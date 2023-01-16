Read full article on original website
Car bursts into flame after driver shot, crashes into train in SE Houston
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together a wild accident in southeast Houston, where a man lost control of his car after he was shot and crashed into a train, causing it to catch fire. Details are limited, so it's unclear exactly how everything unfolded, but Houston police were called to...
Remains found in woods near where police had narrowed down search for missing woman
HOUSTON — A woman's body was found Wednesday in a wooded area in Sunnyside, according to the Houston Police Department. Police said the discovery was made along Wilmington Street, near the intersection of Cullen Boulevard and Reed Road, in southeast Houston. The remains were found near where police narrowed...
HPD: Woman dragged, robbed outside SE Houston apartment complex
HOUSTON — Police need help identifying two men who robbed a woman in the parking lot of a southeast Houston apartment complex. The incident happened on Nov. 9, 2022 at a complex on Broadway Street, which is just north of Hobby Airport. Police said the woman was leaving a...
HPD: Woman grazed in the face by a bullet while driving on I-10 in east Houston
HOUSTON — Police are investigating a possible road rage shooting that left a woman injured in east Houston. It happened around 12 p.m. Wednesday on I-10 between Wayside Dr. and McCarty St. Police said the woman was driving eastbound when she heard a noise. After feeling pain on the...
Detective believes suspect was convinced to do 'right thing' because mom was there during interview
HOUSTON — It was terrifying to watch when Houston police released a dashcam video showing an Uber driver being held at gunpoint. The driver didn't give up his car and eventually was able to get away, but authorities said he was lucky it played out that way. The incident...
A restaurant guest shot the robber and returned the money to the customers; the robber's mother spoke out.
Houston restaurant armed robber was slain by a man who stepped forward to speak with authorities on Monday. A black-clad, masked man is seen on surveillance video brandishing a revolver while robbing customers at a southwest Houston taqueria.
Man killed, woman hospitalized after someone opened fire into their Baytown apartment, police say
The man and woman were inside their apartment when an unknown suspect fired multiple shots, wounding both victims, police said.
Woman hit, killed by Houston police officer on way to shooting, HPD says
HOUSTON — A woman was hit and killed by a Houston police officer who was responding to a double shooting early Tuesday, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened just before 12:30 a.m. on Southwest Freeway feeder road near Wilcrest Drive. Houston police said the officer did not...
Galveston police investigate homicide on beach
GALVESTON, Texas - Police are investigating a homicide on a beach in Galveston. According to police, the incident occurred around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday near Boddeker Road. Police said one person died, but officials didn’t provide information on how the person died or their identity. According to police, two suspects,...
HPD: Search for Leslie Obi leads investigators to Scott Street apartment
HOUSTON — On Tuesday, Houston police said they were at an apartment complex on the southeast side as part of their investigation into a woman who has been missing for about a week. Police have not said what led them to the apartment complex on Scott Street near Reed...
21-year-old man charged in shooting of girlfriend found dead in north Houston home, HPD said
Police said the 23-year-old victim was found dead, with at least one gunshot wound, in a bedroom at her north Houston home.
Woman hit and killed by HPD unit heading to shooting scene
According to police, the officer was on the way to a call when a woman in her 40s stepped off the curb and was hit. She died at the scene.
HPD: 4 shot outside of store in northeast Houston
HOUSTON — Four people were shot Tuesday in front of a store in northeast Houston, according to police. This happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. outside the Sun Food Store on Lockwood Drive near the North Loop. Police said the shooting happened when a black, four-door truck with silver rims...
Photos released of suspect, vehicle tied to shooting that left 1 dead, 1 critically injured in NW Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Surveillance photos were released of a suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of one man and critical injuring of another on Sunday in northwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting was reported at 1:25 p.m. in the 3300 block of De Soto Street. When...
Walmart employee arrested, admits to stealing $20,000 in cash from registers, PCT. 4 says
SPRING, Texas – A Walmart employee has been arrested and charged after deputies said she stole thousands of dollars in cash from a Spring store’s register. Elisha Minter has since been charged with felony theft. She is currently being held in the Harris County Jail on a $1,000 bond.
Body found floating in water in front of Texas City water pump station, man previously missing
TEXAS CITY, Texas - Officials are trying to determine what happened to a man found dead in a body of water. Texas City Police Department responded to reports of a body floating in water in the 3400 block of Loop 197 North on Wednesday around 10:45 a.m. MISSING PERSONS: Athena...
Austin County woman attacked by grocery store clerks over $50 bill she found
AUSTIN COUNTY, Texas - An Austin County woman wants the people who attacked her inside a grocery store over a $50 bill arrested. Betty Smith, 65, a longtime Industry resident, went to Lindemann Grocery Store off State Highway 159 to pick up ice cream and a honeybun for her son on January 15.
Houston mom who said 4-year-old was ‘now in heaven’ after fatally stabbing own daughter sentenced to 40 years, DA says
HOUSTON – A Houston woman has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to murder last week in the stabbing death of her 4-year-old daughter, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Tuesday. “It is almost incomprehensible that a mother would brutally murder her own baby,”...
3 men accused of stealing from ATM after busting through NE Houston store's glass door with crowbar
Surveillance video shows one of the suspects forcing the store clerk to the ground while the other two men pry open the ATM and steal cash.
Woman hurt able to point out suspect in deadly Hempstead shooting near church, police say
The deadly shooting happened near a church, and police say there's a connection between the victims and the shooter, but further details are not yet known.
