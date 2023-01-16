ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex County, NJ

New Jersey Globe

Fantasia, Inganamort running together for open 24th district Assembly seats

Sussex County Commissioner Dawn Fantasia and Chester Township Mayor Mike Inganamort have teamed up to seek two open State Assembly seats in the 24th legislative district where incumbents Parker Space (R-Wantage) and Hal Wirths (R-Wantage) are not seeking re-election. “Assemblymen Space and Wirths have been courageous fighters for us,” Fantasia...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Watson, former city planner for Newark, joins MSW

Christopher Watson, the former director of city planning for Newark, has joined Murphy Schiller & Wilkes as the firm’s director of planning and development services, the law firm announced Tuesday. Watson will use his experience and expertise to help clients navigate the ever-complicated bureaucratic maze associated with New Jersey’s...
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Hiram Gonzalez joins Cirillo slate in West New York

Hiram Gonzalez, a U.S. Marine corps veteran who has run West New Yor’s recreation basketball program for more than a decade, will run for town commissioner on a ticket headed by mayoral candidate Cosmo Cirillo. Gonzalez is the assistant finance director in Guttenberg, where Cirillo is the town administrator.
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Benson lands CWA endorsement in Mercer Exec race

Assemblyman Dan Benson (D-Hamilton) has notched a third big labor endorsement in his Democratic primary challenge against Mercer County Executive Brian Hughes, with the Communications Workers of America (CWA) giving their support to the six-term legislator today. “In Trenton, Dan Benson consistently stands alongside our members,” CWA District 1 Vice...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Here’s an early long list of potential Assembly candidates for Jaffer’s seat

The unexpected retirement of Assemblywoman Sadaf Jaffer (D-Montgomery) after just one term in the New Jersey Legislature opens up a seat in one of five competitive districts Republicans need to flip in order to take the majority in November’s midterm elections. The search for Jaffer’s replacement is complicated: Democrats...
PRINCETON, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Mejia at last confirms he won’t run for re-election

More than a week after the fate of his Assembly seat was publicly announced, Assemblyman Pedro Mejia (D-Secaucus) at last said today that he won’t run for re-election this year. “Serving the people of the 32nd district in the State Assembly has been a wonderful honor and I am...
SECAUCUS, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Trailblazer: Mayor Glenn Cunningham

Glenn Cunningham (1943-2004) was the first and only Black to win election for mayor of Jersey City. After serving in the Marines, Cunningham began a 25-year career as a Jersey City police officer. He retired as a captain. Cunningham began his political career in 1975, winning a seat on the...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Trailblazer: Mayor Kenneth Gibson

Kenneth Gibson (1932-2019) became the first Black to serve as mayor of a major northeastern city when he ousted two-term incumbent Hugh Addonizio in 1970. Gibson had served as an engineer for the New Jersey Highway Department and as the Newark City engineer before becoming involved in local politics. In...
NEWARK, NJ
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 12 Best Hotels in Newark, New Jersey

In 1666, the city of Newark, New Jersey, was founded by colonists looking to set up a Puritan-ruled location. By the mid-1800s, it had hit an industrial boom, with leather factories and breweries bringing about jobs and goods in town. It also became a crucial port city thanks to the building of the Morris Canal and several railroad lines.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

This Is The Best Seafood Destination In All Of New Jersey

If you’re anything like me, you love a good seafood dish and in New Jersey, there are a million and one places to go. We live so close to the Jersey shore which is home to some of the most amazing restaurants in the area. I love all things seafood and eat it all and have tried just about every restaurant, but the best rate restaurant in New Jersey for seafood is a place I’ve never been before.
NEWARK, NJ
pix11.com

Woman dead, another hurt in New Jersey stabbing

A 67-year-old woman was killed in Harrison on Tuesday, officials said. A 67-year-old woman was killed in Harrison on Tuesday, officials said. NYPD officer leaves hospital after he was shot in …. An NYPD officer is recovering at home after he was shot in his arm Tuesday morning. NYC Council...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TAPinto.net

Newark Mayor to Deliver Keynote at Bucknell University MLK Event

NEWARK, NJ — Mayor Ras J. Baraka will be keynote speaker at Bucknell University in central Pennsylvania as it completes two weeks worth of events honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and legacy. The private Lewisburg, Pa. liberal arts college will begin its annual MLK tribute on Tuesday, Jan. 17, with a faculty roundtable about Mayor Baraka’s father: poet, playwright, essayist and educator Amiri Baraka. Bucknell professors of English, literacy, sociology and Black studies will explore Amiri Baraka’s writing and his lasting impact on civil rights and on the Black culture and arts movement of the 1960s and ‘70s, according to...
NEWARK, NJ

