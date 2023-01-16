ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

94.3 Lite FM

Massive Change Made To New York State Birth, Marriage Certificates

New York State just made a major change to birth, marriage and more. The New York State Department of Health announced anyone outside of New York City can now choose a non-binary option on birth, marriage, and death certificates. New Yorkers May Now Choose “X” Gender on Their Birth, Marriage...
Bay Net

Brief Supports Accountability For Firearms Industry In State Law

Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown today demonstrated his steadfast commitment to protecting our communities by holding gun manufacturers and dealers accountable for their conduct that contributes to gun violence. With a coalition of 18 Attorneys General, Attorney General Brown filed an amicus brief supporting states’ rights to enact legislation that protects the public from firearms industry practices that endanger their safety. In the brief, the coalition argues that states – in this case, the challenged law was enacted in New York – have the authority to protect residents and public safety.
WISCONSIN STATE
New York Post

Why won’t NY’s heavy hitters in DC — Schumer, Jeffries, Gillibrand — do anything to help Mayor Adams?

Once upon a time a sparrow couldn’t fall in City Hall Park without Chuck Schumer calling a press conference. Today America’s border chaos holds a dagger to Gotham’s heart, but he stands as dumb as a fence post. Why is that? Indeed, what’s the point of having big shots in Washington if New York can’t count on them in a crisis? And, apart from Joe Biden, is there a bigger shot in DC than Senate Majority Leader Schumer — fourth in line of succession to the presidency and, presumably, a man of considerable influence? Alas, as a practical matter, poor Mayor Adams wouldn’t know...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
uticaphoenix.net

Governor Hochul updates New Yorkers on state’s progress combatting Covid-19

Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combatting COVID-19 and outlined basic steps they can take to protect against the spread of viral respiratory infections that become more common in the winter season. “I urge all New Yorkers to remain vigilant and continue to use...
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

How Much the Average New Yorker Spends on Smoking in a Lifetime

Believe it or not America is still full of cigarette smokers. New York has a lot of smokers. How much are they spending on cigarettes?. Tobacco use is one of the nastiest killers in America. According to the CDC, a couple of the leading causes of death in America is heart disease and cancer. Both of which can be a result of chronic smoking. The habit kills over half a million people each year.
NEW YORK STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Are These Fireplaces Illegal In New York?

It seems that every day we learn about something new that New York State has banned or is planning on banning. From natural gas stoves to diesel trucks New York's government likes to make sure that the state is on the leading edge when it comes to reducing emissions. But...
CALIFORNIA STATE
101.5 WPDH

Health Officials Want New York State Residents To Wear Masks

New York health officials continue to urge New Yorkers to take precautions against multiple illnesses that are spreading across the Empire State. New, Very Infectious COVID Variant Spreading Rapidly In New York. New York county map vector outline gray background. Map of New York state of USA with borders and...
philanthropynewsdigest.org

Oregon Community Foundation invites applications for creative projects

The Oregon Community Foundation invites applications for its Creative Heights initiative, which aims to increase Oregon’s cultural visibility and vitality while supporting unique opportunities for Oregonians to experience innovative arts and culture. Grants of between $10,000 and $100,000 will be awarded to support the creation and/or presentation of new...
OREGON STATE

