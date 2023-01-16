ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

CMS discusses new school plans, seeking public input

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools delivered a public update on its latest long-term plans to build new schools and adjust boundaries within the district on Wednesday. Parents gathered at an information session at North Mecklenburg High School to learn more about a list of 125 potential construction projects. For...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcitymetro.com

In tweet, City Council member says ‘#BlackCommunity’ killed MLK

Charlotte City Council member LaWana Mayfield posted a tweet on MLK Day blaming members of the “#BlackCommunity” for the civil rights leader’s death. “As we Celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Legacy remember it was members of our #BlackCommunity that Killed HIM, not pretty yet true,” Mayfield tweeted. “With this in mind I don’t want to see other #BlackPeople attemp to Kill #BlackLedOrganizations This organization has been around for Decades.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
carolinajournal.com

GOP lays down the law. Dems work the refs

Moments after Cleveland County state Rep. Tim Moore was selected for a historic and record-setting fifth term as speaker, the Kings Mountain Republican made it clear that if North Carolina legislative Democrats and Gov. Roy Cooper want to obstruct the Republican majority, it will be tough sledding. In the Senate,...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC
Queen City News

Dispute over county line between Mecklenburg, Union

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – There is an ongoing dispute over the county lines between Union and Mecklenburg and a Wednesday agenda is set to discuss legislation to resolve the issue. The legislation was filed on January 5th and is set to be on the agenda Wednesday for the Mecklenburg County Commissioners meeting. The […]
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Moped rider killed in York County crash

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A man riding a moped was killed in a crash in York County Tuesday evening, the York County Sheriff's Office reports. According to officials, the crash happened in the area of South Anderson Road on Neely Store Road in Rock Hill. Deputies said 32-year-old Michael...
YORK COUNTY, SC
WCNC

Million Youth March's day of giving

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte organization, Million Youth March Of Charlotte & Salisbury, hosted its ninth annual day of giving Sunday. Dozens of families showed up to the free event. Local barbers and hair stylists gave free haircuts for school-aged kids from pre-k all the way to seniors in high school.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Lucille Giles Men’s Shelter reopening in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A facility that provides hundreds of beds for men that need shelter is set to reopen. The Lucille Giles Men's Shelter on Statesville Avenue will reopen on Wednesday, according to Roof Above. The shelter had been closed since October to repair wear and tear to the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

'Hate still exists.' Racial slur on Salisbury bus discovered

The entrepreneur said the racial slur was spraypainted onto a bus she had purchased as part of her salon business. ‘Hate still exists.’ Racial slur on Salisbury bus …. The entrepreneur said the racial slur was spraypainted onto a bus she had purchased as part of her salon business.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Smart Resolution Tips for 2023 with BODYARMOR

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. It’s the beginning of the year, and year after year most resolutions are usually focused on fitness and/or finances. Registered Dietitian Emily Kyle joined us to share ways to help with both!
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Man struck and killed by train in Lincolnton

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A man has died after being struck by a freight train in Lincoln County, North Carolina Tuesday. Around 10:15 a.m., the man was walking on the railroad tracks near South Flint Street in Lincolnton, according to police. The CSX Transportation engineers operating the train told investigators...
LINCOLNTON, NC
WCNC

Bank of America warns customers Zelle transactions may be delayed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bank of America customers who use the Zelle payment platform may see some recent transactions delayed. The bank shared a notice to customers in its mobile app on Wednesday, saying some Zelle transactions may not post to accounts as requested. Bank of America promised the transfers would be completed as soon as possible and offered an apology.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

The history behind MLK Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Monday we celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and all the critical work he did for this country. Even during the height of racial segregation in the 1960s, Dr. King envisioned a world where his kids' would not be judged by the color of their skin.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Construction begins on long-awaited Wake Forest University School of Medicine Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Construction for the Wake Forest University School of Medicine Charlotte and "The Pearl" Innovation District is underway, after breaking ground Tuesday. Almost two years after its initial announcement, the first shovels of dirt were turned Tuesday at a ceremony near the intersection of Baxter and South McDowell streets, commemorating the groundbreaking.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcitymetro.com

Charlotte pastor will seek election as A.M.E Zion bishop in 2024

Reverend Dwayne A. Walker, of Little Rock A.M.E Zion Church in Charlotte, is running for bishop of the African Methodist Epsicopal Zion Church in 2024. A bishop, Walker told QCity Metro, is the highest position in the AME Zion denomination. Bishops are responsible for assigning pastors to churches and determining...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Restaurants, shops coming to old mill in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Out with the hold and in the with a proven redesign. One of the most iconic buildings in our area is getting a facelift. will welcome a place for restaurants shops and spaces to live. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download...
ROCK HILL, SC
Charlotte, NC
