Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes all Michigan locationsKristen WaltersMichigan State
45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall to be Demolished For Apartments and Further RedevelopmentJoel EisenbergSterling Heights, MI
"Detroit: The Comeback City - How the Motor City is Rising from the Ashes and Making a Comeback"Pen 2 PaperDetroit, MI
Husband who murdered his woman, arrested in Southgate while moving her corpse to Superior TownshipWestland DailySouthgate, MI
When The Iceman Came to DetroitBashar SalameDetroit, MI
legalnews.com
'Vision Boards with Zenell Brown' offered by WLAM
The Women Lawyers Association of Michigan will present "Vision Boards with Zenell Brown" as an in-person and virtual event on Saturday, January 28, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Wayne County Circuit Court Administrator Zenell Brown will guide participants through making Vision Boards. She will be located at University of Detroit Mercy School of Law located at 651 E. Jefferson, Detroit.
legalnews.com
Get to Know Patrick J. Carmody
An alumnus of the Detroit College of Law, Patrick M. Carmody, Jr. practices probate law, estate planning, social security disability, and workers compensation law; his law office is in Saline. Did you always know you wanted to be an attorney?. I wanted to be an attorney ever since I saw...
legalnews.com
Rebecca K. Wrock named a partner at Varnum
Six Varnum attorneys have been elected to the partnership, including Rebecca K. Wrock in Ann Arbor; Regan A. Gibson, Timothy A. Gordon, Herman D. Hofman, and Robert M. Huff in Grand Rapids; and William L. Thompson in the Birmingham and Detroit offices. Wrock is a member of Varnum’s Estate Planning...
Fired Detroit teacher Nicole Conaway is cleared to return to the classroom
A Detroit school district teacher who was fired last year after challenging the district’s in-person work requirement for employees is expected to make a return to the classroom. The Detroit school board voted 5-1 in April 2022 to fire Nicole Conaway, a science and math teacher in the Detroit Public Schools Community District for 16 years who fought to be able to teach from home due to a medical condition. Board member...
legalnews.com
Second step: Detroit native pursues lifelong dream of attending law school
Detroit Mercy Law student Eden Shikwana is pictured outside the law school with his children, Sonny and Giselle. Eden Shikwana dreamed from an early age of a career in law—but Lady Justice proved to be a tad elusive until his mid 40s. After graduating from Lawrence Tech University in...
onedetroitpbs.org
Michigan caregivers are providing care for their loved ones. Who’s caring for them?
Caregiving: It’s a responsibility that those of us with aging loved ones may inevitably face. And for three Michigan caregivers, the life changes and challenges that come with it have become part of their everyday life. On some days, it can feel as if those responsibilities might push them...
Detroit Public Television Names Four to Board of Trustees
Detroit Public TV (DPTV) announced the recent appointment of four new members to its Board of Trustees: Colleen Allen, Eldridge Ryans, Pamela McClain, and Dan Miner. “We are truly fortunate […] The post Detroit Public Television Names Four to Board of Trustees appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Detroit News
Birmingham schools probes racist text messages exchanged between students
Birmingham Public Schools officials and police are investigating "a racist text message exchange between students" at Groves High School. School officials said they became aware of the messages over the weekend in a letter sent to parents Sunday. "The text exchanges include derogatory and racial-based language toward the Black/African-American student...
legalnews.com
MDARD acting director tours Eastern Market highlighting 'Michigan Farm to Freezer' Month
MDARD Acting Director Kathy Angerer (second from left) touring. Photos courtesy of Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. Wednesday, Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) Acting Director Kathy Angerer toured the Eastern Market accelerator property, GROW Eastern Market wholesale shed, and the Michigan Farm to Freezer manufacturing facility in the Eastern Market district.
legalnews.com
Federal Bar to conduct 'New Lawyers Seminar'
The Federal Bar Association, Eastern District of Michigan Chapter, along with the U.S. District Court will present the 47th Annual New Lawyers Seminar on Tuesday and Wednesday, January 24-25, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Detroit Room at the Theodore Levin U.S. Courthouse, 231 West Lafayette in Detroit.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Spot Gets National Attention for Its Chicken Wings
Chicken wings are a very popular food items in Michigan, especially for any kind of sports. We’ve obviously had a great year for sports so far, between the Phillies and the Eagles, so I can imagine that demand for chicken wings is at an all time high. Now, a...
Women with disabilities sue Detroit, county, Michigan for government building violations
After years of pushing for disability rights and easier access to restrooms in Detroit's Coleman A. Young Municipal Center, several women have taken their fight to court. Jill Babcock and Ashley Jacobson, each with physical disabilities, said they have made multiple attempts to get local and state government officials to renovate their buildings with disability-friendly features, such as accessible restrooms open to the public, larger stalls and wider doorways and paths. But the two say they...
legalnews.com
Daily Briefs
DETROIT (AP) — A man who told police that he placed a teenager’s body in a trash bin, a disclosure that led to an extraordinary but unsuccessful search of a suburban Detroit landfill, has been released from prison after less than a year. “I’m livid. I’m absolutely livid,”...
Two beautiful, abandoned apartment buildings in Detroit are being renovated for affordable housing
Nearly an entire block in the Piety Hill neighborhood will be brought back to life
Words from MLK to live by
Good morning. It’s Monday, and it’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day …. Yesterday, we wrote about a Detroit cop who broke barriers and escorted King in our Freep Flashback story. On Saturday, Free Press writer Scott Talley introduced us to Detroiter Robert Bland, 89, who had a face-to-face...
Ann Arbor grocery store with items made from plastic opening to public
A grocery store that features thousands of products made entirely of discarded plastic opens to the public on Tuesday.
detroitpeoplesplatform.org
I-375 Project plans to resurrect black bottom without recognizing historical injustice
I-375 Project plans to resurrect Black Bottom - Northpoint’s AMC HQ Project - Disability Justice Activists Resist Transdev Contract for Paratransit - Transit Justice Team Successfully Passes the DDOT Bill of Rights - Next Round for the Affordable Housing Trust Fund - Detroit Housing Justice Advocates WIN Right to Counsel - District Detroit: Another Bad Deal? - Get Involved: The People’s Budget 2024 - How the call for racial solidarity collides with racial justice in majority Black Detroit.
Breaking the cycle: Baby courts expanding in Michigan
A Michigan program protecting kids and aiming to end multigenerational abuse is expanding.
Detroit’s White Boy Rick To Give First Interview In Front Of Live Audience
Detroit's Richard Wershe Jr., also known as White Boy Rick, is set to give his first interview in front of a live audience. You may or may not know that White Boy Rick was arrested for cocaine possession in 1987. He became the longest-serving non-violent juvenile offender in Michigan history after doing 32 years in prison, 27 of those years related to his drug arrest at 17 years old. Wershe Jr. was released in July 2020.
legalnews.com
OCBA UPDATE: OCBA 2021 Strategic Plan - What we've accomplished so far
When the OCBA board met on October 28, 2021, to engage in its first strategic planning session since 2016, we identified a number of goals as a result of feedback received from our membership. Over the next year, we made a concerted effort to accomplish many of those goals, and as I write this column, we are just past the one-year mark. I am pleased to share some highlights of what we’ve accomplished thanks to the dedication and hard work of our executive director, Jennifer Roosenberg; her incredible and tireless staff; many of our committee chairs and committee members; and the board.
