The Associated Press

Can US avoid a recession? As inflation eases, optimism rises

WASHINGTON (AP) — For months, the outlook for the U.S. economy has been a mostly bleak one: Inflation hitting a four-decade high, consumer spending weakening, interest rates surging. Most economists penciled in a recession for 2023. An economic downturn is still possible. Yet in recent weeks, with inflation showing widespread signs of easing, a more cheerful view has gained traction: Maybe a recession isn’t inevitable after all. One reason for the tentative optimism is evidence that an acceleration in U.S. wages, which has benefited workers but also heightened inflation, is slowing. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has frequently pointed to fast-rising worker pay to explain why the Fed has had to raise interest rates so aggressively. Fed rate hikes, if carried out far enough and long enough, can weaken the economy so much as to trigger a recession. On Thursday, the government is expected to issue another mild report on inflation, which would boost hopes that the Fed might decide to pause its rate hikes sooner than has been expected. In the meantime, the job market — the most important pillar of the economy — remains remarkably sturdy.
The Center Square

Biden touts rising wages, but inflation has kept workers from enjoying the benefits

(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden touted Americans' rising wages over the weekend, but a closer look shows there is more to the story. “More Americans have health insurance than ever in history,” Biden wrote on Twitter. “Fewer families are facing foreclosure today than before the pandemic. And wages are climbing faster than prices.” While wages have increased during Biden’s presidency, soaring inflation has eroded and often surpassed any...
Fortune

China’s population declines for the first time in 61 years as millennial generation rejects government pressure to have more kids

Demographers have long expected China's population to shrink in the coming decade, but the COVID pandemic sped up how quickly China's population peaked. China’s population declined by 850,000 people in 2022, leading to a total population of 1.412 billion, down from 1.413 billion, the country’s National Bureau of Statistics reported on Tuesday. It’s the first time the country has recorded negative population growth since the Great Leap Forward in the early 1960s.
msn.com

What Income Level Is Considered Rich?

Earning more money can make it easier to pay the bills, fund your financial goals and spend on hobbies or “fun,” but what income is considered to make you rich? The answer can depend on several factors, including where you live, what type of job you have, how much you save or invest and how you typically spend your money. If you’re looking for help to reach your financial goals and be considered “rich” in your own eyes then consider building a plan and working with a financial advisor.
ConsumerAffairs

Consumers appear to be rebelling against high prices

Last fall, when inflation was rising at a rate of 8.5%, consumers were feeling the pain. Moody’s Analytics issued a report that found U.S. consumers were spending $445 a month more than 12 months ago to buy the same items. What happened next may provide a glimpse into what...
Reuters

Changing nature of inflation prompts new inequalities, New York Fed says

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Asian American/Pacific Islander (AAPI) households and those with lower incomes have experienced higher inflation over the past few months as a rise in the costs of food and shelter and a fall in gas prices have altered inflation inequality patterns, a New York Federal Reserve analysis showed on Wednesday.
CNBC

Consumer prices fell 0.1% in December, in line with expectations from economists

The consumer price index fell 0.1% in December, meeting expectations, for the biggest drop since April 2020. Excluding food and energy, core CPI rose 0.3%, also in line with estimates. On an annual basis, headline CPI rose 6.5% while core increased 5.7%. The biggest reason for the easing in inflation...
Reuters

U.S. household spending gains moderated in December, NY Fed says

NEW YORK, Jan 17 (Reuters) - American households are cutting back on spending, but are doing so from very high levels, a New York Federal Reserve report showed on Tuesday. The regional Fed bank said the median increase in household spending last month tipped down to 7.7%, from a record high of 9% in August. December's spending increase was also well above the 5.1% increase seen in December 2021 and was higher than the 2.5% rise booked in December 2019, just before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, according to the New York Fed's Survey of Consumer Expectations Household Spending Survey.
Deadline

Recession Likely This Year, Economists Predict In Survey – WSJ Report

Higher interest rates will push the US economy into a recession this year, according to a survey of business and academic economists. The Wall Street Journal reports in a poll that on average, economists put the probability of a recession in the next 12 months at 61%. That’s down slightly from 63% in October’s WSJ survey. But both figures are historically high outside actual recessions.  Hopes that the Federal Reserve’s manipulation of interest rates could create a “soft landing” for the economy aren’t present for three-quarters of the surveyed. Even as inflation eases on a month-to-month comparison (while prices are still more...
philanthropynewsdigest.org

Beyond grantmaking: How impact lending enables us to live our values

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, small business owners and nonprofits faced a financial free fall. Struggling to survive, solo practitioners and mom-and-pop shops needed an influx of funds to ride out months or even years of shutdowns. Many of the hardest hit were based in underserved communities typically neglected by mainstream banks—and a federal financial pipeline was limited or out of reach. A cash lifeline was critically needed.
Tri-City Herald

New Report Shows a Staggering Percentage of New Wealth Went to the Top 1%

The good news is that the world has created $42 trillion in new wealth since since 2020, according to a new Oxfam study. The bad news (at least for most of us) is that the top 1% of earners have captured nearly two-thirds of that wealth. For every $100 of...

