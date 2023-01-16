ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nessel joins coalition supporting accountability for firearms industry

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined a coalition of 18 attorneys general, led by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, supporting a New York law to hold the firearms industry accountable. In an amicus brief, the coalition argues that New York has the authority to protect residents and public safety. New...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan's $81 million opioid settlement distribution set to begin

Distribution to local governments could start by Jan. 31. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that participating local governments throughout Michigan can expect to see funds as soon as later this month a result of the Department’s participation in two multi-state opioid settlements. “I am relieved the court ruled...
MICHIGAN STATE
Attorney to explore 'Invalid Stops and Other 4th Amendment Delights'

The Criminal Defense Association of Michigan will present the webinar "Are You In Custody? Invalid Stops and Other 4th Amendment Delights" on Thursday, January 26, from 11 a.m. to noon via Zoom. Speaking will be Bernard Jocuns of Bernard Anthony Jocuns & Associates PLLC. Jocuns is a trial attorney from...
MICHIGAN STATE
Police investigate Illinois Planned Parenthood fire as arson

CHICAGO (AP) — A fire at a central Illinois Planned Parenthood clinic is being investigated as arson, Peoria police said Tuesday, just days after the state enacted sweeping abortion protections. Officers responded to a report of an “unknown person throwing a Molotov cocktail” into the Peoria clinic building at...
PEORIA, IL
MDARD acting director tours Eastern Market highlighting 'Michigan Farm to Freezer' Month

MDARD Acting Director Kathy Angerer (second from left) touring. Photos courtesy of Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. Wednesday, Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) Acting Director Kathy Angerer toured the Eastern Market accelerator property, GROW Eastern Market wholesale shed, and the Michigan Farm to Freezer manufacturing facility in the Eastern Market district.
DETROIT, MI
Attorney to present 'Credit Basics Workshop' for SADO

Michigan State Appellate Defender Office's Project Reentry will present a "Credit Basics Workshop" with attorney Maggie George on Monday, January 23, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Detroit SADO offices, 3031 W Grand Blvd., Suite 450. The workshop will help attendees to learn about credit, how to build (or...
DETROIT, MI
We the People state champion crowned at Michigan State Law

Nearly 200 civic-minded high school students debated complex constitutional questions last week at MSU Law, competing in the state finals of We the People, an educational program of the Michigan Center for Civic Education (MCCE). The students, from five high schools across the state, spent the day in mock congressional...
MICHIGAN STATE
'Vision Boards with Zenell Brown' offered by WLAM

The Women Lawyers Association of Michigan will present "Vision Boards with Zenell Brown" as an in-person and virtual event on Saturday, January 28, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Wayne County Circuit Court Administrator Zenell Brown will guide participants through making Vision Boards. She will be located at University of Detroit Mercy School of Law located at 651 E. Jefferson, Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
Lunch & Learn discussion to focus on victim rights

The Prosecuting Attorneys Association of Michigan’s Victim Services Training Unit will host an online lunch-time discussion between and among victim advocates. The Victim Advocates Lunch & Learn “Lettuce Talk” will take place online Thursday Jan. 19, from noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom. PAAM VSTU plans to...
MICHIGAN STATE
Attorneys to discuss case for ADR Section webinar

The Alternative Dispute Resolution Section of the State Bar of Michigan will present labor arbitrators Lee Hornberger and Betty Widgeon will discuss “Michigan AFSCME Council 25 v County of Wayne, lv app pdg,” at a Lunch and Learn webinar from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Mortgage Lenders Association kicks off 2023 with new logo, branding

The Michigan Mortgage Lenders Association (MMLA), the only Michigan-based association dedicated solely to the housing finance industry, unveiled an updated logo and brand identity for 2023. The brand refresh aligns with the organization’s new purpose and direction as the connection point, legislative voice and educational resource for Michigan’s real estate finance economy.
MICHIGAN STATE
MEDC Executive Committee acts to continue growth of economic impact across Michigan

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation Executive Committee on Tuesday sent a strong signal on the continued momentum of economic development statewide and continued support for MEDC CEO Quentin L. Messer Jr. approving a new, four-year contract for Messer. Tuesday’s action follows a year with more than $13 billion in EV and battery manufacturing investments in the state, as well as the elevation of small business, regional relevancy, and community development and placemaking within MEDC’s strategic plan.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan retail holiday sales down modestly, overall 2022 sales flat

Michigan Retailers Association on Wednesday reported that December 2022 sales, including online sales, were down modestly. December 2021 saw 77.7 on the 100-point scale. The December Retail Index survey came in at 41.2, a significant decrease over November’s 52.6. Thirty-eight percent (38%) of Michigan retailers reported a sales increase over November. Fifty-one percent (51%) noted a decrease, and 11% reported no change. December 2021 saw seventy-eight percent (78%) of retailers reporting a sales increase over November 2021.
MICHIGAN STATE
Individual income tax season begins January 23

Michigan taxpayers can begin to file state individual income tax returns on January 23, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury. Individuals can file their state income tax return online, with a tax professional or by mailing in paper forms and documentation. All state of Michigan income tax returns and payment of any taxes owed must be received by April 18, 2023.
MICHIGAN STATE
State Bar offers free virtual support group

Handling stress can be challenging personally and professionally while navigating a law practice. The State Bar of Michigan’s Lawyers and Judges Assistance Program’s virtual support group offers peer connection to help work through stressors resulting in improved overall well-being. This virtual support group will be free to State...
MICHIGAN STATE
Virtual Movie Night planned by ALA

The Association of Legal Administrators, Metropolitan Detroit Chapter, will host a Virtual Movie Night on Wednesday, January 18, from 6 to a p.m. From the comforts of home, participants can join for an Amazon Prime documentary film that promises to be an informative, interesting and eye-opening experience to broaden viewers’ perspective on DEI topics. “Watch Party” baskets will be mailed in advance to each participant.

