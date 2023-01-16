Read full article on original website
New Jersey Globe
Fantasia, Inganamort running together for open 24th district Assembly seats
Sussex County Commissioner Dawn Fantasia and Chester Township Mayor Mike Inganamort have teamed up to seek two open State Assembly seats in the 24th legislative district where incumbents Parker Space (R-Wantage) and Hal Wirths (R-Wantage) are not seeking re-election. “Assemblymen Space and Wirths have been courageous fighters for us,” Fantasia...
roi-nj.com
Watson, former city planner for Newark, joins MSW
Christopher Watson, the former director of city planning for Newark, has joined Murphy Schiller & Wilkes as the firm’s director of planning and development services, the law firm announced Tuesday. Watson will use his experience and expertise to help clients navigate the ever-complicated bureaucratic maze associated with New Jersey’s...
New Jersey Globe
Hiram Gonzalez joins Cirillo slate in West New York
Hiram Gonzalez, a U.S. Marine corps veteran who has run West New Yor’s recreation basketball program for more than a decade, will run for town commissioner on a ticket headed by mayoral candidate Cosmo Cirillo. Gonzalez is the assistant finance director in Guttenberg, where Cirillo is the town administrator.
New Jersey Globe
Benson lands CWA endorsement in Mercer Exec race
Assemblyman Dan Benson (D-Hamilton) has notched a third big labor endorsement in his Democratic primary challenge against Mercer County Executive Brian Hughes, with the Communications Workers of America (CWA) giving their support to the six-term legislator today. “In Trenton, Dan Benson consistently stands alongside our members,” CWA District 1 Vice...
New Jersey Globe
Here’s an early long list of potential Assembly candidates for Jaffer’s seat
The unexpected retirement of Assemblywoman Sadaf Jaffer (D-Montgomery) after just one term in the New Jersey Legislature opens up a seat in one of five competitive districts Republicans need to flip in order to take the majority in November’s midterm elections. The search for Jaffer’s replacement is complicated: Democrats...
New Jersey Globe
Mejia at last confirms he won’t run for re-election
More than a week after the fate of his Assembly seat was publicly announced, Assemblyman Pedro Mejia (D-Secaucus) at last said today that he won’t run for re-election this year. “Serving the people of the 32nd district in the State Assembly has been a wonderful honor and I am...
Professor came to N.J. town looking for slave burials but was turned away, he says
Dory Vanderhoof came to Cedar Grove with an idea. Let’s study – and hopefully, restore – the township’s old burial ground at the landmark Morgan-Canfield House on Pompton Avenue, where erosion and neglect have eaten away at the graves of the original settlers. Vanderhoof, a Plainfield...
hudsoncountyview.com
Progressive organizer Adrian Ghainda jumps into D-2 Hudson County commissioner race
Progressive organizer Adrian Ghainda, 24, is jumping into the Hudson County commissioner race in the 2nd District, potentially setting up a matchup with Commissioner Bill O’Dea, the longest serving member of the board. “I am running for County Commissioner because our people deserve an option at the ballot box....
New Jersey Globe
Trailblazer: Mayor Glenn Cunningham
Glenn Cunningham (1943-2004) was the first and only Black to win election for mayor of Jersey City. After serving in the Marines, Cunningham began a 25-year career as a Jersey City police officer. He retired as a captain. Cunningham began his political career in 1975, winning a seat on the...
New Jersey Globe
Vote machine tabulation error shifts one local race in Monmouth after irregularities discovered
A possible malfunction of the vote tabulation system in Monmouth County led to the double counting of votes in six voting districts in four municipalities and appears to change the outcome of a school board race in Ocean Township. Election Systems and Software (ES&S), Monmouth County’s voting machine vendor, has...
New Jersey Globe
N.J. county will seek court-ordered recount after voting machines produced erroneous election results
The Monmouth County Board of Elections are expected to ask a judge to order a recount of an Ocean Township school board race after their voting machine vendor, Election Systems and Software (ES&S), acknowledged on Tuesday that a human programming error caused some votes to be double counted, the New Jersey Globe has learned.
New Jersey Globe
Trailblazer: Mayor Kenneth Gibson
Kenneth Gibson (1932-2019) became the first Black to serve as mayor of a major northeastern city when he ousted two-term incumbent Hugh Addonizio in 1970. Gibson had served as an engineer for the New Jersey Highway Department and as the Newark City engineer before becoming involved in local politics. In...
Jersey City, NJ cop accidentally shoots himself in the groin
ELIZABETH — A Jersey City police officer who accidentally shot himself late Tuesday afternoon is expected to make a recovery. RLS Metro Breaking News reported the officer was removing his holster while on West Jersey Street in Elizabeth around 5:30 p.m. His service weapon went off shooting him in the groin.
Washington Examiner
Election error: Voting machine hiccup flips local election in New Jersey
A tabulation error with a voting machine in New Jersey caused the results of a local school board race to change nearly two months after the election. Both candidates in the race for a seat on the Ocean Township school board have been notified, per a report from the New Jersey Globe.
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 12 Best Hotels in Newark, New Jersey
In 1666, the city of Newark, New Jersey, was founded by colonists looking to set up a Puritan-ruled location. By the mid-1800s, it had hit an industrial boom, with leather factories and breweries bringing about jobs and goods in town. It also became a crucial port city thanks to the building of the Morris Canal and several railroad lines.
The Most Expensive City To Live In America Is In New Jersey
This may ultimately explain a whole lot. Suddenly, the most expensive City in America to live (from a rent perspective) is in New Jersey. This didn’t happen overnight and it has actually been several years in the making. This could easily become a trivia question stumper. If you ask...
This Is The Best Seafood Destination In All Of New Jersey
If you’re anything like me, you love a good seafood dish and in New Jersey, there are a million and one places to go. We live so close to the Jersey shore which is home to some of the most amazing restaurants in the area. I love all things seafood and eat it all and have tried just about every restaurant, but the best rate restaurant in New Jersey for seafood is a place I’ve never been before.
pix11.com
Woman dead, another hurt in New Jersey stabbing
A 67-year-old woman was killed in Harrison on Tuesday, officials said. A 67-year-old woman was killed in Harrison on Tuesday, officials said. NYPD officer leaves hospital after he was shot in …. An NYPD officer is recovering at home after he was shot in his arm Tuesday morning. NYC Council...
Newark Mayor to Deliver Keynote at Bucknell University MLK Event
NEWARK, NJ — Mayor Ras J. Baraka will be keynote speaker at Bucknell University in central Pennsylvania as it completes two weeks worth of events honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and legacy. The private Lewisburg, Pa. liberal arts college will begin its annual MLK tribute on Tuesday, Jan. 17, with a faculty roundtable about Mayor Baraka’s father: poet, playwright, essayist and educator Amiri Baraka. Bucknell professors of English, literacy, sociology and Black studies will explore Amiri Baraka’s writing and his lasting impact on civil rights and on the Black culture and arts movement of the 1960s and ‘70s, according to...
NJ must live up to Dr. King’s legacy and end racial disparity in our justice system | Opinion
Fifty-five years ago this March, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. visited the City of Newark to promote the Poor People’s Campaign. Eight days later, he was dead – assassinated on a motel balcony in Memphis, Tenn. As we mark Dr. King’s birthday this weekend, Newark – and all...
