newsfromthestates.com
State employees rally in favor of telework as legislative session begins in New Mexico
CWA Local 7076 Treasurer Anne Keller (left) wore a union jacket to the rally on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. outside the Roundhouse as lawmakers gathered for the start of the legislative session. (Photo by Austin Fisher / Source NM) Allie Alaimo is a chemist who has for three years helped...
newsfromthestates.com
Lujan Grisham calls on N.M. lawmakers to legally protect abortion rights during State of the State
From right, Speaker of the House Javier Martinez, Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver (black shirt), former Rep. Brian Egolf, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, U.S. Reps. Teresa Leger Fernandez and Melanie Stansbury stand to applaud a line about abortion rights during Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s State of the State address on Jan. 17, 2023 in Santa Fe. (Photo by Shaun Griswold / Source NM)
newsfromthestates.com
Advocates voice support as Lujan Grisham pitches improvements for N.M. children
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham delivers the 2023 State of the State before lawmakers in Santa Fe on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. (Photo by Shaun Griswold / Source NM) Gov. Michelle Lujan-Grisham promised billions in educational investment during her State of the State address and unveiled two programs to big applause.
kunm.org
Governor outlines priorities amid unprecedented state revenue
The 2023 New Mexico Legislative Session began Tuesday and, as is customary, opening day was marked with the governor’s State of the State address. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham covered a lot of territory in her speech, including economic relief, climate change, crime prevention and education. All Things Considered host Nash Jones spoke with News Director Megan Kamerick about some highlights from the governor's address.
New Mexico Republicans respond to Governor’s State of the State address
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Republican lawmakers are responding to Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s 2023 State of the State address. In the minority, Republicans face Democratic control in the House, Senate and Executive branches during the 60-day session. House Republican Leader Ryan Lane (Aztec) issued a statement following the Governor’s speech Tuesday. A second […]
What New Mexico lawmakers will focus on during the 2023 legislative session
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting today, New Mexico lawmakers are back at the process of passing bills for a 60-day legislative session. Along with a new class of New Mexico House members, a returning class of state senators will join Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, as she begins her second term as the state’s chief executive officer. […]
Roundhouse Roundup: What to expect from day two
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wednesday marks the first full day of lawmaking in the 2023 session. After introductions and a speech from the Governor yesterday, lawmakers are now going to dig into capital outlay and more bills. Starting at 9:00 a.m. this morning, the Senate Finance Committee will take a look at capital outlay projects […]
At Roundhouse, advocates ask for voting rights for convicted felons
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – As lawmakers gathered in Santa Fe for the start of the 2023 New Mexico Legislative Session, a group of advocates asked for support in expanding New Mexico’s voting rights. In particular, with a news conference at the Roundhouse, they called for the restoration of felons’ voting rights. “Most people don’t realize the […]
Governor Lujan Grisham wants excess state revenue to go towards the economy, education
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 2023 Legislative Session started Tuesday with Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham starting her State of the State speech very late. The lawmakers have record revenue to work with an extra $3.6 billion. The governor says it should go towards building a better economy and educational system. “That’s who this work is for,” says […]
Roundhouse Roundup: What to expect on day one of New Mexico’s 2023 legislative session
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s 2023 lawmaking session begins at the state capitol today at noon. There are billions of dollars up for grabs in the annual budgeting process and a wide range of proposed bills to debate. It’s a 60-day session, and not all the work will happen on day one. So, what […]
losalamosreporter.com
Gov. Lujan Grisham Delivers First State Of The State Address Of Her Second Term, Announces Legislative Agenda
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Tuesday issued her fifth State of the State address, the first of her second term as governor, laying out her legislative priorities for the 2023 legislative session. The full text of the governor’s address as prepared can be found below. Continuing strategic and meaningful...
Website removes New Mexico voter registration info
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexican’s voter registration information has been taken down from an online publication. Last year, the Voter Reference Foundation published the voter registration of New Mexicans and a federal judge allowed it temporarily. But the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals has sided with the New Mexico Secretary of State’s office, which says […]
newsfromthestates.com
Clean air in schools could become New Mexico law
Under the Public School Ventilation Act, portable filtration systems like this one at a private school in Albuquerque would be used only when the central HVAC system can’t do the job. (Photo by Austin Fisher / Source NM) Even though New Mexico requires public schools to upgrade their heating...
newsfromthestates.com
Flood infrastructure and housing among the big legislative asks from southern New Mexicans
LAS CRUCES — About 40 people packed themselves into the offices of El Calvario Church Friday night, squeezing between high-backed quilted chairs and lining the edges of the room. For the next two hours, the air buzzed with requests, concerns and questions for state lawmakers about how to spend a record $3.6 billion budget surplus.
KRQE News 13
New Mexico Legislative session starts on January 17
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monday there are a few committee meetings scheduled ahead of this year’s New Mexico Legislative session. The Finance and Education Committees will be meeting to review the legislation they’ll be endorsing during the session. The session starts Tuesday, January 17, and runs through...
Failed GOP Candidate Arrested In String Of Shootings At New Mexico Democrats' Homes
Police charged Solomon Peña, a former Republican candidate for the state House of Representatives.
krwg.org
A Decade In, LFC Medicaid Report Highlights Program Failures
In December the Legislative Finance Committee (LFC) published a report on New Mexico’s Medicaid program. Whether by design or accident, the report happened to coincide with the 10th anniversary of New Mexico’s Medicaid expansion. Then-Gov. Susana Martinez decided to accept the “ObamaCare” expansion dollars which, at the time, was 100% federally funded.
southarkansassun.com
Up To $1,500 in Tax Rebates: New Mexico Governor Proposes
Governor Lujan Grisham has proposed up to $1,500 in tax rebates for the residents of New Mexico. According to the governor’s proposal, a $1 billion budget would be allocated for the rebates. According to the New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, the state has a budget of $9.4 billion....
Legislative Finance Committee gives update on New Mexico homelessness
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the 2023 lawmaking session underway, the Legislative Finance Committee has released a status update on a key issue affecting many communities: homelessness. They note that while homelessness is down statewide, long-term solutions are lacking. According to the Legislative Finance Committee (LFC) update, homelessness has actually decreased. “Over the last decade, […]
New Mexico top prosecutor to focus on child civil rights
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — (AP) — New Mexico’s top prosecutor wants to start a conversation with lawmakers and the governor in hopes of charting a new course for a state beleaguered by violent crime, poor educational outcomes and persistently dismal child welfare rankings. Attorney General Raúl Torrez, who...
