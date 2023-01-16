Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
Fairley High partners with local church to intensify boxing program
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There have been many initiatives to combat youth and gun violence in Memphis. One long-running program at a local school is amping up its meaning to “Guns down and Gloves up” with the help of a local church. “So many of our youth out...
actionnews5.com
Heal the Hood presents $300 to Westside Middle student for essay on curbing youth violence
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Wednesday morning, Heal the Hood Foundation of Memphis traveled to Westside Middle School to kick off its 300,000 Heroes Global campaign along with The Wake Up Tour challenge. Having run for 16 years now, The Wake Up Tour has been the longest-running positive school tour...
localmemphis.com
Pastor offering outreach to youth after his Memphis church is vandalized for second time in a month
BARTLETT, Tenn. — Holy Nation Church of Memphis was vandalized for the second time in a month. “Everything that could’ve been broken was broken," said Pastor Andrew Perpener, of Holy Nation of Memphis. Outside of the nearly 50,000 square foot property, the stained glass windows were shattered. Also,...
A glimpse of the Beloved Community in South Memphis
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. envisioned what he called a Beloved Community. The Beloved Community, in King’s vision, is the culmination of all the world he was working toward; it includes a place with an understanding that our connection with one another demands that we ensure all of us have what we need, that the answer to injustice is acknowledging our mutual humanity.
Tennessee Tribune
AARP Tennessee Welcomes 1st African American State President
NASHVILLE, TENN. — AARP Tennessee is pleased to announce that Gerre Currie of Memphis has been selected to serve as State President, the organization’s highest volunteer position in the state. Currie becomes the first African American woman to serve in this role in Tennessee. “I am so pleased...
tri-statedefender.com
HCD accepting applications for neighborhood, community projects
The City of Memphis Housing and Community Development (HCD) Division is taking applications for its neighborhood and community projects for fiscal year (FY) 2024. The deadline is 4 p.m. Jan 31. The Strategic Community Investment Fund (SCIF) provides opportunities for local nonprofit organizations to receive funding for various projects related...
actionnews5.com
How you can take part in the #BettyWhiteChallenge
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Betty White was a leading and devoted advocate for animals around the globe. After an outpouring of support in 2022, the #BettyWhiteChallenge will once again honor her on what would have been her 101st birthday. American Humane President and CEO Dr. Robin Ganzert joined Action News...
Four Germantown church members killed in Texas plane crash
UPDATE 1/18, 2 p.m.: Harvest Church posted the following statement to Facebook: “As the latest report, Kennon has been extubated and is breathing on his own. Prayers right now are for pain management and for no infections to develop. We are grateful that reports on his spine and brain are clear, and we ask you […]
actionnews5.com
Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler talks king cakes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal Food Writer Jennifer Chandler joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk to talk about the history of king cakes, along with some of her favorite spots serving them right now. Watch their full interview now in the video player above...
actionnews5.com
Tornado watch canceled for Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A tornado watch was issued earlier Wednesday for a large swath of the Mid-South. The watch has since been canceled. Download the Action News 5 First Alert Weather app to stay up-to-date with the latest warnings.
‘You’re supporting a dream’: Memphis businesses strive to close the wealth gap
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There’s nothing “butter” than a cookie with community. “When you’re supporting a local business, you’re supporting a dream!” said Tamika Heard, the owner of Butterific Bakery & Café. “You’re supporting a vision. You’re supporting us. You’re supporting Memphis!”
Tornado Watch issued across Memphis area, Mid-South
UPDATE, 8:04 p.m: The Tornado Watch has been extended for Benton, Lafayette, Marshall, and Tippah counties until 10 p.m. UPDATE: A Tornado Watch has been issued for the following counties until 8 p.m. Wednesday: Tennessee Mississippi Arkansas Fayette Benton Crittenden Hardeman Coahoma Lee Haywood DeSoto Phillips Shelby Lafayette St. Francis Tipton Marshall Panola Quitman Tate […]
actionnews5.com
MPD: 2 women wanted in Dillard’s shoplifting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two women are wanted after shoplifting in a Dillard’s on Friday, according to Memphis Police Department. Police responded to a shoplifting at Dillard’s located at 2700 Germantown Parkway. A store employee told police that two unknown women entered the store and picked up several...
actionnews5.com
MLK Day Parade back in Downtown Memphis after COVID-19 pause
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MLK Day 2023 brought the return of a long-standing tradition, the MLK Day parade in Downtown Memphis. There was a pause to the parade the last few years because of COVID-19, but the history dates back to 1972. The elements didn’t provide a warm welcome to...
actionnews5.com
Memorial service for Tyre Nichols held; MPD expects investigation to end by Friday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s been 10 days since 29-year-old Tyre Nichols was pulled over by Memphis police near the intersection of Ross Road and Raines Road in Hickory Hill, a traffic stop that went south after two “confrontations” between Nichols and officers on the scene. Nichols...
Kait 8
New bypass to honor MLK
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - On Monday, Jan. 16, the MLK Committee and the City of Blytheville will host a Unity Walk in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior. The walk will take place on the Highway 18 bypass from Division Street to Main Street at 12 p.m. According to...
Shooting at hotel on Kirby kills one
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed in a shooting Tuesday night at a hotel in southeast Memphis. Police said they responded to a shooting 3076 Kirby Parkway, a Courtyard by Marriott near Highway 385, at 10:01 p.m. They found a 38-year-old man dead on the scene. The investigation is ongoing, but police provided no […]
Memphis Police mourn death of retired MPD K9 'Blek'
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are mourning the death of a retired K9 dog that served 11 years with the department. MPD said K9 ‘Blek’ passed away Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Born in 2009, Blek began service with MPD in 2011, partnered with Officer L. Howell. MPD...
Memphis, Jackson among cities with worst life expectancy, report finds
While people born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, can expect to live around 83 years on average, natives of Jackson, Mississippi, have lives that are 8.6 years shorter.
Shelby County sending free gun locks to residents
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County is taking a new step in the ongoing fight against gun violence. This week, the county will start mailing free gun locks to people who order them. When it comes to gun violence, Memphis and Shelby County have certainly seen their share of it. Even though homicides decreased last year, […]
