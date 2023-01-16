Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police search for van used in recent Spring Valley robbery
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Officers with LVMPD's Spring Valley Command Center are asking for the public's help locating a van used in a recent burglary event. The incident happened on Sunday, January 15, at the 6600 block of Schuster Street, near Sunset Road and Valley View Blvd. MORE ON...
Las Vegas police seek suspect in string of casino robberies
A man suspected in a series of casino robberies throughout Las Vegas is wanted by police, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department stated.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas woman suspected of DUI was headed to methadone clinic when she allegedly struck, killed bicyclist
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 35-year-old Las Vegas woman told police she was on her way to a methadone clinic when a bicyclist rode out in front of her in the early morning hours of Tuesday, according to an arrest report. Jessica Saitta is now facing the following charges...
Las Vegas man hit, tried to stab victim with broken beer bottle in early-morning bar dispute: police
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is accused of breaking a beer bottle over another man’s head before trying to stab him in the neck with it, according to an arrest report. Arturo Salcedo, 31, is facing charges of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, battery with a deadly weapon and attempted murder. […]
Possible Las Vegas-area casino robbery suspect detained, then released, near Sunset Station
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A suspect possibly involved in a casino robbery was detained in a stop Wednesday afternoon, according to 8 News Now Investigators sources, before being released. The suspect was detained in the parking lot of Sunset Station in Henderson, and a heavy police presence was visible in the area, sources said. Henderson […]
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police arrest wanted suspect after standoff in west valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested one man after a multi-hour standoff Wednesday. At about 7:49 a.m., officers did a follow-up on a wanted suspect in the 2700 block of Lodestone Drive. The man was found and he barricaded himself and refused to surrender...
Las Vegas police find 2 bodies in house during welfare check
Las Vegas Metropolitan police went to the home in the 4000 block of Russian Rider Drive near East Flamingo Road and Nellis Boulevard, around 2:30 p.m., to do a welfare check and found the two bodies.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police seek public’s help finding serial casino robbery suspect
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Metro police were asking for the public’s help Wednesday in finding a suspect believed to be involved in a series of casino robberies dating back to November. Metro police release photos and videos of the man Wednesday evening. Police described the suspect as a Black...
963kklz.com
Las Vegas Burglaries On The Rise In Summerlin
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are asking for you help in a series of burglaries. We often think that the area we live in is safe. “It’s gated.” “It’s on a golf course.” “It’s on a lake.” “Security drives by every two hours.”
Suspect who robbed 64-year-old woman arrested in Las Vegas
BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A suspect who stole a 64-year-old woman's purse in Birmingham earlier this month has been arrested in Las Vegas. The incident happened at about 6:26 p.m. on Jan. 4 on Harmon Street near North Old Woodward Avenue. Police say the woman was walking westbound on the sidewalk on Harmon Street when the suspect ran up from behind and forcibly wrapped his arms around her.After a short struggle, the suspect took the woman's person and fled from the scene. No weapons were shown or implied.According to the Birmingham Police Department, detectives identified a suspect following an investigation. They presented their findings to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office, which issued a felony warrant for one count of robbery (unarmed) and three counts of financial transaction device (stealing/retaining without permission). Police say detectives learned the suspect had traveled to Nevada, and with the help of the Las Vegas Metro Police Department and other authorities, they arrested the suspect.The suspect is awaiting extradition to Michigan for his arraignment.
Fox5 KVVU
2 bodies found in home in east Las Vegas Valley following welfare check
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the discovery of two bodies inside a home near the Stallion Mountain community just after 2:30 Tuesday afternoon. Officers were responding to a welfare check in the 4000 block of Russian Rider Drive after receiving information from...
Fox5 KVVU
Woman charged with DUI after killing man riding bicycle, police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman faces felony charges including driving while under the influence resulting in death after she allegedly ran a red light and killed a man riding a bicycle Tuesday, according to authorities. Jessica Saitta, 35, is being held at Clark County Corrections without bond following...
UPDATE: Deadly crash on Sahara involving bicyclist; driver arrested after signs of impairment
A 35-year-old Las Vegas woman faces a DUI charge after a collision that killed a bicyclist early Tuesday on E. Sahara Avenue near Commercial Center Drive.
Las Vegas police: Convicted felon accused of killing childhood friend
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man accused of killing a man in October 2022 allegedly stabbed someone else one day before he was arrested in connection with the man’s murder, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan police. Kenny Richard, 43, is facing charges of battery, murder and firing a gun into a structure or […]
KTNV
Driver arrested after collision kills bicyclist on Sahara Avenue
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A bicyclist has died after being struck by a car on Tuesday morning in the central Las Vegas valley, according to police. At approximately 4:04 a.m., Las Vegas Metro Police responded to reports of the collision at the intersection of East Sahara Avenue and Commercial Center Drive.
Fox5 KVVU
Driver accused of DUI after bicyclist struck, killed in central Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A bicyclist died after he was struck by a vehicle early Tuesday morning in the central Las Vegas Valley, according to authorities. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports that the crash occurred at about 4:04 a.m. Tuesday near East Sahara Avenue and Commercial Center Drive.
Police investigate vehicle near Creech AFB after driver threatens staff
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A portion of the U.S. 95, near Creech Air Force Base, was closed while a suspicious vehicle was investigated, police said. According to Metro, a driver pulled up to the entry point of Creech and made verbal threats to the staff. The driver was arrested without incident, however, upon inspection of the […]
What happened to Dinner in the Sky in Las Vegas?
Las Vegas has been home to just about every type of strange, dangerous, and jaw-dropping business over the decades, but one that just couldn't take off was called Dinner in the Sky.
‘You said you killed someone,’ Las Vegas police find text messages leading to murder suspect in robbery gone wrong
A 20-year-old shot and killed a man in an attempted robbery and later texted his roommate about it, leading to his arrest a week later, police write in documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Tuesday.
news3lv.com
City of Las Vegas announces 'Helldorado' parade switch back to original name
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A popular downtown Las Vegas parade is switching names once again, this time, back to the name where it all started. The Helldorado Days Parade was formally known as the Las Vegas Days Parade, which is an event that celebrates the diverse city and its history.
