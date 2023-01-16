ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

MLK50

A glimpse of the Beloved Community in South Memphis

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. envisioned what he called a Beloved Community. The Beloved Community, in King’s vision, is the culmination of all the world he was working toward; it includes a place with an understanding that our connection with one another demands that we ensure all of us have what we need, that the answer to injustice is acknowledging our mutual humanity.
MEMPHIS, TN
Tennessee Tribune

AARP Tennessee Welcomes 1st African American State President

NASHVILLE, TENN. — AARP Tennessee is pleased to announce that Gerre Currie of Memphis has been selected to serve as State President, the organization’s highest volunteer position in the state. Currie becomes the first African American woman to serve in this role in Tennessee. “I am so pleased...
TENNESSEE STATE
tri-statedefender.com

HCD accepting applications for neighborhood, community projects

The City of Memphis Housing and Community Development (HCD) Division is taking applications for its neighborhood and community projects for fiscal year (FY) 2024. The deadline is 4 p.m. Jan 31. The Strategic Community Investment Fund (SCIF) provides opportunities for local nonprofit organizations to receive funding for various projects related...
actionnews5.com

How you can take part in the #BettyWhiteChallenge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Betty White was a leading and devoted advocate for animals around the globe. After an outpouring of support in 2022, the #BettyWhiteChallenge will once again honor her on what would have been her 101st birthday. American Humane President and CEO Dr. Robin Ganzert joined Action News...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Four Germantown church members killed in Texas plane crash

UPDATE 1/18, 2 p.m.: Harvest Church posted the following statement to Facebook: “As the latest report, Kennon has been extubated and is breathing on his own. Prayers right now are for pain management and for no infections to develop. We are grateful that reports on his spine and brain are clear, and we ask you […]
GERMANTOWN, TN
actionnews5.com

Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler talks king cakes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal Food Writer Jennifer Chandler joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk to talk about the history of king cakes, along with some of her favorite spots serving them right now. Watch their full interview now in the video player above...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Tornado watch canceled for Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A tornado watch was issued earlier Wednesday for a large swath of the Mid-South. The watch has since been canceled. Download the Action News 5 First Alert Weather app to stay up-to-date with the latest warnings.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Tornado Watch issued across Memphis area, Mid-South

UPDATE, 8:04 p.m: The Tornado Watch has been extended for Benton, Lafayette, Marshall, and Tippah counties until 10 p.m. UPDATE: A Tornado Watch has been issued for the following counties until 8 p.m. Wednesday: Tennessee Mississippi Arkansas Fayette Benton Crittenden Hardeman Coahoma Lee Haywood DeSoto Phillips Shelby Lafayette St. Francis Tipton Marshall Panola Quitman Tate […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD: 2 women wanted in Dillard’s shoplifting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two women are wanted after shoplifting in a Dillard’s on Friday, according to Memphis Police Department. Police responded to a shoplifting at Dillard’s located at 2700 Germantown Parkway. A store employee told police that two unknown women entered the store and picked up several...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MLK Day Parade back in Downtown Memphis after COVID-19 pause

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MLK Day 2023 brought the return of a long-standing tradition, the MLK Day parade in Downtown Memphis. There was a pause to the parade the last few years because of COVID-19, but the history dates back to 1972. The elements didn’t provide a warm welcome to...
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

New bypass to honor MLK

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - On Monday, Jan. 16, the MLK Committee and the City of Blytheville will host a Unity Walk in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior. The walk will take place on the Highway 18 bypass from Division Street to Main Street at 12 p.m. According to...
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
WREG

Shooting at hotel on Kirby kills one

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed in a shooting Tuesday night at a hotel in southeast Memphis. Police said they responded to a shooting 3076 Kirby Parkway, a Courtyard by Marriott near Highway 385, at 10:01 p.m. They found a 38-year-old man dead on the scene. The investigation is ongoing, but police provided no […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County sending free gun locks to residents

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County is taking a new step in the ongoing fight against gun violence. This week, the county will start mailing free gun locks to people who order them. When it comes to gun violence, Memphis and Shelby County have certainly seen their share of it. Even though homicides decreased last year, […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN

