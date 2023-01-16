Geographic Atrophy Market Outlook, 2032 | In-depth Insights Into the Evolving Market Dynamics, Epidemiology Trends, Emerging Drugs, and Leading Companies | NGM Bio, Cognition Therapeutics (CT1812), Lineage Cell Therapeutics, IVERIC bio (avacincaptad pegol)

Read full article on original website
Ayurveda Market Growth Outlook, Emerging Trends, Size, Future Insights by 2030
Ayurveda Market Information By Form (Herbal, Herbomineral, and Mineral), By Application (Medicinal and Personal Care), By Disease Pattern (Respiratory System, Nervous Systems, Gastrointestinal Tract, Cardiovascular System, Infectious Diseases, and Skeletal System), By End User (Academia & Research, and Hospitals & Clinics), By Source (Vegetable, and Animal & Mineral), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World)—Forecast till 2030.
Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Worth $7.53 Billion by 2029
Meticulous Research®—a leading global market research company, published a research report titled, Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market by Product (Reagents, Kits, Assays, Instruments), Test Type (ANA, CRP, ESR, Rheumatoid Factor, Routine Test), Disease Type (Systemic, Localized), End User (Hospital, Diagnostic Lab, Research)—Global Forecast to 2029.’. According to this...
Single-Use Bioreactor Market to Surpass US$ 2,768.3 Mn by 2030 With CAGR of 15.6% | Sartorius AG, OmniBRx Biotechnologies, Merck KgaA.
Single-use bioreactors are developing as a key technique in the field of pharma. Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical organization utilize single-use bioreactors for virus inactivation, cell harvesting, purification, filtration, and media and buffer preparation, amidst others. Single-use bioreactor can encourage effective methods for pharma industries to speed up and protect start-up and product growth. Hence, single-use bioreactors have now been an internal part of biotech production services.
Cattle Healthcare Market Is Booming Worldwide 2023-2030 | Idexx Laboratories, Boehringer Ingelheim, Virbac, Elanco, IDVet, Zoetis Inc.
Cattle healthcare is an essential segment of animal husbandry, as production is based on health of cattle. Cattle healthcare targets on the therapy and care of cattle, and guarantee the minimal care and health of dairy cattle and decreases loss in the production occurred by the disorder. It is vitally essential for the regulation of infectious disorders in beef and dairy cattle. Veterinarian mimic an essential role in inhibiting, detecting, and curing animal disorders.
Hospital Bed Market Predicted to Reach USD 4,688.96 Mn by 2028 Says, The Insight Partners
The hospital bed market is expected to grow from US$ 3,214.96 million in 2021 to US$ 4,688.96 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2028. Chronic disorders, including cancer, hepatitis, and cardiovascular diseases, cannot be completely cured by medications or prevented by vaccines. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), non-communicable diseases are a leading cause of mortality, accounting for ~70% of deaths globally. Such increasing prevalence of chronic diseases fuels the growth of the global hospital bed market. Further, key players in this market are developing innovative products for the global market. For instance, in 2020, Stryker Corporation launched the industry’s first and only completed wireless bed, “ProCurity.” The new product is designed to reduce in-hospital patient falls at all acuity levels, improve nurse workflow efficiency and safety, and lower hospitalization costs.
Harvard Health
Vitamin D benefits linked to body weight
New research finds vitamin D may metabolize differently in those considered overweight, resulting in diminished health benefits. The study, which appears in JAMA Network Open, is a new analysis of data from the VITAL trial, a large nationwide clinical trial led by Brigham and Women’s Hospital researchers that investigated whether taking vitamin D or marine omega-3 supplements could reduce the risk of developing cancer, heart disease, or stroke.
Optometry Equipment Market Worth $5.4 Billion by 2029
Meticulous Research®—a leading global market research company, published a research report titled ‘Optometry Equipment Market by Product (OCT Scan, Perimeter, Fundus Camera, Retinoscope, Keratometer, Ophthalmic Ultrasound, Tonometer, Slit Lamp, Chart Projector), Application (Cataract, Glaucoma, AMD), End User (Clinic, Hospital) – Global Forecast to 2029.’. According to...
Global Vascular Stents Devices Market to Progress at a CAGR of 7.90% by 2027 | DelveInsight
As per DelveInsight’s assessment, the Vascular Stents Devices Market is expected to grow at an immense pace in the coming years owing to the rising incidence of Cardiovascular Diseases which is expected to drive the demand for Vascular Stents Devices in the upcoming years. DelveInsight’s “Vascular Stents Devices Market”...
Surgical Robots Market Statistics to Reach USD 17,647.82 million by 2028 says, The Insight Partners
Surgical robots are used for minimally invasive surgery and enable precise manipulation of surgical instruments beyond human ability in a small operation space. It is a broad concept that encompasses many common procedures, such as urological surgery, orthopedic procedure, laparoscopic cholecystectomy (gall bladder excision), gynecological surgery, and others. Download sample...
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Trends, Future Insights, Report Overview and Industry Growth by 2030
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Research Report Information By Manufacturing Process (Captive Manufacturing and Contract Manufacturing), By Type of Synthesis (Synthetic and Biotech), By API Formulation (Generic API and Branded/Innovative API), By Application (Cardiovascular Disease, Oncology, Neurological Disorders, Orthopedic Disorders, Respiratory, Gastrointestinal Disorders, Urology, and others), By Molecules (Large Molecule and Small Molecule), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)—Forecast till 2030.
Anti-Infective Agents Market Revenue to Cross USD 1,64,196.61 Mn by 2028 | To Grow at a CAGR 3.19%
Anti-infectives are medications that help in preventing and treating infections, such as anti-bacterial, anti-viral, anti-fungal, and antiparasitic medications. Anti-infective therapies help in the treatment of minor infections and many serious infectious diseases tuberculosis or pneumonia. These therapies have revolutionized healthcare as they enrich and extend the life of patients suffering from all types of infectious diseases.
Patient Simulators Market Size Worth US$D 4,284.03 Mn by 2028 says, The Insight Partners
The report highlights the key factors driving the market and prominent players with their developments in the market. The global patient simulators market is majorly driven by the use of patient simulators for training purposes and an increase in demand for minimally invasive treatment methods. However, the high cost of patient simulators is hampering the market growth.
Mice Model Market to Exceed USD 2,340.90 million by 2028 says, The Insight Partners
The mice model market is expected to grow from US$ 1,705.70 million in 2022 to US$ 2,340.90 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2028. Scientists have used animals to model human diseases for over a hundred years. Mice are particularly useful for this because they share many of the same biological traits as humans and have over 80 percent identical genetic components to humans. A mice model is a laboratory mouse used to study some aspect of human physiology or disease. Various model organisms are used in this regard, but mice are particularly useful because they share mammalian traits with humans and suffer from many of the same diseases. Many mice models have been created to target specific human diseases using selective breeding and genetic engineering. The use of mice models in disease research and research programs has contributed to significant medical breakthroughs. Mice are the model of choice, not only because they are strikingly similar to humans at the genomic level but also because the disease pathophysiology in mice is similar to humans. Mice are an inexpensive and efficient tool to speed up research and drug testing. These features provide researchers with a powerful tool for understanding the mechanisms of human disease and for testing novel drug therapies.
Soft Tissue Anchors Market to Reach US$ 912.27 million by 2028 at 5.1% CAGR: The Insight Partners
The soft tissue anchors market is expected to grow from US$ 677.68 million in 2022 to US$ 912.27 million by 2028; it is expected to register a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2028. Soft tissue anchors are soft tissue fixation devices generally used in orthopedic surgeries. Orthopedic bone fractures and injuries can be caused due to various reasons such as acute trauma, sports, and heavy physical activities. Sutures, anchors, interference screws are various fixation devices that are used for soft tissue fixation. Dislocation of the shoulder is a common occurrence among athletes, and the Arthroscopic Bankart Repair method using soft tissue anchors is the most preferred method for treating shoulder dislocation. Key factors that are driving growth of the market are increasing in sports injuries and orthopedic surgeries along with significant increase in elderly & obese population. However, the high cost of surgeries and unfavorable reimbursement scenario hamper the market growth.
Newborn Calf Serum Market to See Booming Growth 2023-2030 | HiMedia Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sartorius AG, Merck KGaA
Market participants are receiving regulatory body approvals for cell culture-based vaccine production, which will accelerate the expansion of the worldwide newborn calf serum market. For instance, the national regulator, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), approved the COVID-19 vaccine known as Covaxin in January 2021. One of the essential components of the media used to cultivate cells for the production of Covaxin is newborn calf serum. The vero cell line, which is utilised to make vaccines, is grown using newborn calf serum.
Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market Size Forecast 2028
Global Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market Opportunity, Drug Pricing & Clinical Trials Insight 2028 Report Overview:. Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market Opportunity: > 90 Billion By 2028. Global & Regional Market Forecast Till 2028. Controlled Release Drug Clinical Pipeline Insight By Phase, Indication, Company, Country & Drug Class. Comprehensive Clinical...
Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market: Meticulous Research® Reveals Why This Market is Projected to Reach $82.74 Billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.4% During 2022–2029
Point-of-care testing (POCT) are tests that are performed outside laboratories. These tests offer real-time, reliable results, which is a major advantage over conventional laboratory procedures involving long waiting hours or days. These reduce the overall turnaround time by enabling immediate decision-making, follow-up testing and access to care. POCT significantly aids...
Cannabidiol (CBD) Market Size Estimation, Growth Outlook, Regional Insights, Future Trends by 2030
Cannabidiol (CBD) Market Trends, Growth and Size Analysis by Form (Solid and Liquid), Route of Administration (Tincture, Capsules, Inhalation (Smoke or Vapor), Aerosol Spray), Product (Food Grade and Therapeutic Grade), Application (Neurogenerative Disorder, Fibromyalgia, Diabetes, Protein Bars, Energy Drinks), End User (Food & Beverage, Healthcare), Source (Organic-Inorganic) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW) – Global Forecast till 2030.
Spectacle Lens Market – New product developments of frame availability by manufacturers is expected to boost the growth of the market
The global spectacle lens market is expanding rapidly due to an increase in the prevalence of optical diseases or growing occurrences of vision impairment, as well as an increase in demand for spectacle lenses worldwide. Furthermore, increased eyewear production and consumption in various regional nations are likely to propel the spectacle lens market forward. However, issues such as the growing popularity of eye corrective operations and poor lens quality are likely to stymie the worldwide spectacle lens market’s expansion.
