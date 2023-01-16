Read full article on original website
philanthropynewsdigest.org
World Economic Forum announces initiative to unlock climate funding
The World Economic Forum and partners have announced the launch of a global initiative to leverage philanthropic capital to generate the $3 trillion needed each year to tackle climate change, reverse nature loss, and restore biodiversity by 2050. Announced at WEF’s annual meeting being held this week in Davos, Switzerland,...
Harvard Health
Vitamin D benefits linked to body weight
New research finds vitamin D may metabolize differently in those considered overweight, resulting in diminished health benefits. The study, which appears in JAMA Network Open, is a new analysis of data from the VITAL trial, a large nationwide clinical trial led by Brigham and Women’s Hospital researchers that investigated whether taking vitamin D or marine omega-3 supplements could reduce the risk of developing cancer, heart disease, or stroke.
ajmc.com
States With Recreational Cannabis See a Rise in Adolescent Asthma
Secondhand cannabis smoke (SCS) may be contributing to an increase in asthma among children and teens in states where recreational cannabis is legal. This story was corrected to reflect that prevalence is rising where recreational cannabis is legal. The prevalence of asthma increased slightly among adolescents aged 12-17 years and...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Wells Fargo commits $20 million for Invest Native initiative
Wells Fargo has announced the launch of a two-year, $20 million grantmaking initiative to advance economic opportunities, housing, small businesses, financial health, and sustainability in Native American communities. The Invest Native initiative aims to work with Native-led organizations in Arizona, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming to...
crowdfundinsider.com
Deutsche Bank, Blue Water Fintech Lab Introduce Robotic Process Automation Commercialization Program
Deutsche Bank and its Blue Water Fintech Lab recently launched a Robotic Process Automation (RPA) commercialization program by “introducing a multibank Data Processing and Reconciliation Solution, its first commercial product.”. Deutsche Bank is the first international bank in China “to offer this innovative solution to its corporate clients through...
The Advancement of Robotics: How Robots are Changing Manufacturing and Service Industries
Robots have been a fixture in manufacturing industries for decades, but in recent years, the advancement of robotics technology has allowed them to take on an increasingly wider range of tasks and responsibilities. In this article, we will explore how robots are changing manufacturing and service industries, and consider the potential benefits and drawbacks of this trend.
techxplore.com
Researchers create smaller, cheaper flow batteries for clean energy
Clean energy is the leading solution for climate change. But solar and wind power are inconsistent at producing enough energy for a reliable power grid. Alternatively, lithium-ion batteries can store energy but are a limited resource. "The advantage of a coal power plant is it's very steady," said Nian Liu,...
CORRECTINGandREPLACINGThe Next Practices Group and The Bliss Group Launch Life Sciences Collective and Communications Firm, NPG Health and Bliss Bio Health
AUSTIN, Texas & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 18, 2023-- Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230118005297/en/ Gloria Vanderham. (Photo: Business Wire)
philanthropynewsdigest.org
American College Health Foundation invites applications for Stephan D. Weiss Student Mental Health Award
The American College Health Foundation aims to serve as the principal leadership organization for advancing the health of college students and campus communities through advocacy, education, and research. To that end, the foundation invites applications for the Stephan D. Weiss Student Mental Health Award, established in 2010, to support efforts...
Harvard Health
Study finds ‘startling’ inequities in end-of-life opioid treatment
Older Black and Hispanic patients with advanced cancer are less likely than white patients to receive opioid medications for pain relief in the last weeks of life, according to a study led by investigators at Harvard-affiliated Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The study, the largest to examine disparities in opioid access among...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
San Diego Foundation, Dr. Seuss Foundation invite applications for 2023 Early Childhood Initiative Equitable Opportunities Grant program
The San Diego Foundation (SDF) and the Dr. Seuss Foundation invite applications for the 2023 Early Childhood Initiative Equitable Opportunities Grant, built upon the 2022 Early Childhood Initiative Equitable Opportunities Grant, which awarded grants to 21 local nonprofits and expanded to include a focus on early literacy. In 2023, the...
AMA
AMA Future of Health Immersion Program
In an era of digitally enabled care, the Future of Health Immersion Program is designed to support physicians, practices and health systems in optimizing and sustaining telehealth and digital care modalities at their organizations. Formerly known as the AMA Telehealth Immersion Program, the Future of Health Immersion Program expands on telehealth to address the challenges of access, quality, outcomes, affordability and equity for all as new digital technologies are being used to provide care.
emsnow.com
Supply Chain Collaboration Key to Making Chip Industry More Sustainable: Takeaways From SEMICON Europa 2022
Coming in the wake of the COP27, the Smart and Green Manufacturing Summit at SEMICON Europa 2022 (Munich, 15-17 November) had a timely focus on the semiconductor industry’s contribution to meeting the United Nations’ target of limiting global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. However, in an...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Lilly Endowment awards $41 million to human services organizations
The Lilly Endowment in Indianapolis has announced grants totaling $41 million in support of 28 local human services organizations. The three-year grants, which range from $200,000 to $4.5 million, will help build operational capacity at 13 neighborhood community centers across the city, two organizations that provide support for immigrants and refugees, and 13 organizations that help individuals and families facing issues such as food insecurity, housing instability, domestic violence, and substance use disorder.
salestechstar.com
Blackbird.AI Launches Global Alliance Program to Bring Narrative & Risk Intelligence to Top Social and Media Technology Partners
Leading Narrative and Risk Intelligence Company Makes Cutting-Edge Analytics Platform Available to Partners Around the World. Blackbird.AI, a global leader in AI-driven narrative analytics and risk intelligence, is pleased to announce the launch of its Global Alliance Program to provide the capabilities of its world-class solutions to a network of partners comprised of market leaders in data science, social and broadcast intelligence, risk management & consulting.
wastetodaymagazine.com
Green Mountain Technologies forms strategic alliance with Compost Systems of Austria
Green Mountain Technologies (GMT), Bainbridge Island, Washington, has announced its international alliance with Compost Systems (CS) of Austria. Both companies provide commercial compost technologies, including the design and development of advanced large-scale compost facilities and proprietary “in-vessel” containerized compost systems. “Compost Systems and Green Mountain Technologies share similar...
agritechtomorrow.com
New R&D project for vertical food production without artificial lighting.
The project supported and financed by the CDTI (Center for the Development of Industrial Technology) and the Ministry of Science and Innovation, began its design in 2020. The study and development of this new architectural model called Vertical Sunning, with a passive solar design that uses intelligent light and water strategies to maximize the efficiency of the system, has been carried out for two years.
bhbusiness.com
Headway Names New COO, Head of Medical and Clinical Strategy
Headway, a startup that matches patients to mental health clinicians, is expanding its leadership team with a new chief of operations and head of medical and clinical strategy. Startup vet Matt Hackett will be responsible for leading product, design and research at Headway in his new role as COO. Before...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Gulf Coast Community Foundation invites applications for 2023-2024 scholarship program
The Gulf Coast Community Foundation invites applications for its 2023-2024 scholarship program. Since establishing its scholarship program in 1997, Gulf Coast has awarded nearly $10 million in scholarships. Through its annual scholarship program, Gulf Coast Community Foundation assists students from Sarasota County, Charlotte County, and Boca Grande in pursuing higher...
Benson Hill Achieves ProTerra Sustainability Certification for its Proprietary Non-GMO Soy Portfolio
ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 18, 2023-- Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE: BHIL, the “Company” or “Benson Hill”), a food tech company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants, announced today that it became one of the first U.S.-based ingredient providers to achieve the international ProTerra Certification, a rigorous global standard that sets the bar for sustainable agricultural practices and labor practices as well as segregated non-GMO programs and more. Benson Hill also joins the respected ProTerra Network, a group of companies dedicated to sustainable practices and continuous improvement. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230118005254/en/ Benson Hill Achieves ProTerra Sustainability Certification for its Proprietary Non-GMO Soy Portfolio. The company is one of the first U.S.-based ingredient providers to verify its sustainable practices under rigorous global standard. (Photo: Business Wire)
