NFL fans admired Mark Andrews’ incredible hustle that nearly prevented Sam Hubbard from making history

Mark Andrews showcased some impressive jets on the Cincinnati Bengals game-changing touchdown off a fumble recovery.

Sure, Andrews’ efforts were for naught considering Sam Hubbard trucked it downfield 98-yards to give the Bengals the 24-17 lead, but what an effort it was. On a key third-and-goal for the Baltimore Ravens with the score tied in the opening moments of the fourth quarter, Tyler Huntley gave up a sloppy goal-line fumble that Hubbard recovered for the incredible score.

It was a fantastic individual effort from Hubbard — and one that broke the NFL record for the longest fumble recovery in playoff history! — but Andrews nearly caught his man before stumbling at the Ravens’ 25-yard line in a move that would have saved a touchdown had he been able to connect.

Those are some wheels right there from Andrews! After the play, fans were convinced Andrews took an illegal block to the back that prevented him from making a tackle on Hubbard but no flag was thrown.

Still, NFL fans were in awe of Andrews’ incredible hustle down the field to try to stop Hubbard’s touchdown.