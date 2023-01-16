In an era of digitally enabled care, the Future of Health Immersion Program is designed to support physicians, practices and health systems in optimizing and sustaining telehealth and digital care modalities at their organizations. Formerly known as the AMA Telehealth Immersion Program, the Future of Health Immersion Program expands on telehealth to address the challenges of access, quality, outcomes, affordability and equity for all as new digital technologies are being used to provide care.

17 HOURS AGO