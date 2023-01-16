Read full article on original website
Column-Funds bet heavily on U.S. curve steepeners: McGeever
ORLANDO, Fla. (Reuters) - A key part of the U.S. yield curve is the most inverted in decades and for hedge funds, enough is enough. Commodity Futures Trading Commission positioning data show that speculators are placing wagers that the historic gap between 10-year and three-month yields will start to shrink.
Thai central bank to raise rates 25 bps, tourism to bolster growth - Reuters poll
BENGALURU, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank is expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday to curb elevated inflation and further hikes are likely even as China's reopening brightens the economic outlook, a Reuters poll found.
Clean energy gains a foothold in India, but coal still rules
BENGALURU, India (AP) — For six years, Pravinbhai Parmar’s farm in Gujarat state in western India has been lined with rice, wheat and solar panels. The 36-year-old is among a handful of farmers in his native Dhundi village who have been using solar power to irrigate crops. “I...
