Michigan winters are grey and cloudy. It can have a depressing effect on people. I would rather it just be plain nighttime instead of grey, lifeless and with no green around. People with a seasonal affective disorder, which means that grey and gloomy days can cause them to feel depressed and sad, experience a sense of emptiness on grey days. So when I am driving and looking at the trees without leaves, the grayness all around, and the grey and lifeless sky, I say to myself, this is difficult for me and many other people. Then I breathe a prayer of gratitude for having an awareness and experience that I have a connection with a loving God. I realize that each moment of life is meant to be a secure foundation if I have a positive experience of God. This gives me a secure foundation for living in the present moment. It also helps me to look at life in a more profound manner in which I become more aware of the purpose of life for myself.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO