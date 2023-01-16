Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux wore a ‘sexy’ top hat, and NFL fans adored his 'Ebenezer Scrooge' look

On paper, the New York Giants entered their NFC Wild Card Game matchup with the Minnesota Vikings as an underdog. But in a confident approach, Brian Daboll’s team was on Cloud Nine, while Daniel Jones had the game of his life, proving he’s worth a long-term commitment.

By the time Kenny Golladay selflessly sealed off a key gain with a pancake block on a clutch drive, and Kirk Cousins released a deflated convert-or-go-home fourth down pass — the upstart Giants had their first playoff win since Super Bowl 46.

Astonishing.

Take note of how 2022 top-five pick Kayvon Thibodeaux dressed after the adrenaline-rush win — adorned in a top hat and pajamas — and you realize this Giants team is also chockful of characters. After all, the Giants do have to make it look “sexy,” right?

Thibodeaux talks about bringing back the “old school” with his look. I think he’s not only achieving his personal goal of style, Daboll’s Giants are bringing back the old school by turning Big Blue into an NFC powerhouse again.

My only word of advice to Thibodeaux? The Giants’ pass rusher should look for three ghosts to visit him soon.

NFL fans loved Kayvon Thibodeaux's "sexy" top hat look reminiscent of Ebenezer Scrooge