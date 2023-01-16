Read full article on original website
19 affordable housing projects awarded $40M from Mecklenburg County
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Wednesday night, the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners approved giving nearly $40 million from the American Rescue Plan to 19 different affordable housing projects in the area. The federal funds will go toward building new affordable units and preserving existing ones. "We had to make some...
CRVA overlooked qualified minority and women-owned small businesses for $750K job
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority publicly commits to diversity, equity and inclusion, public records show the agency paid one small business more than $750,000 over the last decade for leadership consulting work without ever giving minority and women-owned businesses an equal shot at the same job.
CMS discusses new school plans, seeking public input
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools delivered a public update on its latest long-term plans to build new schools and adjust boundaries within the district on Wednesday. Parents gathered at an information session at North Mecklenburg High School to learn more about a list of 125 potential construction projects. For...
qcitymetro.com
In tweet, City Council member says ‘#BlackCommunity’ killed MLK
Charlotte City Council member LaWana Mayfield posted a tweet on MLK Day blaming members of the “#BlackCommunity” for the civil rights leader’s death. “As we Celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Legacy remember it was members of our #BlackCommunity that Killed HIM, not pretty yet true,” Mayfield tweeted. “With this in mind I don’t want to see other #BlackPeople attemp to Kill #BlackLedOrganizations This organization has been around for Decades.”
Charlotte Mecklenburg Libraries plan to issue 20K refurbished laptops
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Library will be issuing 20,000 refurbished laptops to eligible adults in Mecklenburg County. Funded through the Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF), each laptop is free and includes preloaded productivity and education applications as well as all necessary hardware needed for set-up. For the latest...
carolinajournal.com
GOP lays down the law. Dems work the refs
Moments after Cleveland County state Rep. Tim Moore was selected for a historic and record-setting fifth term as speaker, the Kings Mountain Republican made it clear that if North Carolina legislative Democrats and Gov. Roy Cooper want to obstruct the Republican majority, it will be tough sledding. In the Senate,...
Dispute over county line between Mecklenburg, Union
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – There is an ongoing dispute over the county lines between Union and Mecklenburg and a Wednesday agenda is set to discuss legislation to resolve the issue. The legislation was filed on January 5th and is set to be on the agenda Wednesday for the Mecklenburg County Commissioners meeting. The […]
Moped rider killed in York County crash
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A man riding a moped was killed in a crash in York County Tuesday evening, the York County Sheriff's Office reports. According to officials, the crash happened in the area of South Anderson Road on Neely Store Road in Rock Hill. Deputies said 32-year-old Michael...
Million Youth March's day of giving
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte organization, Million Youth March Of Charlotte & Salisbury, hosted its ninth annual day of giving Sunday. Dozens of families showed up to the free event. Local barbers and hair stylists gave free haircuts for school-aged kids from pre-k all the way to seniors in high school.
Lucille Giles Men’s Shelter reopening in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A facility that provides hundreds of beds for men that need shelter is set to reopen. The Lucille Giles Men's Shelter on Statesville Avenue will reopen on Wednesday, according to Roof Above. The shelter had been closed since October to repair wear and tear to the...
qcnews.com
'Hate still exists.' Racial slur on Salisbury bus discovered
The entrepreneur said the racial slur was spraypainted onto a bus she had purchased as part of her salon business. ‘Hate still exists.’ Racial slur on Salisbury bus …. The entrepreneur said the racial slur was spraypainted onto a bus she had purchased as part of her salon business.
WCNC
Smart Resolution Tips for 2023 with BODYARMOR
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. It’s the beginning of the year, and year after year most resolutions are usually focused on fitness and/or finances. Registered Dietitian Emily Kyle joined us to share ways to help with both!
WBTV
“Profits over people”: Charlotte neighbors say developers refuse to compromise with them on proposed landfill
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Neighbors in the Oakdale area of Charlotte are not giving up in the fight against a proposed landfill. The landfill would sit in the area of Kelly Road between Oakdale and Pleasant Grove Roads. City zoning laws allow landfills in residential areas, so legally their hands...
American Airlines has just added a 3rd daily flight from Charlotte to London
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — American Airlines announced Tuesday that it's adding a third daily flight from Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) to London Heathrow (LHR) through October. According to a news release, the flight will depart CLT at 11:30 p.m. and the return flight will arrive at CLT at 9...
Man struck and killed by train in Lincolnton
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A man has died after being struck by a freight train in Lincoln County, North Carolina Tuesday. Around 10:15 a.m., the man was walking on the railroad tracks near South Flint Street in Lincolnton, according to police. The CSX Transportation engineers operating the train told investigators...
WCNC
Bank of America warns customers Zelle transactions may be delayed
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bank of America customers who use the Zelle payment platform may see some recent transactions delayed. The bank shared a notice to customers in its mobile app on Wednesday, saying some Zelle transactions may not post to accounts as requested. Bank of America promised the transfers would be completed as soon as possible and offered an apology.
The history behind MLK Day
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Monday we celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and all the critical work he did for this country. Even during the height of racial segregation in the 1960s, Dr. King envisioned a world where his kids' would not be judged by the color of their skin.
Construction begins on long-awaited Wake Forest University School of Medicine Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Construction for the Wake Forest University School of Medicine Charlotte and "The Pearl" Innovation District is underway, after breaking ground Tuesday. Almost two years after its initial announcement, the first shovels of dirt were turned Tuesday at a ceremony near the intersection of Baxter and South McDowell streets, commemorating the groundbreaking.
qcitymetro.com
Charlotte pastor will seek election as A.M.E Zion bishop in 2024
Reverend Dwayne A. Walker, of Little Rock A.M.E Zion Church in Charlotte, is running for bishop of the African Methodist Epsicopal Zion Church in 2024. A bishop, Walker told QCity Metro, is the highest position in the AME Zion denomination. Bishops are responsible for assigning pastors to churches and determining...
Restaurants, shops coming to old mill in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Out with the hold and in the with a proven redesign. One of the most iconic buildings in our area is getting a facelift. will welcome a place for restaurants shops and spaces to live. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download...
WCNC
