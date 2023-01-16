ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott

The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance.  Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Damar Hamlin files for awesome trademark

Damar Hamlin continues to recover from the cardiac arrest he suffered on the field two weeks ago, and the Buffalo Bills defensive back is taking care of some business in the meantime. Hamlin has filed for at least three trademarks over the past 10 days. Trademark attorney Josh Gerben revealed that Hamlin filed trademarks for... The post Damar Hamlin files for awesome trademark appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MISSOURI STATE
CBS Boston

Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss

BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Appears To Be Done With Longtime Announcer

The time comes for everyone. Saturday night, it might have come for Al Michaels. The legendary announcer was on the call for the Jaguars vs. Chargers Wild Card game. His performance left a lot to be desired. That's what most of the NFL World thinks, anyway. "3rd biggest comeback in playoff history ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans were convinced that Tom Brady's emotional press conference was a goodbye to the Bucs

When Tom Brady came out of retirement after 41 days last year, he almost certainly did not envision his season ending like how it did on Monday night. Brady took the first losing season of his career and narrowly won the division thanks to the rest of the NFC South being terrible. But with a chance to stun the Cowboys in a home playoff game, the Bucs looked like the team they had been all season in a 31-14 loss.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Tuesday Announcement

Get ready for another offseason of Aaron Rodgers "will he or won't he?" retirement speculation. During this week's appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers said he is not ready "mentally or emotionally" to make a decision on his playing future.  "I'm either all-in or I'm out," Rodgers ...
GREEN BAY, WI
247Sports

Deion Sanders says cold weather on official visit to Georgia deterred him from considering Bulldogs as player

Timing is everything. And timing is what Deion Sanders says played a factor in him removing Georgia from consideration as a recruit before the NFL legend ultimately landed at Florida State. Sanders, now the head coach at Colorado, told Rich Eisen that he was turned off by Georgia due to frigid weather that hit Athens during his official visit to campus in the 1980s. Sanders grew up in South Florida, and the idea of not having year-round warm weather — or at the very least, mild winters — was apparently a dealbreaker for Sanders.
ATHENS, GA
WCNC

Carolina Panthers coaching candidate will not interview

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was reportedly the "leading candidate" for the Carolina Panthers head coaching opening. with the 36-year-old assistant. On Tuesday night Johnson told the Panthers, and several other interested teams, he was staying in Detroit, according to a league source. The source...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Cowboys Player Injured vs. Bucs Announces Status For 49ers Game

Dallas Cowboys veteran Jayron Kearse suffered a sprained MCL during the team's NFC Wild Card win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite this injury, Kearse will be taking the field for this weekend's Divisional Round against the San Francisco 49ers. "100%," he said when asked about the chances that ...
TAMPA, FL
Athlon Sports

Rob Gronkowski Has Clear Message For Aaron Rodgers

For the second offseason in a row, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has stirred up drama about his football future. Rodgers fanned the flames of speculation that he might not return to the Packers in 2023 when he made an appearance on the Pat McAfee show on Tuesday and said that he's not ...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Steelers Brian Flores Was The “Puppeteer” Behind Kenny Pickett’s Critical Week 9 Turn Around

By all accounts, Pickett had a rough start to his rookie season. He took over for Mitch Trubisky in Week 4 against the Jets. Initially, Trusbisky had been slated to be under center to give the rookie Pickett a chance to get comfortable. Trubisky wasn’t getting it done and at halftime, Head Coach Mike Tomlin made the decision to bench him and start the young QB.
PITTSBURGH, PA

