I think it’s gonna ruin the game cause back when football started we didn’t have all the technology we have now! But football was a more aggressive and more gamesmanship was involved instead of cameras and computers! It was more real!
Maybe there should be more chips in the ball.Remember the home game of the Patriots where Brady hadAll the balls under inflated for better handling several years ago??Then they were still allowed to win the game !How does a quarterback not know all the balls are under inflated?
The footballs may have a chip in them, but measuring the exact location of the ball alone isn't an accurate measurement. Why? Because a catch in the end zone is determined by other factors, like getting both feet down in bounds and maintaining possession. A chip alone can't determine those things. The same is true when measuring for a 1st down if you think about it for more than a few seconds.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
