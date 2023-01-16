Read full article on original website
Massive Change Made To New York State Birth, Marriage Certificates
New York State just made a major change to birth, marriage and more. The New York State Department of Health announced anyone outside of New York City can now choose a non-binary option on birth, marriage, and death certificates. New Yorkers May Now Choose “X” Gender on Their Birth, Marriage...
Brief Supports Accountability For Firearms Industry In State Law
Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown today demonstrated his steadfast commitment to protecting our communities by holding gun manufacturers and dealers accountable for their conduct that contributes to gun violence. With a coalition of 18 Attorneys General, Attorney General Brown filed an amicus brief supporting states’ rights to enact legislation that protects the public from firearms industry practices that endanger their safety. In the brief, the coalition argues that states – in this case, the challenged law was enacted in New York – have the authority to protect residents and public safety.
Gov. Hochul Plans To Raise Taxes On This Item In New York State
Governor Kathy Hochul proposes raising the tax on one item that will affect more than a million New Yorkers. Gov. Hochul recently delivered her 2023 State of the State, detailing her plans and proposals for the state. This is her first State of the State as an elected governor. Many...
Migrants In New York Accused Of Wasting Taxpayer Funded Food
A worker at a New York hotel where many of the migrants are staying says the migrants have been wasting food paid for by taxpayers.
Advocates call for Medical Aid in Dying Act to be passed in New York State
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Some lawmakers and advocates gathered at the State Capitol on Tuesday calling for the Medical Aid in Dying Act to be reintroduced and passed this year. Among them was Cassandra Johnston who was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer in November. “I don’t wish a terrible death upon myself, should cancer win. I […]
Why won’t NY’s heavy hitters in DC — Schumer, Jeffries, Gillibrand — do anything to help Mayor Adams?
Once upon a time a sparrow couldn’t fall in City Hall Park without Chuck Schumer calling a press conference. Today America’s border chaos holds a dagger to Gotham’s heart, but he stands as dumb as a fence post. Why is that? Indeed, what’s the point of having big shots in Washington if New York can’t count on them in a crisis? And, apart from Joe Biden, is there a bigger shot in DC than Senate Majority Leader Schumer — fourth in line of succession to the presidency and, presumably, a man of considerable influence? Alas, as a practical matter, poor Mayor Adams wouldn’t know...
Governor Hochul updates New Yorkers on state’s progress combatting Covid-19
Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combatting COVID-19 and outlined basic steps they can take to protect against the spread of viral respiratory infections that become more common in the winter season. “I urge all New Yorkers to remain vigilant and continue to use...
New York State Department of Labor receives $9.1 million grant to 'break barriers to unemployment insurance for underserved communities'
The New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) was awarded a $9.1 million grant from the U.S Department of Labor (USDOL) to “promote equitable access to New York’s unemployment insurance (UI) program.”. A press release stated, “The equity grant, part of the American Rescue Plan Act, will fund...
How to Master Leaving New York State? Do This At The DMV
Getting ready to leave New York State? You (sadly) are not alone. There are more people leaving high tax states like New York and California, but where are they headed? These persons with a vision? Texas and the Carolinas. As you get ready to say "Adieu" to good 'ol Empire...
Meet The 2 Largest Landowners In New York State
Have you ever wondered who owns the most land in New York State? Is it a private family, or a business?. A website called World Population Review has pretty up to date information and stats on land owners around the world. Approximately 72% of land in the United States is...
The state of New York is sending eligible residents two tax credit rebates
Did you know that the 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for two tax credits? The first credit is the Empire State child credit and the second credit is the earned income credit.
How Much the Average New Yorker Spends on Smoking in a Lifetime
Believe it or not America is still full of cigarette smokers. New York has a lot of smokers. How much are they spending on cigarettes?. Tobacco use is one of the nastiest killers in America. According to the CDC, a couple of the leading causes of death in America is heart disease and cancer. Both of which can be a result of chronic smoking. The habit kills over half a million people each year.
Local pushback to state plan banning gas appliances: "The state is shockingly tone deaf with this plan"
Members of Erie County’s Republican caucus have introduced a resolution opposing the proposed state ban on natural gas heating and are hoping to draw bipartisan support for the measure. Legislator Chris Greene discussed the measure on WBEN Wednesday
Are These Fireplaces Illegal In New York?
It seems that every day we learn about something new that New York State has banned or is planning on banning. From natural gas stoves to diesel trucks New York's government likes to make sure that the state is on the leading edge when it comes to reducing emissions. But...
Health Officials Want New York State Residents To Wear Masks
New York health officials continue to urge New Yorkers to take precautions against multiple illnesses that are spreading across the Empire State. New, Very Infectious COVID Variant Spreading Rapidly In New York. New York county map vector outline gray background. Map of New York state of USA with borders and...
Emergency Assistance Program worth millions: An exciting offer for moderate-income New York renters who need money
In New York State, the living conditions of some locals are as bad as those of immigrants. This is probably the reason why Kathy Hochul has quickly made some decisions regarding money.
Oregon Community Foundation invites applications for creative projects
The Oregon Community Foundation invites applications for its Creative Heights initiative, which aims to increase Oregon’s cultural visibility and vitality while supporting unique opportunities for Oregonians to experience innovative arts and culture. Grants of between $10,000 and $100,000 will be awarded to support the creation and/or presentation of new...
ESF professors, administrators involved in ‘most ambitious climate law in the nation’
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. The scoping plan SUNY ESF professors have been working on since 2019 received a vote of approval in December by the New York state Climate Action Council, setting it to integrate with New York state’s sweeping Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
Governor Hochul Announces State Landmarks to Be Illuminated Red, Green, and Black In Recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day
13 State Landmarks to Be Lit the Evening of Monday, January 16. Lighting Commemorates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Life, Legacy, and Impact on Creating a More Just and Equal Society. Read Proclamation Here. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that New York State landmarks will be lit red, green...
3 Upstate New York Towns Named Best for First-Time Homebuyers
Upstate New York has a lot of offer people looking to purchase their first house. The cost of living here is quite low compared to other locations in the U.S., and you can usually find a decent home in a decent area that fits your budget. This is not news...
