New Mexico State

newsfromthestates.com

Lujan Grisham calls on N.M. lawmakers to legally protect abortion rights during State of the State

From right, Speaker of the House Javier Martinez, Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver (black shirt), former Rep. Brian Egolf, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, U.S. Reps. Teresa Leger Fernandez and Melanie Stansbury stand to applaud a line about abortion rights during Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s State of the State address on Jan. 17, 2023 in Santa Fe. (Photo by Shaun Griswold / Source NM)
SANTA FE, NM
kunm.org

Governor outlines priorities amid unprecedented state revenue

The 2023 New Mexico Legislative Session began Tuesday and, as is customary, opening day was marked with the governor’s State of the State address. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham covered a lot of territory in her speech, including economic relief, climate change, crime prevention and education. All Things Considered host Nash Jones spoke with News Director Megan Kamerick about some highlights from the governor's address.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Republicans respond to Governor’s State of the State address

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Republican lawmakers are responding to Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s 2023 State of the State address. In the minority, Republicans face Democratic control in the House, Senate and Executive branches during the 60-day session. House Republican Leader Ryan Lane (Aztec) issued a statement following the Governor’s speech Tuesday. A second […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Roundhouse Roundup: What to expect from day two

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wednesday marks the first full day of lawmaking in the 2023 session. After introductions and a speech from the Governor yesterday, lawmakers are now going to dig into capital outlay and more bills. Starting at 9:00 a.m. this morning, the Senate Finance Committee will take a look at capital outlay projects […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

At Roundhouse, advocates ask for voting rights for convicted felons

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – As lawmakers gathered in Santa Fe for the start of the 2023 New Mexico Legislative Session, a group of advocates asked for support in expanding New Mexico’s voting rights. In particular, with a news conference at the Roundhouse, they called for the restoration of felons’ voting rights. “Most people don’t realize the […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Website removes New Mexico voter registration info

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexican’s voter registration information has been taken down from an online publication. Last year, the Voter Reference Foundation published the voter registration of New Mexicans and a federal judge allowed it temporarily. But the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals has sided with the New Mexico Secretary of State’s office, which says […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Clean air in schools could become New Mexico law

Under the Public School Ventilation Act, portable filtration systems like this one at a private school in Albuquerque would be used only when the central HVAC system can’t do the job. (Photo by Austin Fisher / Source NM) Even though New Mexico requires public schools to upgrade their heating...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Legislative session starts on January 17

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monday there are a few committee meetings scheduled ahead of this year’s New Mexico Legislative session. The Finance and Education Committees will be meeting to review the legislation they’ll be endorsing during the session. The session starts Tuesday, January 17, and runs through...
NEW MEXICO STATE
krwg.org

A Decade In, LFC Medicaid Report Highlights Program Failures

In December the Legislative Finance Committee (LFC) published a report on New Mexico’s Medicaid program. Whether by design or accident, the report happened to coincide with the 10th anniversary of New Mexico’s Medicaid expansion. Then-Gov. Susana Martinez decided to accept the “ObamaCare” expansion dollars which, at the time, was 100% federally funded.
southarkansassun.com

Up To $1,500 in Tax Rebates: New Mexico Governor Proposes

Governor Lujan Grisham has proposed up to $1,500 in tax rebates for the residents of New Mexico. According to the governor’s proposal, a $1 billion budget would be allocated for the rebates. According to the New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, the state has a budget of $9.4 billion....
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Legislative Finance Committee gives update on New Mexico homelessness

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the 2023 lawmaking session underway, the Legislative Finance Committee has released a status update on a key issue affecting many communities: homelessness. They note that while homelessness is down statewide, long-term solutions are lacking. According to the Legislative Finance Committee (LFC) update, homelessness has actually decreased. “Over the last decade, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

