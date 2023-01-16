The Michigan Economic Development Corporation Executive Committee on Tuesday sent a strong signal on the continued momentum of economic development statewide and continued support for MEDC CEO Quentin L. Messer Jr. approving a new, four-year contract for Messer. Tuesday’s action follows a year with more than $13 billion in EV and battery manufacturing investments in the state, as well as the elevation of small business, regional relevancy, and community development and placemaking within MEDC’s strategic plan.

