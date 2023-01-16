ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 6

Steve Cain
3d ago

Should call it the defensive weapon ban . Not one assault weapon in the bunch. It’s just so you can’t defend your property now that they made home invasion legal.

Reply
6
Bruce Melton
2d ago

The Illinois government is already authoritarian and when they disarm the citizens they can implement their communist ideals on us all!!!! J. B. will be a big man in the ruling class and the rest of us just dirt under his feet!!!! STOP THE DISARMING OF AMERICA!!!!!!

Reply
3
Donald Thompson
2d ago

Bravo Gov. Pritzger! The 2nd Amendment's governing clause says: "The security of a free state being dependent on A WELL REGULATED MILlTIA...". This law Regulates the militia-qua-the- people. One COULD want an ASSAULT weapon NOT for self-defense BUT ONLY to foment a CIVIL WAR!

Reply(1)
2
The Associated Press

Lawsuits challenge recent Illinois semiautomatic gun ban

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Legal challenges to Illinois’ semiautomatic weapons ban began Wednesday with a federal complaint that the 8-day-old law prohibits “commonly possessed” and constitutionally protected guns. A state court pleading was also filed Wednesday, questioning the law’s exemptions based on a person’s employment.
ILLINOIS STATE
wlip.com

First Lawsuits Filed Against Illinois’ Assault Weapons Ban

(Chicago, IL) The first of many expected lawsuits have been filed against Illinois’ new “assault weapons” ban. Two lawsuits call the ban unconstitutional, and name many Illinois leaders, including Governor J.B. Pritzker as defendants. Since the law was signed, over 80 county Sheriff’s have announced that they will not be enforcing it, including McHenry County Sheriff Robb Tadelman. Lake County Sheriff John Idleburg says he is for the ban, and hopes it goes country wide…he also said he will enforce the law as it is written. Governor Pritzker has threatened the jobs of law enforcement officials that refuse to enact the ban, saying they don’t get to cherry pick what legislation to enforce.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois AG advocates for holding gun manufacturers liable for gun crimes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is leading a coalition of 18 Democratic state’s attorneys that are in support of New York’s firearms industry accountability law. The amicus brief argues that New York has the authority to protect public safety after several firearm industry members sued the state, according to Midland Daily […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois wants EV owners to pay more in taxes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Despite a push to get Illinois residents to purchase an electric vehicle, the state is looking into ways to charge owners of EVs more to make up for an anticipated shortfall in gas tax revenue. State gasoline taxes currently fund about half of Illinois’ road and bridge projects. According to a […]
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Lawsuits filed challenging gun ban; 'disturbing trend' in on-the-job police deaths

Lawsuits filed challenging Illinois new gun ban The Illinois State Rifle Association filed its challenge to Illinois’ gun ban and registry late Tuesday evening. ISRA’s lawsuit is in the federal courts’ southern district of Illinois. Two separate state-level lawsuits were filed Tuesday, one in Crawford County and the other in Effingham County. The Effingham County case from attorney Thomas DeVore has an emergency hearing set for today. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

‘Game on’ as attorneys challenge Illinois’ gun ban with more lawsuits expected

(The Center Square) – The first lawsuits have been filed against the state of Illinois’ new ban on certain guns the legislature deems assault weapons and more lawsuits are expected. Last week, on the final day of the 102nd General Assembly, the legislature and Gov. J.B. Pritzker approved a ban on certain semi-automatic firearms. No future sales are allowed. Guns already in possession must be registered with Illinois State Police by Jan. 1, 2024. Non compliance can bring a Class 2 felony. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Is it legal to own a capybara in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Capybaras make look adorable, but do they make good pets? And are they legal to own in Illinois? Capybaras are rodents, native to South Africa, which look similar to guinea pigs. They are generally considered docile and often allow humans to pet or hand-feed them. However, capybaras can carry ticks, lice […]
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

What Illinois Made This List of ‘Angriest’ in American? Son of a…

Well SON OF A... There's a list of the "Angriest" cities in America, and one f****** city in Illinois made this M&%# F@+$% list! Thrillist. America the Beautiful, and filled with piss and vinegar. There are some places across the country that have a bit of an attitude. I get it, I do. There's a lot out there that can get under your skin for sure. I mean just look at the price of eggs, what the hell. See I'm angry already! Grr!
