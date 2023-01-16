Read full article on original website
Daily Orange
Our beat writers unanimously pick Syracuse to bounce back against Georgia Tech
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse lost its seventh game of the season against No. 17 Miami on Monday night, blowing an 11-point second-half lead in the 82-78 loss. Judah Mintz, for one of the first times all season, struggled, finishing with more turnovers (five) than points (three). Jesse Edwards had a career-high 25 points and his 11 rebounds gave him his ninth double-double of the season. The loss was the Orange’s third in Atlantic Coast Conference play this season, following the two-point loss against Pitt in late December and the seven-point one at Virginia on Jan. 7.
Daily Orange
Opponent Preview: Everything to know about 8-10 Georgia Tech
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. The second-half runs which Syracuse launched against Louisville and Notre Dame re-emerged during its most recent matchup versus Miami. The Orange still lost to the Hurricanes, but they built an 11-point lead with crucial minutes from the bench and a career-high night from Jesse Edwards.
Daily Orange
Syracuse remains winless against ranked opponents, losing 11 straight matchups
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. With just under three minutes remaining in the third period, knotted at one apiece with then-No. 13 Vermont, Syracuse returned to full strength despite squandering its third power play of the night. Then, everything went wrong for the Orange in the game’s closing minutes.
Daily Orange
Felisha Legette-Jack’s use of fast-paced, transition offense key to 13-5 record
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Teisha Hyman received an outlet pass and streaked down the left side of the court minutes into Syracuse’s showdown with No. 7 Notre Dame last Sunday. Spotting a hole in the defense, Hyman switched lanes and drove, veering right to bank in an uncontested layup.
Daily Orange
Syracuse falters late in 2nd half, loses to No. 17 Miami 82-78
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Nijel Pack had been bullied by Joe Girard III for most of the game, routinely pressed up against the Syracuse guard before he leaned into him for a three-point play. But with four minutes left in the second half, Pack had plenty of room steps behind the 3-point line, his feet nestled on top of the “U” logo.
Daily Orange
Judah Mintz finishes with more turnovers than points against No. 17 Miami
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. For most of this season, Judah Mintz hasn’t played like what he is: a true freshman point guard playing in the Atlantic Coast Conference. He’s been Syracuse’s second-leading scorer at 15 points per game, averaging over 32 minutes and has been, by far, the top of the team in assists. Mintz dropped 18 points in a tough environment at No. 10 Virginia, and hit a crucial midrange shot to tie Saturday’s game against Notre Dame, an eventual SU win.
Daily Orange
Observations from Syracuse’s loss: Girard and Edwards heat up, 3-pointers don’t fall
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Syracuse continued its strong stretch of recent form with a 78-73 comeback win over Notre Dame on Saturday night. The Orange trailed by 12 midway through the second half, but after some efficient shooting and an effective full-court press, SU was able to pull out the win. Head coach Jim Boeheim played four freshmen for the final stretch of the second half, and admitted postgame it was the first time he had done that in his 47-year career at SU.
Syracuse Basketball: New recruit blowing up with offers, blue-blood interest
Syracuse basketball coaches only recently offered fast-rising small forward Marcus Adams Jr., and as he continues to put up big numbers on the west coast, his recruitment is really taking off. Late last month, the Orange offered a scholarship to the 6-foot-8 Adams, who attends Nathaniel Narbonne High School in...
Daily Orange
Syracuse loses momentum early in loss to No. 10 Cornell
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Gabbie Rud gained possession of the puck near the middle of the ice three minutes into the second period. As Rud approached Syracuse’s blue line, Avi Adam veered all the way off to the right. Kambel Beacom stayed in front of Rud and Maya D’Arcy dropped down near Syracuse’s crease, leaving Adam wide open across the ice.
Daily Orange
Looking for niche musical instruments? The Noise Source has got you covered
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Intricate musical hardware like synthesizers, eurotracks and drum machines may be a foreign realm for many, even those passionate about music. But Shane Boulos and his store, The Noise Source, provided a community of music enthusiasts a home in Syracuse.
‘Yellowstone’ actor Cole Hauser attends Syracuse basketball game vs. Notre Dame
Syracuse, N.Y. ― If the Syracuse Orange needs a roper, rancher, fixer or bruiser, it’ll have it tonight against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Cole Hauser, the actor who plays Rip Wheeler on the hit TV show “Yellowstone,” attended the Syracuse-Notre Dame as a guest of Syracuse super-fan Adam Weitsman.
Daily Orange
2023 is still young, but here are 5 rappers already making waves this year
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. As 2022 came to a close, the hip-hop community was introduced to another class of fresh members who became prodigies within their respective cities and the industry. But now, we transition over to 2023 with a new group ready to take over. It is tough for many underground artists to gain mainstream recognition, yet every year, a select few make the leap to big names in the industry.
Daily Orange
Supporting local organizations helps improve neighborhoods
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. The near westside of Syracuse city is ranked the ninth poorest neighborhood in the United States. Many households have an income below the poverty line of around $34,000, and the area has vacant homes in need of rehabilitation.
Daily Orange
How Le Moyne runner Olivia Snell turned her chronic illness into a way to help others
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. In 2020, Olivia Snell made a TikTok about a day in her life as a college athlete dealing with a chronic illness — Lupus disease. In the TikTok, Snell shows her heart medications,...
Daily Orange
Film and television-inspired courses to round out your spring schedule
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. The add/drop period for the spring 2023 semester is upon us, and navigating the wide variety of classes at Syracuse University isn’t always easy. Instead of sifting through hundreds of course names and numbers, The Daily Orange Culture Staff has provided a list of electives recommended by students, based on new movies or TV shows.
The Rumor Mill Claims This Major Store Is Opening In Syracuse- Is It True?
The internet rumor mill in Central New York is claiming THIS major store is opening in Syracuse. Is it true?. Quick Answer- Yes, and no. Long Answer- Ikea has launched a new pick-up location for the Syracuse area. According to Syracuse.com, the Ikea pick-up location is located at 4530 Steelway...
newyorkupstate.com
Rock band Chicago to perform 2 Upstate NY concerts
Chicago is returning to Upstate New York this year. The Grammy-winning rock band will perform at the Turning Stone Resort Casino’s Event Center in Verona, N.Y., on Saturday, April, 22, and at the Kodak Center in Rochester on Wednesday, June 21. Both concerts will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets...
Daily Orange
Relax after the first week of classes with these 5 concerts
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Have a rockin’ weekend at The Westcott Theater and attend Max Creek’s Syracuse stop with opener ROOTSCOLLIDER. Max Creek’s career, which has lasted more than 40 years, has spanned folk and country-rock genres with influences from bands like the Grateful Dead. Tickets are available on The Westcott Theatre’s website.
Daily Orange
Closing Cazenovia College announces “Teach Out” transfer destinations for students
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Following Cazenovia College’s December announcement that it will close its doors after the spring 2023 semester, at least 11 institutions of higher education in the Central New York area have committed to participate in the college’s “Teach Out” partnerships, which will relocate its current students to nearby colleges and universities.
newyorkupstate.com
Ikea furniture store chain opens 2 pick-up locations in Upstate NY
Ikea is finally in Upstate New York — sort of. The Swedish furniture store chain launched a new pick-up location for the Syracuse and Buffalo areas this month, according to its website. “We are excited to confirm that we’ve recently opened our Pick-Up Location in Liverpool, NY, which offers...
