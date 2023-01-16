Read full article on original website
Steve Cain
3d ago
Should call it the defensive weapon ban . Not one assault weapon in the bunch. It’s just so you can’t defend your property now that they made home invasion legal.
6
Bruce Melton
2d ago
The Illinois government is already authoritarian and when they disarm the citizens they can implement their communist ideals on us all!!!! J. B. will be a big man in the ruling class and the rest of us just dirt under his feet!!!! STOP THE DISARMING OF AMERICA!!!!!!
3
Donald Thompson
2d ago
Bravo Gov. Pritzger! The 2nd Amendment's governing clause says: "The security of a free state being dependent on A WELL REGULATED MILlTIA...". This law Regulates the militia-qua-the- people. One COULD want an ASSAULT weapon NOT for self-defense BUT ONLY to foment a CIVIL WAR!
2
Comments / 6