WKRC
WATCH: Bengals QB Burrow, head coach Taylor preview playoff game against Bills
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and head coach Zac Taylor previewed Sunday's divisional round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. You can watch on Local 12 at 3 p.m. At stake is a trip to the AFC Championship game. CAN'T SEE? WATCH BURROW HERE. CAN'T SEE? WATCH...
WKRC
Bengal Trailer to bring the tailgate party to Buffalo
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Organizers from the Bengal Trailer have prepared to head to Buffalo for the big game. For more than 20 years, the Bengal Trailer has been partying before Bengals games. “We're going to leave Friday night, Saturday morning time. We've heard those Buffalo fans are a little crazy....
WKRC
Hometown hero Sam Hubbard makes Cincinnati proud on and off the field
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Hometown hero Sam Hubbard made NFL history when he returned a fumble nearly 100 yards for a touchdown, and gave the Bengals the lead against the Baltimore Ravens in their wild card matchup. The Cincinnati kid's feat on the field is generating huge reactions in Cincinnati and...
WKRC
Is this the best Bengals team of all time? Experts weigh in on the team's significance
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - As we wait for kickoff on Sunday, it gives us time to take step back and look at just what this team has accomplished in a very short amount of time. In 55 years of the Bengals franchise, this team and current players are doing things that have never been done before. Ever.
WKRC
Tuesday Bengals Takeaways: Hustle plays; where offensive line stands; Burrow's career here
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Each Tuesday throughout the Bengals season I provide three takeaways from Tuesday's press conference/media availability in response to what occurred in the previous game, in this case Sunday's 24-17 Wild Card round playoff win over the Baltimore Ravens:. Hustle plays, battling to final inch epitomize Bengals defense.
WKRC
Cincinnati wins 85-69 over South Florida
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Landers Nolley II scored 21 points as Cincinnati beat South Florida 85-69 on Wednesday night. Nolley added nine rebounds and six assists for the Bearcats (14-6, 5-2 American Athletic Conference). David DeJulius scored 21 points and added seven assists. Dan Skillings Jr. finished 4 of 7 from the field to finish with 11 points.
