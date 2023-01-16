ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

NFL fans admired Mark Andrews’ incredible hustle that nearly prevented Sam Hubbard from making history

By Mary Clarke
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=231RPB_0kFzVNPD00

Mark Andrews showcased some impressive jets on the Cincinnati Bengals game-changing touchdown off a fumble recovery.

Sure, Andrews’ efforts were for naught considering Sam Hubbard trucked it downfield 98-yards to give the Bengals the 24-17 lead, but what an effort it was. On a key third-and-goal for the Baltimore Ravens with the score tied in the opening moments of the fourth quarter, Tyler Huntley gave up a sloppy goal-line fumble that Hubbard recovered for the incredible score.

It was a fantastic individual effort from Hubbard — and one that broke the NFL record for the longest fumble recovery in playoff history! — but Andrews nearly caught his man before stumbling at the Ravens’ 25-yard line in a move that would have saved a touchdown had he been able to connect.

Those are some wheels right there from Andrews! After the play, fans were convinced Andrews took an illegal block to the back that prevented him from making a tackle on Hubbard but no flag was thrown.

Still, NFL fans were in awe of Andrews’ incredible hustle down the field to try to stop Hubbard’s touchdown.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens players dropped interesting comments after playoff loss to Bengals

The playoff clash between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens was every bit as nasty as expected on Sunday night during Cincinnati’s 24-17 win. Bengals players didn’t have anything nice to say about Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters after the game, for starters. That after going into the game having accused the Ravens of cheap actions during the Week 18 meeting.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs HC Andy Reid thinks Jaguars HC Doug Pederson is worthy of Coach of the Year honors

As the Kansas City Chiefs get prepared to face the Jacksonville Jaguars for the second time this season, Andy Reid’s vast coaching tree has again come to light. 25 years ago, when Doug Pederson first met Andy Reid, he’d thrown just eight passes in the NFL. Little did he know the influence that Reid was about to have over his career as both a player and a coach.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans trade with Bears to secure No. 1 pick in latest 33rd Team mock draft

The Houston Texans were roundly scorned for their 32-31 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18 at Lucas Oil Stadium. Quarterback Davis Mills completed a 26-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jordan Akins on fourth-and-20 with less than a minute to go. Houston also converted a two-point conversion with Mills connecting with Akins to help Houston finish 3-13-1 on the year.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

There's really only one thing for Tom Brady to do after the Bucs' blowout loss to the Cowboys

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. Tom Brady had his 23rd NFL season come to an ugly end Monday night, as he and the Bucs were blown at home by the Dallas Cowboys, 31-14, in a NFC wild card game that was pretty much over before halftime.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys injuries: Parsons, Kearse give positive updates; team 'certainly concerned' for Jason Peters

The Cowboys went into Raymond James Stadium feeling very good about their team’s health, with several marquee players back in the lineup. After silencing the cannons in a dominant 31-14 win over the Buccaneers to advance to the next round, they left Tampa with a few new questions about who’s going to be available in next weekend’s divisional matchup.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: How to beat Brock, Bosa stock, Sunday's ref.. rocks?

Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys have adopted an “it is what it is” approach to having two fewer days of rest than their upcoming playoff opponent, but everyone else sure is talking about it. Tony Dungy weighs in on what the short week and double travel means for a team, even as 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan tries to downplay any advantage an extra 52 hours might give his squad.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

205K+
Followers
257K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy