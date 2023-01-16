Read full article on original website
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
411mania.com
Arn Anderson Explains How Bad El Gigante Was, Tells a Story About Ric Flair Angering Gigante
On a recent episode of ARN, “The Enforcer” Arn Anderson continued his journey revisiting 1991 of his career. The subject of the seven-foot-seven El Gigante came up. Arn shared his perspective on Jorge Gonzalez and why Gigante, despite his size, didn’t succeed in WCW. Highlights will follow:
411mania.com
More Reactions To Jay Briscoe’s Passing; WWE, ROH/AEW, Bayley, Cody, & More Comment
UPDATE: More reactions have come in following the tragic passing of Jay Briscoe today including from WWE, ROH, AEW, Triple H and more. You can see more posts issuing comments and reactions to Briscoe’s passing below. WWE did not issue a social media message about Briscoe’s passing, but Vic...
411mania.com
Rikishi & Samu Set to Appear at WWE Raw XXX Show
– The Daily Item reports that WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi and former WWE Superstar Samu Anoa’i will be appearing on next week’s WWE Raw 30th Anniversary, aka Raw XXX. The report noted that Anoa’i signed a WWE Legends contract last year. The show is scheduled for Monday, January 23 in Philadelphia.
411mania.com
Jade Cargill on the Advice CM Punk Gave Her, Says He’s a ‘Great Guy’
– During an interview on Bootleg Kev, AEW star and TBS Champion discussed what her relationship was like with CM Punk in AEW and the advice Punk gave her. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Jade Cargill on what advice CM Punk gave her: “Just stand on what you believe....
411mania.com
Michelle McCool Says She Didn’t Get the Call for WWE Royal Rumble
– In response to a Twitter user, former WWE Superstar Michelle McCool commented on possibly appearing in the women’s Rumble match at the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 event. According to McCool, she didn’t get the call from WWE to appear, writing, “I do wish!!!! Didn’t get the call…..take it up with @WWE.” You can see that exchange below:
wrestlingheadlines.com
Ric Flair Confirms Hulk Hogan Will Be At WWE Raw 30 Anniversary Show
Ric Flair recently talked about a wide range of topics on his To Be The Man podcast. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer noted that he wouldn’t be at the Royal Rumble in San Antonio:. “I’m not going to be able to go to the event. I am...
411mania.com
Julia Hart Reveals Who She Would Like to Team Up With In AEW
Julia Hart has a couple of women from AEW on her wish list to team up or even form a stable with. Hart took part in a virtual signing for Captain’s Corner and was asked which AEW star she’d like to team with, naming Abadon, Penelope Ford, and The Bunny,
411mania.com
Mercedes Mone On Her NJPW Debut, Plans To Take IWGP Women’s Title ‘Everywhere’
Mercedes Mone battles KAIRI for the IWGP Women’s Championship at NJPW Battle In the Valley, and she recently talked about the match and more. Mone did an interview for NJPW’s YouTube channel, and you can see the highlights below:. On her NJPW debut: “The first place on my...
411mania.com
Jazz Says She Could Have a Five Star Match With Charlotte Flair
Jazz hung up her boots in late 2021, but she says she could have a five-star match with Charlotte Flair given the chance. The WWE alumna, who ended her career in October 2021 after a retirement tour, did a virtual signing for K&S WrestleFest and was asked who she would want to have a “five star match” with.
411mania.com
Frankie Kazarian Details His Decision to Leave AEW & Sign With Impact
Frankie Kazarian announced his signing with Impact Wrestling at Hard to Kill, and he recently discussed his decision to leave AEW for the company. Kazarian spoke with PWInsider for a new interview discussing his decision to request his AEW release, wanting to do things the right way, and more. You can check out the highlights below:
411mania.com
‘Superstar’ Billy Graham No Longer In The ICU
In a post on Facebook, ‘Superstar’ Billy Graham’s wife Valerie revealed that the WWE Hall of Famer is no longer in the ICU. Graham was hospitalized for an infection in his ear and skull, and it was previously noted that he was on dialysis. She wrote: “They...
411mania.com
The Rock Comments on Potential WWE Sale
– As noted earlier, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appeared on CNBC today to promote his ZOA Energy Drink brand. During the interview, he was asked about reported WWE sale that appears to be in the works. You can view a clip and some highlights of The Rock’s comments below:
411mania.com
WWE News: Another PR Team Member Exits Company, The New Day Going to Australia
– PWInsider reports that Stefanie Fiondella, who was VP of Communications for WWE, was another PR team member who left the company late last week. Fiondella had been with WWE from 2014-2019, and she returned to the company in 2021. As noted, longtime WWE employee and VP of Communications, Adam...
411mania.com
Maria Kanellis on Signing With AEW Instead of WWE, Receiving Hate Messages
– During a recent interview with The Ten Count’s Steve Fall for Wrestling News.co, AEW talent Maria Kanellis discussed signing with AEW over WWE last year and more. Below are some highlights:. Maria Kanellis on why she and Mike Bennett signed with WWE: “I think AEW is the best...
411mania.com
AEW, Stars Pay Tribute To Jay Briscoe On Dynamite
AEW and members of its roster paid tribute to the late Jay Briscoe on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. This week’s show opened with a graphic honoring the ROH World Tag Team Champion, who passed away on Tuesday in a car accident. In addition, several stars including Jay...
411mania.com
Tony Khan Considers CM Punk ‘One of the Great Stars in AEW’
– Speaking to The Maggie and Perloff Show this week, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan was once again asked about former AEW World Champion CM Punk. When asked about Punk’s future, Tony Khan stated (via WrestlingInc.com), “I haven’t been able to talk about CM Punk recently. I definitely think everything he has done in AEW has been great, and he’s been out injured. But he’s been one of the great stars in AEW.”
411mania.com
Tony Khan Talks About ‘Challenging Recovery’ for Adam Cole, Says Comeback is Exciting
In an interview with In The Kliq (via Fightful, AEW CEO Tony Khan spoke about the ‘challenging’ recovery of Adam Cole, who made his surprise return on last week’s Dynamite. Cole said that he is back to wrestle, but his return match has not been announced. Khan...
411mania.com
Passing of Jay Briscoe Reportedly Led To Change To Last Night’s WWE NXT
As previously reported, ROH World tag team champion Jay Briscoe passed away yesterday at the age of 38. According to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, when word of Briscoe’s passing got to WWE, plans for a segment on last night’s NXT were cancelled. The segment was set to...
411mania.com
Backstage Notes from WWE Raw (SPOILERS)
A new report has some spoilers on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports the following for tonight’s show:. * Bo Dallas is backstage at the show, making an Uncle Howdy appearance likely. * The Usos, Drew McIntyre, and Solo Sikoa are backstage at the show. As noted,...
