Bengals’ Sam Hubbard yoinked a scoop-and-score 98-yard fumble TD, and NFL fans were dumbfounded

For much of Sunday night, the defending AFC champions, the Cincinnati Bengals, were barely holding their own. Despite backup quarterback Tyler Huntley starting for the hated Baltimore Ravens, this AFC Wild Card Game matchup was all knotted up at 17 points apiece near the end of the third quarter.

But fortune finally smiled in the Bengals’ favor on a Tyler Huntley QB sneak. As the Ravens’ backup signal-caller tried to reach over the line, Cincinnati’s Logan Wilson punched the ball out of Huntley’s hands right into the arms of Sam Hubbard. The defensive end proceeded to take the ball for a 98-yard fumble return touchdown going the other way, giving the Bengals an eventual 24-17 lead when they needed it most. (Oh, and Baltimore’s Mark Andrews came so close to catching him.)

In the wildest playoff potential 14-point swing and twist, Hubbard’s score is the longest fumble-return TD in NFL postseason history:

I don’t … know that I’ve ever seen a defensive player score a touchdown like that? Let alone in the postseason? Will I stop writing question marks? I don’t know? I’m so astounded by this late-game turn of events!

The Bengals were on the ropes for three quarters against an injury-depleted rival. Hubbard’s wild touchdown morphed those dire circumstances into a big-time playoff win for the reigning conference champions.

