KOKI FOX 23

Man arrested for stealing vehicle with child inside in Okmulgee

OKMULGEE, Okla. — Okmulgee police said a man was arrested after he stole a vehicle with a child inside on Wednesday. The Okmulgee Police Department said just before 7 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen with a child inside from an area near West Ninth Street and South Taft Avenue in Okmulgee.
News On 6

OSBI Investigating Deadly Shooting Involving Police In McAlester

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating after a man was shot and killed by police Saturday night in McAlester. Police said they responded to a mental health crisis call near 1900 Green Meadows Dr. around 8 p.m. Once officers arrived on scene, police say the man was...
KTUL

16-year-old hit, killed in Okfuskee County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating after a 16-year-old boy was hit and killed in Okfuskee County Sunday night. Troopers were called to the scene near North Choctaw Avenue, just north of Weleetka, around 9:45 p.m. OHP said Creek County paramedics rushed the Weleetka teen...
KXII.com

Seminole County man sentenced to life in federal prison

KRMG

Truck kills pedestrian near Waleetka

KXII.com

Indian Brotherhood gang member sentenced to life in federal prison

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KXII) - A member of the Indian Brotherhood gang was sentenced to prison for his role in two separate homicides. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, Matthew Onesimo Armstrong, 33, of Seminole, was sentenced to life in prison for murder and kidnapping, and 10 years for possession and distribution of methamphetamine, in connection with the murder of Nicole Owl.
okemahnewsleader.com

Accident claims life of 16 year old

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating an accident that claimed the life of a 16 year old male from Weleetka. The accident occurred around 9:47 pm on January 15 near North Choctaw Ave in Weleetka. He was a pedestrian that was taken by Creek Nation EMS to the Henryetta Hospital and expired due to his injuries. According to the report, a 1992 Chevy Pick-up is also included in the investigation. The driver is unknown.
KXII.com

East Central University awarded grant to prevent opioid abuse on campus

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - East Central University was awarded the Higher Education Prevention Services grant for Opioid and Stimulant prevention through the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. The grant will give the university $100,000 a year for three years to fund on-campus efforts to prevent the...
