark Kaboly of TheAthletic.com reports that any coaching moves with the Steelers are on hold for the time being. The reason why things are on hold is that head coach Mike Tomlin has been attending to a personal matter.
Is Tom Brady Retiring Because Gisele Went for a Jog? An Investigation
Gisele went for a jog and Tom Brady played football. Coincidence!?
Carolina Panthers coaching candidate will not interview
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was reportedly the "leading candidate" for the Carolina Panthers head coaching opening. with the 36-year-old assistant. On Tuesday night Johnson told the Panthers, and several other interested teams, he was staying in Detroit, according to a league source. The source...
Cowboys Player Injured vs. Bucs Announces Status For 49ers Game
Dallas Cowboys veteran Jayron Kearse suffered a sprained MCL during the team's NFC Wild Card win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite this injury, Kearse will be taking the field for this weekend's Divisional Round against the San Francisco 49ers. "100%," he said when asked about the chances that ...
'Go win the Super Bow!': Joe Burrow makes Andrew Whitworth's kids' day with signed jerseys
CINCINNATI — As desperate as the Bengals might be for a healthy offensive lineman, former Cincinnati tackle Andrew Whitworth reiterated that he is still, unfortunately, unavailable. "My heart and mind says yes," Whitworth tweeted Monday afternoon. "But these giraffe/skinny jean legs say no (thanks)!!" That doesn't mean the Super...
Cowboys BREAKING: Move on Hankins; Vander Esch & Biadasz In
As the Cowboys look to finally slay their Tom Brady dragon, they will see three key starters make their return to help, including the just-moved Johnathan Hankins.
Rob Gronkowski Has Clear Message For Aaron Rodgers
For the second offseason in a row, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has stirred up drama about his football future. Rodgers fanned the flames of speculation that he might not return to the Packers in 2023 when he made an appearance on the Pat McAfee show on Tuesday and said that he's not ...
Steelers Brian Flores Was The “Puppeteer” Behind Kenny Pickett’s Critical Week 9 Turn Around
By all accounts, Pickett had a rough start to his rookie season. He took over for Mitch Trubisky in Week 4 against the Jets. Initially, Trusbisky had been slated to be under center to give the rookie Pickett a chance to get comfortable. Trubisky wasn’t getting it done and at halftime, Head Coach Mike Tomlin made the decision to bench him and start the young QB.
