Pair of bull elk spotted in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Residents on the east side of Salt Lake City were treated to a sight that's not so common in those parts.

A pair of bull elk were seen wandering around the Yalecrest neighborhood, as seen in the video above from Peter Van Horn.

Salt Lake City Police also posted photos of possibly the same animals, saying they were seen both Saturday and Sunday.

The police department added some insight that the elk may have been drawn down from their usual habitat in the mountains by the fresh salt on the roads.

They also urged residents to call police dispatch at 801-799-3000 if they see wildlife in city limits, that way it can be reported to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.