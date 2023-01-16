Read full article on original website
Related
KOKI FOX 23
Man arrested for stealing vehicle with child inside in Okmulgee
OKMULGEE, Okla. — Okmulgee police said a man was arrested after he stole a vehicle with a child inside on Wednesday. The Okmulgee Police Department said just before 7 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen with a child inside from an area near West Ninth Street and South Taft Avenue in Okmulgee.
News On 6
OSBI Investigating Deadly Shooting Involving Police In McAlester
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating after a man was shot and killed by police Saturday night in McAlester. Police said they responded to a mental health crisis call near 1900 Green Meadows Dr. around 8 p.m. Once officers arrived on scene, police say the man was...
KTUL
16-year-old hit, killed in Okfuskee County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating after a 16-year-old boy was hit and killed in Okfuskee County Sunday night. Troopers were called to the scene near North Choctaw Avenue, just north of Weleetka, around 9:45 p.m. OHP said Creek County paramedics rushed the Weleetka teen...
Police shoot, kill man in McAlester
Officers shot and killed a man Saturday night after a 911 call in McAlester. Near Electric Ave. McAlester and Krebs Police departments responded to a welfare check at 8:25 p.m.
KXII.com
Seminole County man sentenced to life in federal prison
MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KXII) - A Seminole County man was sentenced to prison for his role in two separate homicides. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, Matthew Onesimo Armstrong, 33, of Seminole, was sentenced to life in prison for murder and kidnapping, and 10 years for possession and distribution of methamphetamine, in connection with the murder of Nicole Owl.
Truck kills pedestrian near Waleetka
A pedestrian is dead after he was hit by a pick-up truck Sunday night. A report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol indicates a 1992 Chevrolet pickup struck the pedestrian around 9:45 p.m. Sunday night, just north of Weleetka in Okfuskee County. The name of the victim has not been released...
KXII.com
Indian Brotherhood gang member sentenced to life in federal prison
MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KXII) - A member of the Indian Brotherhood gang was sentenced to prison for his role in two separate homicides. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, Matthew Onesimo Armstrong, 33, of Seminole, was sentenced to life in prison for murder and kidnapping, and 10 years for possession and distribution of methamphetamine, in connection with the murder of Nicole Owl.
okemahnewsleader.com
Accident claims life of 16 year old
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating an accident that claimed the life of a 16 year old male from Weleetka. The accident occurred around 9:47 pm on January 15 near North Choctaw Ave in Weleetka. He was a pedestrian that was taken by Creek Nation EMS to the Henryetta Hospital and expired due to his injuries. According to the report, a 1992 Chevy Pick-up is also included in the investigation. The driver is unknown.
KXII.com
Driver charged with manslaughter after passenger falls out of vehicle, dies
MCALESTER, Okla. (KXII) - A Pittsburg County man is dead after falling out of a car on New Year’s Day, and the driver has been charged with his death. According to documents from the State of Oklahoma, Joseph Lawrence, 32, was riding in a car with Samantha Rae Adams, 31, who was under the influence of alcohol.
news9.com
Pittsburg County Family Desperate To Get Late Father's Sentimental Items Back
A Pittsburg County family is desperate to get their late father's belongings back after someone stole them from his house. They said thieves broke into their parents' home, took things like jewelry and a guitar, and then just days later, their dad died. They said it's wrong for people to...
KXII.com
East Central University awarded grant to prevent opioid abuse on campus
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - East Central University was awarded the Higher Education Prevention Services grant for Opioid and Stimulant prevention through the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. The grant will give the university $100,000 a year for three years to fund on-campus efforts to prevent the...
Comments / 0