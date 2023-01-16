Read full article on original website
Gear Patrol
5 Reasons Why You Should Travel Without a Suitcase
The world is a big, beautiful place and we're fortunate enough to live in a time when seeing large swaths of it is, at least historically speaking, pretty darn easy. Not long ago, a trip around the globe required walking, horses, trains, and a ship or two. Now you can make your way to the farthest corners of the planet with relative ease and comfort, thanks to the air travel industry.
Gear Patrol
Brooks Hyperion Max Review: How Maxxed Out Is This Running Shoe?
When searching for running shoes, you can often find yourself playing favorites to tried and trusted silhouettes and brands. Each year brings rework after rework, typically for the good and advancement of the discipline — as well as an uptick in style points. There's a fine line brands walk,...
Gear Patrol
Goruck Ballistic Trainer Review: Are These Shoes Tough Enough for Your Workouts?
When powering through your workouts and CrossFit WODs, you want footwear that's resilient and ready for whatever you throw at it. Sure, some flash and style is always appreciated (look good — feel good — train good, right?), but sometimes, your sessions need less glitz and more grit.
Gear Patrol
Today in Gear: Product News Done Quick
Ever wished your pet could talk? Well, now you can (kind of) teach them. A floor gadget from FluentPet allows users to set up a series of foam tiles around their homes. Each tile comes with a button that, once pressed, will emit a specific word or command. So, for example, your dog could walk up to a red foam tile, press the button and trigger the word "food" to play out loud. The tiles are color-coded and come in kits ranging from two to 32 buttons. The brand’s Basic Vocab Kit ($130) comes with 12 different buttons that include sounds like "love you," "outside" and "water." Meanwhile, the 32-button They Can Talk kit ($230) comes with commands like "Stranger," "Backyard," "Ouch," and "Want." Fans can get started with the two-button Tester Kit ($35) here, and check out this full explainer on the FluentPet site today.
Gear Patrol
The Best Indoor Ventless Fireplaces When the Real Thing Isn't an Option
Nothing beats the coziness of a roaring fireplace. The comforting hisses and pops, the cozy glow, the romantic ambiance… it’s a vibe. Unfortunately, many people can’t have a real wood-burning fireplace in their home. Fireplaces are expensive to install and difficult to maintain, and if you don’t own your home or live in an apartment, then you don’t have the option of adding a fireplace to your living space even if you're fine with the cost and effort. Or do you?
Gear Patrol
Start the New Year Right with 30% Off Ritual's Vitamins, Supplements and Protein
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. For many, a new year means new health and fitness goals. But that doesn't just have to mean hitting the gym more often — it could mean healing your gut or committing to taking a multivitamin daily. If that's what you're looking forward to in 2023, then you'll need reliable supplements or vitamins to get you through, like the ones from Ritual. The brand sells a variety of offerings for men, women and children, targeting different age ranges. From prenatal and postnatal vitamins to protein shake powder, you can start the new year right and get 30 percent off your first month at the same time.
Gear Patrol
G-Shock's Rangeman and Mudmaster Combine High-Tech Functions and Legendary Toughness
Every G-Shock watch is made to withstand intense impacts and brutal conditions – these two models add extra functions and tech to the brand's legendary resilience. The Triple Sensor-equipped G-Shock Rangeman is purpose-built for reliability in extreme conditions. The latest addition to G-Shock's Master of G lineup, the GW9400...
Gear Patrol
Spruce Up Your Golf Attire with This Peter Millar Sale
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. To begin 2023, a handful of smaller, more streetwear-focused brands are claiming the lion's share of style headlines in the golf world. We love innovation and a fresh take on golf clothes, but if you find yourself longing for classic tailoring and humble good looks on the golf course and in the clubhouse, you'll still want to reach for threads from the sartorial old guard. This includes the golf apparel stalwart, Peter Millar. Right now, you can save 50 percent on a ton of picks from the brand, ranging from winter-ready performance puffers to chinos, polos and more.
Gear Patrol
Every Daredevil Deserves Adventure-Ready Travel Insurance
Welcome to Talking Points, a series that looks at what makes certain products worth talking about, brought to you by Gear Patrol Studios. These days, the right travel insurance can cover more than just canceled flights or lost baggage. With World Nomads, travelers can go shark cage diving, black water...
Gear Patrol
An EDC Knife Built Outdoor-Tough for 20% Off? Say Less
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. A solid, sturdy knife can be one of the most valuable everyday carry tools one can have at their disposal. But some are, admittedly, more formidable and reliable than others. In fact, most modern EDC knives are built for city slickers and can hardly handle even light outdoor usage. The SOG Aegis AT Tanto, however, is compact and sleek enough for daily carry but was built with surviving the grime and punishment of hard outdoor usage in mind. And right now it's on sale at Huckberry for 20 percent off.
Gear Patrol
These New Dockers Chinos Are a Must-Buy — and They're American-Made
Dockers introduced its Made in the USA line in late 2022 with a collection modeled by Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole. They tapped the local, NBA draft-scouted talent because they felt their new line had a similar homegrown appeal — especially since it was, as the named implied, going to be made entirely Stateside. The cotton used was sourced from farms in the contiguous 48, and it was transformed into trusty Dockers chinos — as well as sweatshirts and T-shirts — in a Los Angeles factory.
Gear Patrol
Sprint Into the New Year with 20% Off Our Favorite Running Shirt
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. Whether running more was your 2023 New Year's resolution or you've been an avid runner since day one, you likely know the value of good running gear. Obviously supportive, comfortable running shoes are a must and you've probably considered different running shorts or pants options, but have you given much thought to your shirt? The shirt you run in has more effect than you might think; it can keep you cool (or warm), wick moisture to keep you dry, protect against chafing and keep you smelling fresh. We've tested a lot of different running shirts, but the Black Diamond Rhythm Tee is our absolute favorite. And you're in luck because right now you can snag the shirt for 20 percent off in the Ultra Blue colorway, dropping the price from $90 to $72.
Gear Patrol
Carhartt's New A.I.-Powered Heated Vest Could Be Your New Go-To Layering Piece
“Never trust anything that can think for itself if you can't see where it keeps its brain.” Fans of Harry Potter will recognize this line from the second installment in the series, "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets," but the wisdom doesn't just apply to possessed books; in today's A.I. age, the statement is more prescient than J.K. Rowling may have ever imagined.
Gear Patrol
Ampere's Dusk Sunglasses Lighten and Darken at the Push of a Button
Ah, transition lenses. The uniquely 1990s invention helped transform a standard pair of optical frames into protective sunglasses, with dark lenses that disappear when you step back inside. No, it isn't magic — rather, the chain reaction of trillions of photochromic molecules, which darken when exposed to sunlight. But...
Gear Patrol
Weber Wants Your Grill to Go Electric
Summer may still be a ways away, but it’s never too early to start planning your next backyard BBQ. Weber has long been a go-to name when it comes to grilling, with the iconic brand’s charcoal and gas grills being a constant fixture of American summers since the 1950s.
Gear Patrol
Our Favorite Affordable Chukka Boot Just Got Even Cheaper at Huckberry
Originally derived from a type of footwear worn by British soldiers during World War II (and with a possible connection to the sport of polo, if in name only), chukka boots have become a men's fashion staple around the world. They look great in a variety of settings, with a range of styles and, thanks to their military origins and general sturdiness, they're solid for year-round wear (especially with a good pair of socks). But as anyone with a taste for quality footwear can tell you, they can get expensive. Lucky for you, our favorite affordable pair, the Rhodes Tyler, just got a respectable (albeit temporary) $44 discount at Huckberry — and you can't get them anywhere else.
Gear Patrol
Does Cardio Really Kill Your Gains?
If you take your fitness advice from your local gym bro, you've probably heard the notion that even looking at a cardio machine can make your hard-earned muscle gains disappear overnight. While that's certainly not the case, there is some merit to the myth. Multiple studies exist, both supporting and negating the perceived effects of cardiovascular training on strength progress. All this conflicting information can certainly leave you in a tailspin when it comes to planning out your weekly regimens.
Gear Patrol
Fat Tire's Recipe Is Changing for the First Time in 32 Years
For more than three decades, New Belgium Brewery Company's Fat Tire has been one of the most recognizable and dependable beers of the craft brewery movement. When the easy-drinking amber ale debuted in 1991, the craft brewery scene was in its infancy, and the industry — along with the world at large — has changed a lot since then.
