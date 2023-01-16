JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hilltop will look a little bit different soon as another addition to Greensborough Village will be under construction in the coming days. Hilltop is one of the fastest-growing areas in Jonesboro. The Village Shoppes is only one of many additions that will be coming to the popular area, according to Gary Harpole, who is a managing partner at Halsey Thrasher Harpole Real Estate Group.

