(Chicago, IL) The first of many expected lawsuits have been filed against Illinois’ new “assault weapons” ban. Two lawsuits call the ban unconstitutional, and name many Illinois leaders, including Governor J.B. Pritzker as defendants. Since the law was signed, over 80 county Sheriff’s have announced that they will not be enforcing it, including McHenry County Sheriff Robb Tadelman. Lake County Sheriff John Idleburg says he is for the ban, and hopes it goes country wide…he also said he will enforce the law as it is written. Governor Pritzker has threatened the jobs of law enforcement officials that refuse to enact the ban, saying they don’t get to cherry pick what legislation to enforce.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO