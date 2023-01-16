ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartland, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Weather Webcast with Tom Wachs

Rain/snow mix Milwaukee and south overnight, all snow north. Slushy accumulation north and northwest of Milwaukee. Precipitation ends south to north throughout the morning.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Latest updates on this snow system

An updated weather article can be found here. The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. We are now in a Winter Storm Warning from midnight until 6pm tomorrow for most areas. We are also in a Winter Weather Advisory from midnight until 6pm counties further south including...
GREEN BAY, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies with winter weather looming

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Southern Wisconsin cities are already bracing for the heavy snowfall predicted overnight for some parts of the region. Recent models indicate between 4″ and 7″ of snow for the areas around La Crosse, Prairie du Chein, and Wisconsin Dells. Those projected totals fall, however, as one moves to the southeast, with less than an inch expected around Janesville.
WISCONSIN STATE
97ZOK

Unbelievable Event With 100,000 Balloons Popping Up In Lake Geneva

Ladies and gentlemen, hold onto your hats because things are about to get wild and crazy at The Big Balloon Build Lake Geneva! That's right, we're talking 75 of the world's most talented balloon artists descending upon Covenant Harbor Jackson Family Activity Center. And the best part? All proceeds will benefit non-profits that provide people with disabilities with everything they need to thrive.
LAKE GENEVA, WI
cwbradio.com

Snow Removal Companies Getting Creative With Lack of Snowfall

(By Evan Casey, Wisconsin Public Radio) A warm start to Wisconsin's winter is leading some local snow removal companies to get creative during a time when little to no snow is on the ground. According to Evan Casey with Wisconsin Public Radio, since Dec. 1, 2022, only 7.6 inches of...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wisportsheroics.com

The Wisconsin Badgers Are Finalists For Incredible Four-Star WR

The Wisconsin Badgers have been hot on the recruiting trail ever since Luke Fickell was hired as the Badgers’ head coach. The Badgers’ coaching staff and recruiting game have received a major overhaul. Today it was announced that the Badgers are a finalist for yet another four-star wide receiver. I’Marion Stewart, a four-star prospect, listed the Wisconsin Badgers in his final seven.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Wisconsin's game against Northwestern on Saturday unlikely

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers likely won't be traveling to Evanston, Illinois, this weekend. After a 63-60 victory over Penn State on Tuesday, Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard told reporters that he "doesn’t think" his team's road contest against Northwestern will happen on Saturday. The Wildcats are...
MADISON, WI
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Milwaukee

It is never difficult to find an excellent body of water to take a dip, rest, or fish in Milwaukee. The most populated city in Wisconsin is surrounded by numerous water bodies. It is one of several cities located along the shores of Lake Michigan. With more than 40 in-land lakes, the United Nations has recognized Milwaukee as an international hub of freshwater research and technology. The city is also located at the intersection of the Menomonee, Kinnickinnic, and Milwaukee rivers. Read on to learn some interesting facts about the deepest lake in Wisconsin.
MILWAUKEE, WI
bvmsports.com

Top 10 Wisconsin Badgers men’s hockey players of all time

MADISON, Wis. (BVM) — The University of Wisconsin created its men’s hockey program in 1921, and since then, the program has captured four regular-season Big Ten titles and six national championships. The program has been able to accomplish those feats thanks to players who’ve thrived in the cardinal and white.
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waterford utility poles sheered off, outage to 5,000 customers

WATERFORD, Wis. - Power has been restored to roughly 5,000 residents in the Town of Waterford area – after a utility pole was found sheered off late Tuesday, Jan. 17. A post on the Waterford Police Department Facebook page indicates Kramer from 164 to Loomis was closed during this time – so crews could repair the complex utility pole.
WATERFORD, WI
offtackleempire.com

Reasonable Takes: Wisconsin Is The New QBU

Oh what a difference one Fall makes. Expectations for the 2022 Wisconsin Badgers were somewhat high, emerging as a favorite to win a lackluster West division and get Mollywhopped in Indianapolis. Not enough to spark excitement, just enough to appease the masses for another year. But after a surprise non-conference home loss to Washington St., the wheels began to fall off in what became a tumultuous and rocky campaign for a program known for its consistency and steadiness. Three months later, Wisconsin has essentially, definitely, probably become the new QBU. So how did we get here?
MADISON, WI
97ZOK

WI Man Stands Up To Thief & Saves $40K Worth Of Photography Gear

I definitely wouldn't expect an armed robbery at a photo shoot but it happened in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Photographer Takes Pictures Of Rare Duck. I have a couple of friends that are photographers. They love going out and taking pictures. Especially, of unique things. They're always looking to make upgrades with the latest and greatest equipment. It's not cheap so I don't blame them for being very protective of it. It doesn't matter if they are professionals or amateurs. It's all about taking the perfect photo.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

'Pedestrianizing' Milwaukee's Brady Street for 2 blocks under review

MILWAUKEE - A very different Brady Street may be in the future, and we’re not just talking about the potential addition of a new high-rise hotel but the subtraction of cars. Much like State Street in Madison, a study will look into "pedestrianizing" part of Brady Street. The idea is that this could happen along the busy two-block stretch from North Warren to North Franklin on Brady Street.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Foo Fighters, Green Day to headline Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Harley-Davidson made a big announcement Wednesday morning, Jan. 18. The Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival will take over Milwaukee this summer for their 120th anniversary, with two major music headliners in Veterans Park. The four-day festival is scheduled for July 13-16 across multiple venues, including six dealerships and...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy