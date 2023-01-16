Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After killing her mother over a VR headset, a 10-year-old was charged as an adult.Westland DailyMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee's Justice Point Obstructs Self-Proclaimed Mission of EqualityGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
New local restaurant opens in WisconsinKristen WaltersOkauchee Lake, WI
Milwaukee Mom Waits for Answers while the State Profits from her PainGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MilwaukeeTed RiversMilwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Weather Webcast with Tom Wachs
Rain/snow mix Milwaukee and south overnight, all snow north. Slushy accumulation north and northwest of Milwaukee. Precipitation ends south to north throughout the morning.
wearegreenbay.com
Latest updates on this snow system
An updated weather article can be found here. The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. We are now in a Winter Storm Warning from midnight until 6pm tomorrow for most areas. We are also in a Winter Weather Advisory from midnight until 6pm counties further south including...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies with winter weather looming
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Southern Wisconsin cities are already bracing for the heavy snowfall predicted overnight for some parts of the region. Recent models indicate between 4″ and 7″ of snow for the areas around La Crosse, Prairie du Chein, and Wisconsin Dells. Those projected totals fall, however, as one moves to the southeast, with less than an inch expected around Janesville.
Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 9 a.m.
Locations north of Milwaukee will see a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain through the night with 2-5" of snow possible.
Unbelievable Event With 100,000 Balloons Popping Up In Lake Geneva
Ladies and gentlemen, hold onto your hats because things are about to get wild and crazy at The Big Balloon Build Lake Geneva! That's right, we're talking 75 of the world's most talented balloon artists descending upon Covenant Harbor Jackson Family Activity Center. And the best part? All proceeds will benefit non-profits that provide people with disabilities with everything they need to thrive.
cwbradio.com
Snow Removal Companies Getting Creative With Lack of Snowfall
(By Evan Casey, Wisconsin Public Radio) A warm start to Wisconsin's winter is leading some local snow removal companies to get creative during a time when little to no snow is on the ground. According to Evan Casey with Wisconsin Public Radio, since Dec. 1, 2022, only 7.6 inches of...
wpr.org
Low snowfall totals across southeast Wisconsin are impacting snow removal businesses, recreation
Milwaukee area is 9.3 inches below expected seasonal snowfall rate. A warm start to Wisconsin's winter is leading some local snow removal companies to get creative during a time when little to no snow is on the ground. Since Dec. 1, 2022, only 7.6 inches of snow has fallen in...
New indoor sports complex proposed in Sussex
An indoor sports facility could be coming to Sussex, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.
Have you Heard Of Wisconsin’s Legendary Healing Waters?
Wisconsin is known for many things, one of which is its natural beauty. Places like Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, and Baileys Harbor, Wisconsin made headlines when they were voted some of the most beautiful in America. You can see that ranking here. The water of Wisconsin is strong, and some even...
wisportsheroics.com
The Wisconsin Badgers Are Finalists For Incredible Four-Star WR
The Wisconsin Badgers have been hot on the recruiting trail ever since Luke Fickell was hired as the Badgers’ head coach. The Badgers’ coaching staff and recruiting game have received a major overhaul. Today it was announced that the Badgers are a finalist for yet another four-star wide receiver. I’Marion Stewart, a four-star prospect, listed the Wisconsin Badgers in his final seven.
Wisconsin's game against Northwestern on Saturday unlikely
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers likely won't be traveling to Evanston, Illinois, this weekend. After a 63-60 victory over Penn State on Tuesday, Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard told reporters that he "doesn’t think" his team's road contest against Northwestern will happen on Saturday. The Wildcats are...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Milwaukee
It is never difficult to find an excellent body of water to take a dip, rest, or fish in Milwaukee. The most populated city in Wisconsin is surrounded by numerous water bodies. It is one of several cities located along the shores of Lake Michigan. With more than 40 in-land lakes, the United Nations has recognized Milwaukee as an international hub of freshwater research and technology. The city is also located at the intersection of the Menomonee, Kinnickinnic, and Milwaukee rivers. Read on to learn some interesting facts about the deepest lake in Wisconsin.
bvmsports.com
Top 10 Wisconsin Badgers men’s hockey players of all time
MADISON, Wis. (BVM) — The University of Wisconsin created its men’s hockey program in 1921, and since then, the program has captured four regular-season Big Ten titles and six national championships. The program has been able to accomplish those feats thanks to players who’ve thrived in the cardinal and white.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waterford utility poles sheered off, outage to 5,000 customers
WATERFORD, Wis. - Power has been restored to roughly 5,000 residents in the Town of Waterford area – after a utility pole was found sheered off late Tuesday, Jan. 17. A post on the Waterford Police Department Facebook page indicates Kramer from 164 to Loomis was closed during this time – so crews could repair the complex utility pole.
offtackleempire.com
Reasonable Takes: Wisconsin Is The New QBU
Oh what a difference one Fall makes. Expectations for the 2022 Wisconsin Badgers were somewhat high, emerging as a favorite to win a lackluster West division and get Mollywhopped in Indianapolis. Not enough to spark excitement, just enough to appease the masses for another year. But after a surprise non-conference home loss to Washington St., the wheels began to fall off in what became a tumultuous and rocky campaign for a program known for its consistency and steadiness. Three months later, Wisconsin has essentially, definitely, probably become the new QBU. So how did we get here?
WI Man Stands Up To Thief & Saves $40K Worth Of Photography Gear
I definitely wouldn't expect an armed robbery at a photo shoot but it happened in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Photographer Takes Pictures Of Rare Duck. I have a couple of friends that are photographers. They love going out and taking pictures. Especially, of unique things. They're always looking to make upgrades with the latest and greatest equipment. It's not cheap so I don't blame them for being very protective of it. It doesn't matter if they are professionals or amateurs. It's all about taking the perfect photo.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Italian food in Milwaukee: Tavolino offers plenty of tasty options
MILWAUKEE - If you're craving some Italian cuisine, then make your way to Milwaukee's east side – and get a table at Tavolino (2315 N. Murray Avenue, Milwaukee). Brian Kramp takes you there – and shows you what the buzz is all about.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
'Pedestrianizing' Milwaukee's Brady Street for 2 blocks under review
MILWAUKEE - A very different Brady Street may be in the future, and we’re not just talking about the potential addition of a new high-rise hotel but the subtraction of cars. Much like State Street in Madison, a study will look into "pedestrianizing" part of Brady Street. The idea is that this could happen along the busy two-block stretch from North Warren to North Franklin on Brady Street.
CBS 58
Foo Fighters, Green Day to headline Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Harley-Davidson made a big announcement Wednesday morning, Jan. 18. The Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival will take over Milwaukee this summer for their 120th anniversary, with two major music headliners in Veterans Park. The four-day festival is scheduled for July 13-16 across multiple venues, including six dealerships and...
