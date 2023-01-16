Read full article on original website
Beaten, Abused, Left To Die Behind A Dumpster And Her Killer Has Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedJacksonville, FL
Chick-Fil-A is Expanding its Presence in Florida by Opening New Restaurant in North JacksonvilleBryan DijkhuizenJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville man convicted of distributing child sex abuse materialsDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park, Green Cove Springs restaurants temporarily closedDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
The Jaguars beat the Chargers 27–0 in the NFL wild card round.Gochi EzJacksonville, FL
Parlor Doughnuts Opening in Jacksonville Beach
This will become the chain's 10th Florida location, serving up fresh baked goods and coffee.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Slim Chickens plans first Jacksonville restaurant in Glen Kernan Park
Slim Chickens, an Arkansas-based wings and tenders chain, intends to open in Glen Kernan Park at northwest Hodges and Butler boulevards. JEA is reviewing a service availability request for a 2,800-square-foot Slim Chickens with a drive-thru. The restaurant would seat 106 customers. Maverick Engineering of Saint Johns is the civil...
Action News Jax’s Dawn Lopez, Mike Buresh voted ‘Best of Jax’ in Folio Weekly poll
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two Action News Jax personalities were recognized in Folio Weekly’s 2022 “Best of Jax” readers poll. Anchor Dawn Lopez was named “Best TV Anchor” and Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh was named “Best Weather Forecaster.”. Folio is a weekly local entertainment...
Seaboar Seafood and BBQ Coming Soon
The restaurant will offer homey, comfort-food style barbecue in Murray Hill.
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Jax Daily Record and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
wjct.org
Go | Best Live Music in Jax this Week
Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org. For the comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page. Electronic. Severed+Said, Creep City, ISYA, Golden Clouds – Thursday, January 19. The Walrus | Murray Hill. A...
anglerschannel.com
Sportsman’s Warehouse Jacksonville Grand Opening video
The AnglersChannel crew was onsite at the grand opening of the Sportsman’s Warehouse in Jacksonville. Come join us as we give you a peek at this new one stop outdoors store in northern Florida.
Event guide: Celebrate MLK Jr. Day around the First Coast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — What act of service will you do Monday?. On this Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, people across the First Coast will be volunteering and reflecting on how they can further the civil rights leader's legacy. From parades to silent marches to free activities, a lot is going on in our towns.
Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside is ending birthing services at hospital
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside will be ending maternity care at the hospital starting March 19. Maternity care will continue to be provided at the Southside and Clay County campuses. The medical giant said that it will continue to meet the broader needs to the community by concentrating obstetrical and neonatal services at the two hospitals.
More people in Duval starting backyard chicken coops amid high egg prices, farmer says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — People are scrambling to avoid high egg prices and more are apparently opting to raise chickens in their backyards. A Duval County chicken farmer says the number of people coming to his farm looking to start raising chickens has increased at least 20 percent in the last month.
News4Jax.com
News4JAX Super 6 girls basketball: Nease, San Jose Prep move in to rankings
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 girls basketball rankings will be published each Tuesday during the regular season. Records are through Jan. 16. 1. (1) Bishop Kenny (20-1, Class 4A) Notable wins: Bolles, Cardinal Gibbons, Centennial, Episcopal, Gainesville, Legion Collegiate, Mainland, McEachern (Ga.), NFEI, Orange Park, Orlando Jones,...
News4Jax.com
Wicked Batter Cafe has re-opened!
Wicked Batter Café is a local Jacksonville restaurant that focuses on providing quality baked goods and exceptional service to all of their customers. Family owned and operated. They prepare just about everything in house. Wicked Batter Café does not use fillers, preservatives or any ingredient that is not up to their standards. They strictly regulate what goes into the products to ensure that you are receiving only the highest quality baked goods. The food that isn’t prepared in house comes from Florida vendors that share the same philosophy that they ensure to up hold. They also provide wholesale and special orders for just about anything.
JFRD extracts sunken car from pond
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department has successfully removed a sunken car from a pond off of I-295 where two people crashed and one became trapped. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. states that a vehicle with two passengers ran off the highway rolling multiple...
CSX responds to swastika projected onto Downtown Jacksonville building
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hate speech is appearing in Jacksonville. On Saturday, a photo surfaced on multiple social media platforms showing a swastika projected onto the CSX building in Downtown Jacksonville. “CSX condemns in the strongest terms the antisemitic symbol depicted in the images of our building on January 14,"...
'I think God used me as a vessel': Lil Duval talks recovery after accident
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville icon Lil Duval learned a powerful lesson after a scary experience put him in the hospital in July. On July 27, the entertainer, whose real name is Roland Powell, posted a video of himself being wheeled away on a gurney on his social media. Powell...
First Coast News
Jacksonville Jaguars second playoff game includes snow, rain chances this weekend in Kansas City
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars got a taste of some winter temperatures in last week's victory game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Not only will they be playing in another frigid matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend, but there will also be a chance for precipitation.
Jaguars in the playoffs: Chance of snow by the end of the game in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jaguars fans headed to Saturday’s playoff game against the Chiefs in Kansas City should not only expect chilly weather, but the First Alert Weather Team said there’s also a chance of snow. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Here’s what to expect...
Beaten, Abused, Left To Die Behind A Dumpster And Her Killer Has Never Been Found
Theresa Williams is a mother of three who lived in Jacksonville, Florida. Her mother, Juanita Williams, was excited about seeing Theresa when Juanita took a vacation from work in Daytona Beach, Florida. On March 23, 2001, her excitement turned to fear. Juanita received a telephone call that changed her and her family's lives forever.
News4Jax.com
Vandals strike clubhouse in San Jose park fueling frustration among coaches & parents
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Baseball coaches, parents of student athletes and leaders of the San Jose Athletic Association are frustrated after learning a clubhouse in Baker Skinner Park was vandalized. Video obtained by News4JAX appears two show two young people using golf clubs to vandalize the the clubhouse. It happened...
This Is Florida's Best Barbecue Joint
Food Network found the top barbecue restaurant in every state.
