The No. 16 Auburn Tigers cruised to their fourth-straight victory Wednesday night, taking down LSU 67-49 win in The Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Bayou Bengals made one push at the start of the second half and were able to cut Auburn’s lead to 37-35 before Auburn went on a 15-2 run to pull away and the celebration was on.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 11 MINUTES AGO