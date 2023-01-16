ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Nashville woman calls for accountability after dozens of guns stolen from cars in first two weeks of 2023

By Nikki McGee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Nashville Police Department saw an overwhelming number of guns taken from cars in 2022. So far, 2023 is off to a very similar start.

After losing her son to gun violence, Clemmie Greenlee said she’s disturbed to learn about the number of guns being stolen out of Nashville cars.

She added that she’s heard gunfire on a regular basis around her North Nashville home.

Murfreesboro man charged after deadly shooting on Bell Road, Metro Police say

“It’s terrifying to me because I don’t know now if I’m going to make it out of Kroger. Am I going to make it when I be pumping gas?” Greenlee told News 2.

As of Wednesday, Jan. 10, Metro Police reported 38 guns had already been stolen from cars this year. That’s in addition to the record-breaking 1,378 stolen from cars last year .

“That means they didn’t get the message, they don’t care about the message, or they don’t care about our lives,” Greenlee said when discussing the gun theft numbers.

Homicide investigation underway after man shot, killed in South Nashville

Greater Heights Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Curtis Bryant spoke with Greenlee and News 2’s Nikki McGee on Sunday, Jan. 15 in North Nashville. He said guns left behind in cars have made access too easy.

“People who may not have been able to buy a gun are easily able to access a gun because someone left it in an automobile,” Bryant explained. “And if you do the statistics on how many cars were unlocked — cars unlocked, that’s callous behavior.”

Greenlee is calling on local and state leaders to get involved and consider instituting criminal penalties for people who leave guns unsecured and unattended in their vehicles.

CRIME TRACKER | Read the latest crime news from Middle Tennessee

“You’re going to have to start penalizing these people that are leaving these guns in these cars,” Greenlee said. “It’s too many, it’s too senseless, it’s too careless, and it’s too terrifying for us to worry about who’s going to get killed next because of a stolen gun.”

In addition to guns, Metro Police said 53 cars were stolen during the first week of January, more than half of which were taken with the keys.

Bryant invited the public to attend a community meeting at noon on Thursday, Jan. 19 to talk about gun violence, as well as organize a Juneteenth event aimed at reducing community shootings.

Jim Sheeley
6d ago

here's a novel idea. if you do a crime involving a gun we start at minimum 10 years and go up from there. prison is supposed to be a deterrent. make it a deterrent. send a message.

Roman Scott
6d ago

so many things wrong with this approach. They want to punish law abiding citizens vs the actual criminals?....if you are a legal gun owner you have a right to leave you gun in your vehicle. furthermore no one will show up to an event on a Thursday afternoon...that idiotic and senseless. l these residents in North Nashville care about is symbolism....if they are truly serious about cleanup up the community...get rid of ALL the bad actors. .....they know who the criminals are....start snitching...the the police evidence to put the criminals aways....then take some pride in the area....clean up the public streets...I can go on and on....the majority of black folks in NN love living like animals.

Guest
6d ago

Crazy idea I know, but, how about not leaving guns in your fricking car, and maybe locking the doors ! Could some of these "thefts" possibly be a ruse(sic) to sell a gun to a felon, giving the owner plausible deniability ? Likely a pretty fair profit in this type of sale !

