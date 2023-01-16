Read full article on original website
Kait 8
More additions heading to the Greensborough Village
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hilltop will look a little bit different soon as another addition to Greensborough Village will be under construction in the coming days. Hilltop is one of the fastest-growing areas in Jonesboro. The Village Shoppes is only one of many additions that will be coming to the popular area, according to Gary Harpole, who is a managing partner at Halsey Thrasher Harpole Real Estate Group.
Kait 8
A-State sees little to no complaints after TikTok Wi-Fi ban
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After an announcement in December from former Governor Asa Hutchinson, Arkansas State University students have not been using TikTok on the school’s Wi-Fi or devices. Since the announcement the administration has been surprised to see that not too many students have complained. Dr. Bill Smith...
Kait 8
East Poinsett County hosting Small Town Country Classic on January 21st
LEPANTO, Ark. (KAIT) - There’s a new high school boys basketball showcase in Northeast Arkansas. East Poinsett County is hosting the inaugural Small Town Country Classic on Saturday, January 21st. The event is created by the same group that runs the Allen Iverson Roundball Classic. Teams from Arkansas, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois will be in action at Warrior Gymnasium.
Kait 8
A-State updates plan on veterinary school
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State University updated on its plans for a veterinary school on campus during a press conference on Tuesday. Arkansas State University Chancellor, Dr. Todd Shields said plans for the veterinary school have been in the works since 2019, before he arrived on campus. He said it was something he wanted to focus his attention on when he interviewed.
Kait 8
New business going into the former Pier1
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The corner of Highland and Caraway is probably one of the busiest intersections in Jonesboro. With all the traffic and surrounding businesses nearby, what could be missing?. Haag Brown Real Estate announced a new business is coming to the former Pier1 in Jonesboro. No word on...
Kait 8
Plans for new terminal set at Jonesboro Airport
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Municipal Airport will look a little different in the next couple of months as they work to upgrade the terminal. In a commission meeting the airport showed off renderings of a new terminal that they will be putting out bids for next month. President...
Parents Magazine
This 18-Year-Old Mayor Is an Example of Black Excellence
2023 brought in official new jobs for multitudes of public servants and politicians who took their oaths of office. In Earle, Arkansas, one of the recently sworn-in officials is 18-year-old Mayor Jaylen Smith. Smith is, by all accounts, the nation’s youngest Black mayor and is getting attention nationwide. He’s been...
Kait 8
Animals rescued from Marked Tree fire recover in Wynne
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Many animals were sent to a rescue clinic in Wynne after a fire destroyed a rescuer’s home in Marked Tree. Almost 20 cats and dogs arrived at the Wynne Animal Rescue Veterinary Clinic on Monday afternoon. Jessica Mays, a veterinary technician at the clinic, said...
Grandma, teen fast friends after he returns lost wallet
An Arkansas woman is praising the actions of a teen who drove miles out of his way to return a wallet he found in the parking lot of a Forrest City Walmart on Thursday.
Kait 8
Trumann woman struck and killed on I-555
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A 43-year-old Trumann woman died Monday night when a car struck her on the interstate. According to Arkansas State Police, the incident happened at 7:18 p.m. on Interstate 555 at the 29-mile marker in Poinsett County. Martha Jean Burgess was walking across the interstate when...
Kait 8
Hospital cancer center closing its doors
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Cancer care in Mississippi County is no more after the Great River Cancer Center in Blytheville announced they will be shutting down in March leaving some people with nowhere to go. Jean Cole is a patient at Great River who was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and...
Kait 8
Region 8 HS Basketball Scoreboard (1/17/23)
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Tuesday featured more conference matchups all over the area. Region 8 HS Basketball Scoreboard (1/17/23) Blytheville 56, Brookland 47 (Boys) Paragould 53, Nettleton 46 (Girls) Nettleton 78, Paragould 73 (Boys) West Memphis 55, Valley View 39 (Girls) West Memphis 68, Valley View 38 (Boys) Osceola 63,...
Kait 8
Blytheville man sentenced to 8 years in federal prison
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Blytheville man’s fraudulent credit card applications and identity thefts have led him to spend the next eight and a half years in federal prison. Palmer Stubblefield, 41, was sentenced to 102 months in prison after stealing the identities of 139 victims to apply for...
Kait 8
1 dead and 1 injured in West Memphis crash
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash on I55 leaves one man dead and one man injured. Arkansas State Police reported that the crash took place at 4:57 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14. According to the fatal crash report, Henley Dolmon, 41 of Cordova was driving a 2006 Mercedes Benz, traveling southbound in the northbound lane while a 2022 Mack Truck driven by Cliff Campbell, 51, of Memphis, was traveling northbound. The Mercedes Benz struck the front of the Truck killing Dolmon.
talkbusiness.net
Arkansas State University announces plans for veterinary college
Arkansas State University intends to start a College of Veterinary Medicine (CVM) and now it plans to undergo the endeavor without the help of any outside entity. Once it’s completed, the A-State veterinary program would be the second in the state. Batesville-based Lyon College is in the process of...
Kait 8
Community honors, remembers Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Monday, millions across the country celebrated the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and that included Northeast Arkansas. Marching bands from all around the region came to join in a parade in Jonesboro before heading inside the Fowler Center into a choir and a line of speakers.
Kait 8
Communication issues after gun scare at local school
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - After a scare in the Brookland School District last week led to a technology mishap that the school is thankful was just a false alarm as parents hope it doesn’t happen again. “I got a call saying, mom, you just need to know, don’t freak...
Kait 8
Former police chief dies
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Northeast Arkansas police chief has died. Thomas “Tommy” Leroy Blackburn died Monday, Jan. 16, at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital. According to his obituary, Blackburn served as a captain with the Pocahontas Police Department before becoming chief for Walnut Ridge. He also served as mayor for the town of Portia.
Kait 8
Levee closed in Randolph County
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The levee at Baltz Lake in Randolph County is currently closed until further notice. A social media post from the City of Pocahontas, Mayor’s Office announced the closing on Tuesday, Jan. 10, and stated that it was closed for repairs.
Kait 8
Mayor facing heavy criticism from city council
WILLIFORD, Ark. (KAIT) - A small town in Sharp County is facing a crossroads after multiple issues have led to a gridlock between the city’s mayor and council. Mayor Linda Brock took office on Jan. 3. Brock explained she changed the locks to the office portion of the fire department, and until certain parts of the department are cleaned up, she won’t be handing out any new keys.
