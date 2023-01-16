Read full article on original website
Related
4-year-old Athena Brownfield's caretaker allegedly beat her to death, according to arrest affidavit
Ivon Adams, one of the caretakers for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield when she disappeared, allegedly beat her to death and buried her near their old house, according to court documents in the case against him.
WVNews
2 more people killed in southern Peru amid unrest
LIMA, Peru (AP) — Protesters set fire to the police station and judicial office in the Peruvian town of Macusani Wednesday after two people were killed and another seriously injured by gunfire amid antigovernment protests. The deaths were confirmed by Macusani health official Dr. Iván Fernández and brought to...
Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal
CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
Before the plane crash in Nepal that killed 72 people and crew, the father of three live-streamed his final moments.
A passenger on the tragic Yeti Airlines Flight 691 recorded video of the last seconds of the flight before he and his buddies were killed in the fatal crash. Sonu Jaiswal, an Indian father of three who is 29, was live-streaming the plane’s descent into Nepal on Sunday when it abruptly crashed.
WVNews
In Pakistan, trans men search for inclusion, visibility
LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Aman, a 22-year-old transgender man from the eastern Pakistani city of Lahore, says he was always close to his father. When he was little and it was cold out, his father held his hands to warm them. When he was at university, his father would wait until he got home to eat dinner together, regardless of how late it was.
Comments / 0