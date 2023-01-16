ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

legalnews.com

'Vision Boards with Zenell Brown' offered by WLAM

The Women Lawyers Association of Michigan will present "Vision Boards with Zenell Brown" as an in-person and virtual event on Saturday, January 28, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Wayne County Circuit Court Administrator Zenell Brown will guide participants through making Vision Boards. She will be located at University of Detroit Mercy School of Law located at 651 E. Jefferson, Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
legalnews.com

Get to Know Patrick J. Carmody

An alumnus of the Detroit College of Law, Patrick M. Carmody, Jr. practices probate law, estate planning, social security disability, and workers compensation law; his law office is in Saline. Did you always know you wanted to be an attorney?. I wanted to be an attorney ever since I saw...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
legalnews.com

Rebecca K. Wrock named a partner at Varnum

Six Varnum attorneys have been elected to the partnership, including Rebecca K. Wrock in Ann Arbor; Regan A. Gibson, Timothy A. Gordon, Herman D. Hofman, and Robert M. Huff in Grand Rapids; and William L. Thompson in the Birmingham and Detroit offices. Wrock is a member of Varnum’s Estate Planning...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Chalkbeat

Fired Detroit teacher Nicole Conaway is cleared to return to the classroom

A Detroit school district teacher who was fired last year after challenging the district’s in-person work requirement for employees is expected to make a return to the classroom. The Detroit school board voted 5-1 in April 2022 to fire Nicole Conaway, a science and math teacher in the Detroit Public Schools Community District for 16 years who fought to be able to teach from home due to a medical condition. Board member...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Birmingham schools probes racist text messages exchanged between students

Birmingham Public Schools officials and police are investigating "a racist text message exchange between students" at Groves High School. School officials said they became aware of the messages over the weekend in a letter sent to parents Sunday. "The text exchanges include derogatory and racial-based language toward the Black/African-American student...
BIRMINGHAM, MI
legalnews.com

MDARD acting director tours Eastern Market highlighting 'Michigan Farm to Freezer' Month

MDARD Acting Director Kathy Angerer (second from left) touring. Photos courtesy of Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. Wednesday, Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) Acting Director Kathy Angerer toured the Eastern Market accelerator property, GROW Eastern Market wholesale shed, and the Michigan Farm to Freezer manufacturing facility in the Eastern Market district.
DETROIT, MI
legalnews.com

Federal Bar to conduct 'New Lawyers Seminar'

The Federal Bar Association, Eastern District of Michigan Chapter, along with the U.S. District Court will present the 47th Annual New Lawyers Seminar on Tuesday and Wednesday, January 24-25, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Detroit Room at the Theodore Levin U.S. Courthouse, 231 West Lafayette in Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Spot Gets National Attention for Its Chicken Wings

Chicken wings are a very popular food items in Michigan, especially for any kind of sports. We’ve obviously had a great year for sports so far, between the Phillies and the Eagles, so I can imagine that demand for chicken wings is at an all time high. Now, a...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Women with disabilities sue Detroit, county, Michigan for government building violations

After years of pushing for disability rights and easier access to restrooms in Detroit's Coleman A. Young Municipal Center, several women have taken their fight to court. Jill Babcock and Ashley Jacobson, each with physical disabilities, said they have made multiple attempts to get local and state government officials to renovate their buildings with disability-friendly features, such as accessible restrooms open to the public, larger stalls and wider doorways and paths. But the two say they...
DETROIT, MI
legalnews.com

Daily Briefs

DETROIT (AP) — A man who told police that he placed a teenager’s body in a trash bin, a disclosure that led to an extraordinary but unsuccessful search of a suburban Detroit landfill, has been released from prison after less than a year. “I’m livid. I’m absolutely livid,”...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Words from MLK to live by

Good morning. It’s Monday, and it’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day …. Yesterday, we wrote about a Detroit cop who broke barriers and escorted King in our Freep Flashback story. On Saturday, Free Press writer Scott Talley introduced us to Detroiter Robert Bland, 89, who had a face-to-face...
DETROIT, MI
detroitpeoplesplatform.org

I-375 Project plans to resurrect black bottom without recognizing historical injustice

I-375 Project plans to resurrect Black Bottom - Northpoint’s AMC HQ Project - Disability Justice Activists Resist Transdev Contract for Paratransit - Transit Justice Team Successfully Passes the DDOT Bill of Rights - Next Round for the Affordable Housing Trust Fund - Detroit Housing Justice Advocates WIN Right to Counsel - District Detroit: Another Bad Deal? - Get Involved: The People’s Budget 2024 - How the call for racial solidarity collides with racial justice in majority Black Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

Detroit’s White Boy Rick To Give First Interview In Front Of Live Audience

Detroit's Richard Wershe Jr., also known as White Boy Rick, is set to give his first interview in front of a live audience. You may or may not know that White Boy Rick was arrested for cocaine possession in 1987. He became the longest-serving non-violent juvenile offender in Michigan history after doing 32 years in prison, 27 of those years related to his drug arrest at 17 years old. Wershe Jr. was released in July 2020.
DETROIT, MI
legalnews.com

OCBA UPDATE: OCBA 2021 Strategic Plan - What we've accomplished so far

When the OCBA board met on October 28, 2021, to engage in its first strategic planning session since 2016, we identified a number of goals as a result of feedback received from our membership. Over the next year, we made a concerted effort to accomplish many of those goals, and as I write this column, we are just past the one-year mark. I am pleased to share some highlights of what we’ve accomplished thanks to the dedication and hard work of our executive director, Jennifer Roosenberg; her incredible and tireless staff; many of our committee chairs and committee members; and the board.

