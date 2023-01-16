ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Boston

Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss

BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Tuesday Announcement

Get ready for another offseason of Aaron Rodgers "will he or won't he?" retirement speculation. During this week's appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers said he is not ready "mentally or emotionally" to make a decision on his playing future.  "I'm either all-in or I'm out," Rodgers ...
GREEN BAY, WI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Russell Gage leaves Cowboys-Bucs game to hospital after frightening blow to head, neck

Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Russell Gage left Monday's playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys on a backboard after a frightening injury late in the game. Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson made contact with Gage's head after an incomplete pass late in the fourth quarter. Gage fell to his rear after the pass, and Wilson hit him from behind, snapping Gage's head forward. Wilson wasn't targeting Gage's head. He was already committed to the tackle when Gage fell.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Ticket Prices For Cowboys-49ers Game Are Insane

Ticket prices for the Cowboys-49ers Divisional Round game are pretty steep. The average ticket is going for $1,420 on the secondary market, up 73% since the Cowboys won their Wild Card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. The Niners and Cowboys have two of the biggest ...
SANTA CLARA, CA
The Spun

NFL World Appears To Be Done With Longtime Announcer

The time comes for everyone. Saturday night, it might have come for Al Michaels. The legendary announcer was on the call for the Jaguars vs. Chargers Wild Card game. His performance left a lot to be desired. That's what most of the NFL World thinks, anyway. "3rd biggest comeback in playoff history ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Cheerleaders Went Viral During Playoff Win

On Monday night, the Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers to advance to the divisional round of the playoffs.  Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had arguably the best performance of his NFL career. He had 305 passing yards, 24 rushing yards and five total touchdowns.  The cheerleaders for the ...
ARLINGTON, TX
The Spun

Look: 1 NFL Quarterback Has Never Lost A Saturday Game

If the Chiefs are going to advance to the AFC Championship this weekend, they'll need to do something no team has ever done.  Believe it or not, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has a career 37-0 record on Saturdays. This includes his time at Clemson and Cartersville High School. The ...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Report: 1 NFL Team Is 'Too Cheap' To Fire Coach

The Los Angeles Chargers appear to be set to stick with head coach Brandon Staley. According to rumors around the league, the Chargers ownership might be unwilling to pay up for head coach Sean Payton. "People I know around the league told me think they Chargers are too cheap to fire Staley and pay ...
FOX Sports

Super Bowl LVII contenders re-ranked after wild-card round

The best weekend of the NFL calendar will soon be upon us. The NFL divisional playoffs — with four games over two days — is the top the league has to offer. As we head into this upcoming weekend of action, how confident am I in each of the eight remaining squad's chances at winning the Super Bowl?
MINNESOTA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Playoff Schedule Announcement

The rest of the NFL's playoff schedule is officially set. While one game remains in the Wild Card round, with the Cowboys set to play at the Buccaneers on Monday, the rest of the playoff schedule has been finalized. The NFL announced the updated playoff schedule on Sunday evening. Here's the full ...
MISSOURI STATE
The Spun

NFL World Not Happy With 'Unfair' Schedule Decision

There is one game remaining in the NFL's Wild Card round, as the Dallas Cowboys are set to play at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. The winner of this game will take on the San Francisco 49ers on the road late on Sunday. The 49ers are coming off a win over the Seahawks on Saturday ...
TAMPA, FL
msn.com

Emmanuel Sanders' NFL playoff picks have been perfect so far

After announcing his retirement from the NFL last fall, former wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders joined NFL Network as a studio analyst. It’s safe to say he’s an expert on the game. Sanders was the only member of NFL Network’s NFL GameDay Morning program to correctly pick all six...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Look: Wife Of Bills Lineman Went Viral On Sunday

A brief brawl broke out in the second half of yesterday's Bills-Dolphins playoff game as Dolphins lineman Christian Wilkins clashed with Bills offensive lineman Mitch Morse. But while the fight led to unsportsmanlike conduct penalties from both players, it also brought out some pretty funny ...
BUFFALO, NY

