KUTV
UHP officials warn of 'treacherous driving conditions', advise Utahns to stay home
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officials have warned of "slick and treacherous driving conditions" along the Wasatch Front as a result of Sunday morning's snow storm. Utah Highway Patrol Colonel Rapich said that extra Troopers are assisting the Utah Department of Transportation Sunday "as this very cold storm system is impacting the Wasatch Front." Colonel Rapich added that roads are frozen, snow covered and slick, prompting many crashes.
KUTV
Officials warn of uptick in crashes, hazardous driving conditions in Weber Canyon
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Representatives of the Morgan County Fire and Emergency Medical Systems Department are warning motorists to drive with "extreme caution" if planning to travel through Weber Canyon. Officials reported Saturday shortly after 11 a.m. that authorities of the Morgan Fire and Green Mountain Fire Departments have...
KUTV
Elk killed after hit by two different cars in Spanish Fork Canyon
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — An elk was killed after it was struck by two different vehicles in Spanish Fork Canyon. Officials said the collision happened around 6 p.m. Thursday near milepost 183 in the Utah County area. According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden, an elk was...
KUTV
Man injured in Provo Canyon avalanche as dangers persist from incident 10 days prior
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah County Sheriff's Search and Rescue responded Provo Canyon Friday following an avalanche in the Aspen Grove Area that left a man injured. According to UCSO Sgt. Spencer Cannon, a 26-year-old man was hurt in the avalanche, leaving him unable to get down the trail.
KUTV
'Sting' felt in Ballpark neighborhood over impending move of Salt Lake Bees
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A neighborhood activist said losing the Salt Lake Bees to South Jordan “stings,” while another neighbor in the Ballpark Area cast the city as striking out over keeping the club’s home base. “The city sat silent for a year here,” said...
KUTV
Man in critical condition after riding bike into traffic; impairment suspected
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — A man was transported to the hospital Saturday evening after reportedly attempting to ride a bike across a crosswalk against a red light, authorities said. The crash was reported around 7:30 p.m. in the area of 4500 South and Highland Drive. Sgt. Melody Cutler with...
KUTV
Four teens reportedly conduct drive-by shooting in front of Salt Lake police officers
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department said they took four teens into custody Saturday night after witnessing them conduct a drive-by shooting. Authorities reported that this investigation began at 10:30 p.m. when officers with SLCPD's Gang Unit saw a drive-by shooting take...
KUTV
Neighbors capture video of moose accused of killing Provo resident's dog
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources confirmed a moose attacked and killed a dog in Provo. Conservation Outreach Manager Scott Root with Utah DWR said more and more wildlife are venturing into residential areas, especially this week. Root said a bull moose attacked and killed...
KUTV
Report finds paint can left by portable heater caused 2022 explosion at SLC airport
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It is now known what exploded at a construction site at the Salt Lake International Airport in November of 2022, injuring two ironworkers, severely burning one of them. An investigative report by the Utah Occupational Safety & Health concluded an aerosol paint can was...
KUTV
Millcreek family startled after man escapes hospital, breaks into home
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — A Millcreek family recalls the moment a man who escaped a nearby hospital, broke into their house — all while they were home. Six-year-old Thomas Neville was home relaxing with his family when their dog, Asher, suddenly started barking, and his mom screamed. "I...
KUTV
Salt Lake police arrest fugitive with illegally possessed firearm
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A fugitive was arrested this weekend by Salt Lake City officers who said the man had an illegally possessed handgun. The investigation began on Saturday just after 12:40 a.m. when detectives found a car associated with the fugitive, 42-year-old Jose Leon Johnson, near 400 North Pamela Way.
KUTV
Ogden police say suspect targeted victims in Sunday morning shooting
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Detectives with the Ogden City Police Department's Investigative Team are reportedly working to gather additional information on a shooting that Sunday morning. Lieutenant Ziegler told 2News that police were dispatched to a parking lot behind 25th Street at 1:40 a.m. on reports of shots fired.
KUTV
Man in serious condition after being hit by driver arrested for DUI on shoulder of I-15
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man was hospitalized in serious condition after he was hit while working on a disabled vehicle on the shoulder of southbound I-15. Trooper Mike Alexander with Utah Highway Patrol said a disabled vehicle was pulled over on the side of I-15 at Beck Street/US-89, or mile marker 313, on Saturday evening.
KUTV
Taylorsville police search for Subway sandwich shop robbery suspect
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Police are searching for a man who is suspected of attempting to rob a Taylorsville business. Officers with the Taylorsville Police Department said that the man pictured below is accused of threatening employees at the Subway located at 3187 West 5400 South on January 13 around 6 p.m.
KUTV
Salt Lake City Fire Department seeks gender equality by renovating stations
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Privacy concerns coming from staff within the Salt Lake City fire department raised alarm bells over the need to update some stations. Many of the fire stations, including Fire Station 1 in downtown Salt Lake City, was built in the 1980's and 90's. With...
KUTV
Suspect in Salt Lake City officer-involved shooting dies 1 week after incident
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake police announced Saturday that the suspect critically injured in an officer-involved shooting earlier in the month has died. Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department reported that the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner will preform an autopsy to determine the official cause of death.
KUTV
Utah activist reflects on experience marching, working with Dr. King
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The pioneers and participants of the Civil Rights Movement during the era of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. are getting up there in age. However, their stories if shared, will live on. The hope is that stories of those including Reverend France Davis, a...
KUTV
Friends of victim killed in hit-and-run crash ask driver to come forward
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The friends of the victim in a deadly hit-and-run auto-pedestrian crash has asked the driver to turn themselves in. Over the weekend, 31-year-old Brandon Maher was killed when police said he was walking through a crosswalk and was hit. The incident happened around 1:40...
KUTV
SLCPD says wanted felon flees traffic stop, barricades self in motel room for 'hours'
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A wanted felon was arrested in Salt Lake City after police said he fled from a traffic stop and barricaded himself inside of a motel room with an unidentified woman. Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department said that this investigation began shortly...
KUTV
Performing arts center evacuated during screening for Sundance Film Festival
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officials said three unrelated medical incidents led to the evacuation of a Salt Lake City performing arts center during a screening for the Sundance Film Festival. They said the incidents occurred at approximately 11 p.m. on Saturday at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center.
