Laura Virginia (Whipple) Maddux
Laura Virginia (Whipple) Maddux passed away January 17th in Plano, Texas. Laura was born November 12, 1936, to Marguerite (Friday) Whipple and Lawrence Whipple. She was born premature and would spend the first year of her life at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Kansas City, MO. Even at that infant...
Judith Ann (Bogart) Norvell
Judith Ann (Bogart) Norvell, 88, a longtime resident of Lathrop, MO, passed peacefully on January 15, 2023, at Oakridge of Plattsburg, MO. Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm on Wednesday, January 18, at the Lathrop Antique Showgrounds Church, Lathrop, MO. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 am Thursday, January 19, at Lathrop Cemetery.
Jerry W. Stevenson
Jerry W. Stevenson - age 79 of Turney, MO passed away Monday evening, January 16, 2023, at his home in Turney. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Missouri Department of Conservation in care of the funeral home. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery (12206 N. Stark Ave, Kansas City, MO 64167). The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Friday, the evening prior at Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop (816) 740-4658. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.
Illinois man's detour into Saline County ends with drug, burglary charges
BLACKBURN – An Illinois man who made his way into Saline County while traveling on I-70 is now facing felony drug and burglary charges. Online court records list Michael C. Lutman of Collinsville, Il. as charged with drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and first degree burglary in relation to the incident that occurred Jan. 12 at a residence in Blackburn.
Trenton teen injured in rollover accident
GRUNDY COUNTY, Mo. – A Trenton teen is injured after the driver overturned the vehicle. Missouri State Highway Patrol indicates the accident occurred at 3:35 p.m. Friday, on NE 20th Street, one mile north of Trenton. An eastbound traveling vehicle driven by a 16-year-old male began to skid. The driver allegedly overcorrected and struck a ditch. The vehicle came to rest on the driver’s side facing west.
Fire in Wheeling apartments requires emergency response
WHEELING, MO - Livingston County Sheriff confirmed response to a fire in Wheeling Wednesday morning. Area fire departments and Sheriff's Office were on scene over the course of the last two hours. Initial reports indicate the fire is in a single-story apartment unit in Wheeling. No reports were available regarding...
Area student brings home 2nd Place title at 2023 Mo Cattle Industry FFA Speaking Contest from Convention and Trade Show
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. -- The 2023 MO Cattle Industry FFA Speaking Contest took place on Saturday, January 7, during the 55th annual MO Cattle Industry Convention and Trade Show in Osage Beach, Missouri. KMZU's Abigail Looney took time to speak with Chillicothe FFA member and Chapter President, Claire Walker. Active...
Teen arrested for burglarizing pawn shop
CAMERON, Mo. - Cameron police say a 15-year-old was taken into custody at a break-in reported Monday morning. According to Cameron Police Department, dispatchers received both a business alarm and a separate call reporting the incident. Officers and assisting troopers were on scene at a pawn shop in the 200 block of East 3rd St., where broken glass from the front door was located. The suspect allegedly attempted to steal items from the shop. During the investigation, several items reportedly belonging to Cameron Public Library were also found on the suspect. Police found the juvenile inside a locked bathroom in the building.
Illegal dumping in conservation area under investigation
CLINTON COUNTY, Mo. - Clinton County Sheriff's Office say they have a vehicle description regarding illegal dumping at a local conservation area. According to a social media post, the sheriff’s office indicates they received calls Saturday complaining of roofing materials dumped at Lathrop Bridge Access Conservation Area. Missouri Department of Conservation is reportedly assisting in the investigation. The post further suggests video footage of the incident is under review and more information will be released.
Lost Creek Bridge on Carroll County Route E to close for bridge replacement project
CARROLL COUNTY – The Lost Creek Bridge on Carroll County Route E will close soon for a replacement project. The bridge approximately one mile east of Route OO will close to all traffic at 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30. The closure is expected to continue through April. Motorists will...
