Columbus, OH

The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott

The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance.  Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Boston

Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss

BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Athlon Sports

Look: NFL World Is Furious With Playoff Schedule

The architect of this year's NFL Playoff schedule should probably be relieved of his job, effective immediately.  Tonight, the wild card round wraps up with the Cowboys-Buccaneers game. The winner will move on to play the San Francisco 49ers.  So what's the problem? The Niners played two ...
The Spun

ESPN Computer Predicts Divisional Round Game Winners

The Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs is here. Only eight teams still have Super Bowl dreams. ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI), includes projections for this weekend's games and beyond. The FPI has calculated the odds for each team left in the postseason of making their respective conference ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Chargers Fire Coaches

Coaching staff upheaval is not an uncommon occurrence around the NFL, especially when teams close out their seasons in a less-than-stellar fashion, but rarely does a team's season come quite to an abrupt halt like the Los Angeles Chargers did this year.
WLWT 5

Bengals deliver game winning ball to Clutch OTR

CINCINNATI — The tradition continues as local restaurants receive game winning balls from the Bengals last playoff game. It was started by Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor after the Bengals won their first playoff game in 31 years against the Las Vegas Raiders. The latest stop is Clutch...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Bengals fans celebrate as they watch Sam Hubbard's 'Fumble in the Jungle' return

It's been nicknamed the "Fumble in the Jungle," "Hubbard Yard Dash" and "Hubbard's House Call," among other things. And some of the celebration reactions shared on social media from Cincinnati Bengals fans of defensive end and former Moeller High School standout Sam Hubbard's fumble recovery and record-setting 98-yard return for a touchdown to help lift the team to a playoff win against the Baltimore Ravens were pretty memorable.
CINCINNATI, OH

