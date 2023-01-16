Read full article on original website
2023 Critics Choice Awards recap: Best and worst moments
The 2023 Critics Choice Awards ended with what many expected: A win for “Everything Everywhere All At Once” in the Best Picture category. The A24 movie took home five awards from the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday night, including Best Picture, Best Director for the Daniels, Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan, Best Original Screenplay for the Daniels, and Best Editing. While Quan was the only acting winner from “Everything Everywhere,” he wasn’t the film’s only performance nominee. Michelle Yeoh was nominated for Best Actress, but lost to Cate Blanchett for “TAR.” Stephanie Hsu and Jamie Lee Curtis were nominated for Best Supporting Actress, but both...
Today’s Dylan Dreyer missing from the morning show studio after telling fans she’s ‘free’
DYLAN Dreyer was missing from the Today show studio on Wednesday after going on a trip with her husband. The TV meteorologist, 41, told fans she was headed to Florida with Brian Fichera in a post to Instagram on Tuesday. She wrote: "Heading to Orlando for @hiltongrandvacations #hgvlpga without kids!!...
'Betrayed His Own Family': Kate Middleton Blames Meghan Markle For Pitting Prince Harry Against Palace As Royal Tensions Rage On
Kate Middleton and her husband, Prince William, will always have a soft spot for his younger brother, Prince Harry, but insiders claim the Princess of Wales can't help but place blame on Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, for the ongoing family divide. RadarOnline.com has learned that Middleton has made a point...
Melissa Rauch’s Husband Winston: Meet The ‘Night Court’ Star’s Spouse
Melissa Rauch is an actress and comedian. She stars in the new NBC show Night Court. She’s married to producer/screenwriter Winston Rauch. Melissa Rauch, 42, is known to most for her decade-long role as Bernadette on The Big Bang Theory. Now, she’s starring in NBC’s Night Court revival which marks her latest collaboration with her loving husband, Winston Rauch, 43. Both Melissa and Winston are executive producers on the series and they get to show everyone why they’re such a great team. The couple have been married since 2007 and Winston is so dedicated to his wife that he changed his last name from Beigel to Rauch after their nuptials. Keep reading to find out more about Winston and his 16-year marriage to Melissa.
Former Talk show host Jenny Jones reinvents herself with a successful cooking show; Sharing her most popular recipe
Jenny Jones is back, and it's not what you think. Former talk show host and comedian Jenny Jones made her big break happen during the 90’s “Trash Talk Show craze”. In the 1960’s the likes of Les Crane and Joe Pyne were the first to have confrontational radio and television respectively.
‘The View’ Derailed by Audience Member Calling Whoopi Goldberg An “Old Broad”
Careful what you yell out on The View, you might just end up on TV! One particularly outspoken audience member got her five seconds of fame after calling out to Whoopi Goldberg during today’s episode of the show— and, naturally, the longtime moderator gave the best response to being dubbed an “old broad.”
The Tragic Death Of Ryan Hope's Star Michael Levin
Michael Levin, best known for portraying Jack Fenelli on the ABC soap opera "Ryan's Hope," died on January 6, 2023, at the age of 90, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The news of his death was shared by his son, Jason Levin, who revealed that his father died of natural causes at the Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco, New York. Levin had a long tenure on the soap, starring as the journalist Fenelli for all 13 seasons.
Michael J. Fox nearly quit acting thanks to Matthew Broderick
Michael J. Fox became a (short) king of the 80s thanks to getting his big break in sitcom Family Ties, which led to Hollywood movie roles in Teen Wolf, The Secret of My Success and a little-known time travel movie called Back to the Future. But before landing Family Ties, Fox almost went back to his native Canada, because he kept losing roles to Matthew Broderick.
‘Sixteen Candles’ actor Paul Dooley reveals real-life family trauma
Despite playing lovable dads on-screen in films like “Sixteen Candles” and “Runaway Bride,” Paul Dooley recently revealed he spent years estranged from his real-life children. In the recently released memoir, “Movie Dad: Finding Myself and My Family, On Screen and Off,” the actor, 94, claims he suddenly lost contact with his daughter Robin and son Adam. At the time, Dooley had divorced the children’s mom — his second wife, whose name he does not reveal — and would see Adam and Robin on a “regular basis,” including one month every summer. However, Dooley claims they disappeared after a “great summer” together and...
Before They Were Famous: Stars in After-School Specials
Michelle Pfeiffer & Val Kilmer, One Too Many, 1985. "It was only some drinks until one mistake made it one too many," warned the trailer for this cautionary tale about drinking and driving, which was directed by Pfeiffer's then-husband, Peter Horton. "I usually don't cringe when I think back or see myself," Kilmer told PEOPLE in 2013 of his past performances.
Josh Duhamel Cozies Up To New Wife Audra Mari As She Supports Him At ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Premiere
Josh Duhamel, 50, had his wife Audra Mari, 29, by his side at the Shotgun Wedding premiere on January 18. The newly-married couple cozied up to each other as they smiled for photos at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. Josh, who stars in the rom-com with Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Coolidge, placed his arm on his gorgeous wife’s back, as Audra cuddled up next to the handsome actor.
‘Frasier’ Revival Recasts ‘Mad Men’ Actor in Pivotal Role, Fans Erupt
Fans who had been looking forward to seeing the Frasier revival starring Kelsey Grammer on Paramount+ are a bit ticked off. They hoped to see Trevor Einhorn come on back as Frasier’s son Freddy Crane. But the Mad Men actor got the boot. British actor Jack Cutmore-Scott is coming on board to play Freddy.
An abysmal horror sequel starring future Oscar winners that took 27 years to release wins bizarre admiration
George Clooney has won two Academy Awards from eight nominations in six different categories, while Laura Dern has an Oscar of her own from three nods. Timothy Spall has been shortlisted for a BAFTA no less than five times, while Charlie Sheen has four Primetime Emmys under his belt, and Johnathan Rhys-Davies has been a part of two billion-dollar franchises. They all co-starred in the same film way back in 1983, but it would be 27 years before Grizzly II: Revenge finally saw the light of day.
Night Court's John Larroquette Talks About Playing Dan Fielding Again, Shares Fond Harry Anderson Memories
Night Court is back in session, and Dan Fielding is back on the case… although he’s on the other side now. John Larroquette returns as the smug attorney on NBC’s new revival, reprising the role he played on the 1984-92 courtroom comedy. The actor admitted to reporters at the Television Critics Association winter press tour that he was wary at first about “the idea of trying to revive something that we did 35 years ago when we were young and agile and acrobatic and maybe funny. To try at 75 years old to go back to that seemed a real error...
Oscar-nominated actress announces third child is on the way with Grammy-winning musician husband, more stars who are expecting
Slide 1 of 31: On Jan. 14, a rep for "She Said" and "An Education" actress Carey Mulligan confirmed to People magazine that the two-time Oscar nominee is pregnant with her third child. Carey and husband Marcus Mumford, the frontman for Grammy-winning band Mumford & Sons, are already parents to daughter Evelyn, 7, and son Wilfred, 5.MORE: Celebs who have a lot of kids.
Seinfeld star says the series ruined his career
Remember the mailman on Seinfeld? The character who played Newman the mailman on the show is quite memorable to many but the actor Wayne Knight said that Seinfeld derailed his movie career. In an interview with Vice by Twitter/radio personality Seinfeld2000, Knight said, “It practically obliterated my film career in...
40 Photos of Carrie Fisher's Incredible Life, Including Her Time in 'Star Wars'
Slide 1 of 40: Carrie Fisher's hold on Hollywood goes far beyond her Star Wars fame. She was born into Tinseltown royalty, as the daughter of Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher, and used her platform to open up a dialogue around addiction and mental illness — all while making us laugh. Now, we remember the writer and actress with these rarely-seen photos.
Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!
Underneath this dramatic diamond is a woman about town who landed on your TV screens and brought all of the hashtags, and considering she was born and raised in the 9-0-2-1-0 ... there's no question this rich kid knows her way around Beverly Hills. Yes, she comes from a billionaire...
