Column-Funds bet heavily on U.S. curve steepeners: McGeever

ORLANDO, Fla. (Reuters) - A key part of the U.S. yield curve is the most inverted in decades and for hedge funds, enough is enough. Commodity Futures Trading Commission positioning data show that speculators are placing wagers that the historic gap between 10-year and three-month yields will start to shrink.

