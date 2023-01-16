ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police search for van used in recent Spring Valley robbery

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Officers with LVMPD's Spring Valley Command Center are asking for the public's help locating a van used in a recent burglary event. The incident happened on Sunday, January 15, at the 6600 block of Schuster Street, near Sunset Road and Valley View Blvd. MORE ON...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police arrest wanted suspect after standoff in west valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested one man after a multi-hour standoff Wednesday. At about 7:49 a.m., officers did a follow-up on a wanted suspect in the 2700 block of Lodestone Drive. The man was found and he barricaded himself and refused to surrender...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Las Vegas Burglaries On The Rise In Summerlin

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are asking for you help in a series of burglaries. We often think that the area we live in is safe. “It’s gated.” “It’s on a golf course.” “It’s on a lake.” “Security drives by every two hours.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Detroit

Suspect who robbed 64-year-old woman arrested in Las Vegas

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A suspect who stole a 64-year-old woman's purse in Birmingham earlier this month has been arrested in Las Vegas. The incident happened at about 6:26 p.m. on Jan. 4 on Harmon Street near North Old Woodward Avenue. Police say the woman was walking westbound on the sidewalk on Harmon Street when the suspect ran up from behind and forcibly wrapped his arms around her.After a short struggle, the suspect took the woman's person and fled from the scene. No weapons were shown or implied.According to the Birmingham Police Department, detectives identified a suspect following an investigation. They presented their findings to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office, which issued a felony warrant for one count of robbery (unarmed) and three counts of financial transaction device (stealing/retaining without permission). Police say detectives learned the suspect had traveled to Nevada, and with the help of the Las Vegas Metro Police Department and other authorities, they arrested the suspect.The suspect is awaiting extradition to Michigan for his arraignment. 
BIRMINGHAM, MI
Fox5 KVVU

2 bodies found in home in east Las Vegas Valley following welfare check

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the discovery of two bodies inside a home near the Stallion Mountain community just after 2:30 Tuesday afternoon. Officers were responding to a welfare check in the 4000 block of Russian Rider Drive after receiving information from...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Woman charged with DUI after killing man riding bicycle, police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman faces felony charges including driving while under the influence resulting in death after she allegedly ran a red light and killed a man riding a bicycle Tuesday, according to authorities. Jessica Saitta, 35, is being held at Clark County Corrections without bond following...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

Driver arrested after collision kills bicyclist on Sahara Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A bicyclist has died after being struck by a car on Tuesday morning in the central Las Vegas valley, according to police. At approximately 4:04 a.m., Las Vegas Metro Police responded to reports of the collision at the intersection of East Sahara Avenue and Commercial Center Drive.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy