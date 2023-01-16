ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 7

Drill professor
2d ago

Interesting how this article essentially contains zero information except for the fact a man has been somehow shot.

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox10phoenix.com

1 dead following shooting in west Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say they are investigating a deadly shooting in the West Valley. The shooting, according to Sgt. Melissa Soliz, happened at a residential neighborhood east of 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road. officers responded to the scene after multiple calls from people who say shots were fired in the area.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead, two others hurt after shooting in west Phoenix

Health inspectors found mold in an ice machine at a Phoenix taco shop and dressings and salsa not kept cold enough at a Tempe lounge. Wife wanted divorce before husband shot, killed her in Buckeye, police say. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Investigators say 52-year-old Charon Mayo said she wanted...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Chandler police release video of November shooting that left man dead

PHOENIX — Chandler police released body camera footage of an officer-involved shooting from November that left a 30-year-old man dead in an East Valley home. Video (WARNING: Graphic Content) of the incident shows Cody Allan Smestad, who was suspected of burglarizing the home near Gilbert and Pecos roads, hiding behind a vehicle inside a garage.
CHANDLER, AZ
ABC 15 News

Woman shot, killed near Verrado Way and Yuma Road; police investigating

BUCKEYE, AZ — Buckeye police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place in a neighborhood early Tuesday morning. The incident occurred near Verrado Way and Yuma Road around 4:45 when police say a man in his 50s walked into a police station and said he shot his wife after an argument the two had.
BUCKEYE, AZ
KTAR.com

Suspect arrested in fatal Goodyear hit-and-run of man, dog

PHOENIX – Police in Goodyear arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run collision that left a man and his dog dead. The Goodyear Police Department said Joy Joyner, 24, of Phoenix was booked into Maricopa County Jail on Monday on one count of vehicular manslaughter and two counts of leaving the scene of a collision.
GOODYEAR, AZ
AZFamily

Woman arrested after killing man, dog in Goodyear in hit and run

Authorities confirmed that a child’s remains were found about 15 miles from where 4-year-old Athena Brownfield was reported missing. The child's caregiver, Ivon Adams, was arrested at a home in Glendale on first-degree murder and child neglect. Some lawmakers in support of proposal lowering age limit to run for...
GOODYEAR, AZ
12news.com

Police: Buckeye man fatally shoots wife, turns himself in

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — A Buckeye man is in police custody after fatally shooting his wife in the bedroom of their home, Buckeye police said. According to early reports, the man entered the Buckeye Police Department station around 4:45 a.m. and told officials that he had shot his wife. Officers...
BUCKEYE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man accused of shooting at driver on I-17 in Phoenix

An apparent road-rage shooting is under investigation after the Arizona Department of Public Safety says 34-year-old Kyle Hart fired several rounds into a car along Interstate 17 near the Loop 101 on Jan. 15. No one was hurt. Hart was arrested and booked into jail.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Two teens arrested months after death of 17-year-old

El Mirage police say two teens were arrested after a fatal March 2022 shooting. The two suspects were taken into custody on Monday after a traffic stop, according to police. El Mirage police say 16-year-old Guadalupe Chavez and 18-year-old Emanuel Longoria Almanza were booked into jail after the death of a 17-year-old teenager.
EL MIRAGE, AZ
onscene.tv

1 Killed In Horrible Wreck After Pickup T-Bones Sedan | Phoenix

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 01-14-2023 | 2:30 AM LOCATION: 47th Avenue and Indian School Road CITY: Phoenix DETAILS: Fire crews responded to reports of a serious vehicle collision at the intersection of 47th Avenue and Indian School Road around 2:30 AM. Crews arrived to find a pickup truck vs a sedan in an apparent t bone collision. One person has been pronounced deceased on scene. Indian School road is closed for investigation and is expected to remain closed at 47th Avenue for several hours. No further details regarding the crash are known at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

17-year-old dies after crash near 33rd Ave and Indian School Rd

Phoenix police say a 17-year-old has died after a crash Monday morning. Officials say Isaiah Soto was found unresponsive inside a gray passenger car near 33rd Avenue and Indian School Road. Soto was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. Police say, the driver, a...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy