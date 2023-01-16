ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sienas’ Seppala has career day against Saint Peter’s

By Brandon Williams
LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) –The Siena women’s basketball is coming off a big performance against Saint Peter’s on Saturday, and freshman guard Teresa Seppala stole the show.

The Finland native scored a career-high 24 points off eight of 11 shooting from the field and shot six of seven from three-point range. After the Saints’ loss to Manhattan, Seppala said that really made her dig deep into her competitive nature and wanted to put on a bounce-back performance in front of the home crowd.

“I don’t like losing, and I feel like I just like to use that as fuel and try to grow and learn from the mistakes and just be more hungry today,” Seppala said.
Interim head coach Terry Primm believes Seppala’s focus and willingness to put in the work emulates the makeup of this young team.

“The fact that she can answer the call when her number is called is great, and I think it represents the mindset of our entire team,” Primm said. “I think over the last couple of games we’ve had several people kind of exchange as being the leaders in various categories, and I think that’s the mark of a truly great team so our potential is really good in that regard and I just love their attitude, I love the fact that she’s not a quitter she’s always going to come back even if she doesn’t have a good game or a good moment, highly coachable.”

The Saints will be back on the floor against Fairfield on Thursday, January 19, at 7 PM.

