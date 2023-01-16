Read full article on original website
Bodies Of Ohio Mother And Son Found In Alum Creek One Year After Double Homicide Of Mother And Toddler Found In CarThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Ohio State's Challenging 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardColumbus, OH
10 Columbus Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyColumbus, OH
Michael’s Goody Boy closes after 75 years in ColumbusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL playoff game?
The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers play on Sunday in an NFL Divisional Playoff game. NFL playoffs picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 4:30 p.m. MST on Fox. The 49ers are a 4-point favorite in the game. NFL playoff picks: Jaguars vs. Chiefs |...
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Mattress Mack Makes Massive Super Bowl Bet
Mattress Mack is rooting for the Dallas Cowboys.
Look: NFL World Is Furious With Playoff Schedule
The architect of this year's NFL Playoff schedule should probably be relieved of his job, effective immediately. Tonight, the wild card round wraps up with the Cowboys-Buccaneers game. The winner will move on to play the San Francisco 49ers. So what's the problem? The Niners played two ...
ESPN Computer Predicts Divisional Round Game Winners
The Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs is here. Only eight teams still have Super Bowl dreams. ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI), includes projections for this weekend's games and beyond. The FPI has calculated the odds for each team left in the postseason of making their respective conference ...
Los Angeles Chargers Fire Coaches
Coaching staff upheaval is not an uncommon occurrence around the NFL, especially when teams close out their seasons in a less-than-stellar fashion, but rarely does a team's season come quite to an abrupt halt like the Los Angeles Chargers did this year.
WLWT 5
Bengals deliver game winning ball to Clutch OTR
CINCINNATI — The tradition continues as local restaurants receive game winning balls from the Bengals last playoff game. It was started by Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor after the Bengals won their first playoff game in 31 years against the Las Vegas Raiders. The latest stop is Clutch...
WLWT 5
'Go win the Super Bowl': Andrew Whitworth's kids cheer on Bengals, Burrow after win
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are getting some Cincinnati love from Andrew Whitworth's kids. The former left tackle for the Bengals and last year's Super Bowl Champion with the Rams is now living amongst Bengals fans. "Thank you Joe for signing our jerseys go win the Super Bowl, we're going...
Bengals fans celebrate as they watch Sam Hubbard's 'Fumble in the Jungle' return
It's been nicknamed the "Fumble in the Jungle," "Hubbard Yard Dash" and "Hubbard's House Call," among other things. And some of the celebration reactions shared on social media from Cincinnati Bengals fans of defensive end and former Moeller High School standout Sam Hubbard's fumble recovery and record-setting 98-yard return for a touchdown to help lift the team to a playoff win against the Baltimore Ravens were pretty memorable.
WLWT 5
Riding shotgun with Joe Burrow: Young Bengals fan meets team, head coach at practice
CINCINNATI — The dream of hanging out with Coach Zac Taylor, Joe Burrow, and nearly half a dozen Bengals players became a reality for a young member of Who Dey Nation. In early December, Calvin Theetge and his father, Derrick Theetge, attended a practice hoping to get up close to the team.
WLWT 5
Bengals fans exploring best ways to make it to Buffalo to see Sunday's showdown against Bills
CINCINNATI — In the aftermath of the Bengals' nail-biter against Baltimore, coach Zach Taylor had a simple message for Cincinnati fans. "Appreciate all your support," Taylor said while delivering a game ball to a local bar. "We need you next week in Buffalo. Find a way to get up there. Find a way. Who Dey!"
Columbus Crew sign Aberdeen forward Christian Ramirez to a 2-year contract
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew have signed forward Christian Ramirez in a transfer with Scottish football club Aberdeen. Ramirez was signed to a two-year contract with a one-year option and an undisclosed transfer fee. He will provide the club depth at the 9 spot behind Cucho Hernandez. Ramirez started his MLS career with Minnesota […]
Zac Taylor delivers game ball to a Cincinnati bar after Bengals' wild-card playoff win over Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor plans to continue a tradition he started last year: celebrating playoff wins by gifting a game ball to a bar.
