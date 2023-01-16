ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jacksonville Daily Record

Slim Chickens plans first Jacksonville restaurant in Glen Kernan Park

Slim Chickens, an Arkansas-based wings and tenders chain, intends to open in Glen Kernan Park at northwest Hodges and Butler boulevards. JEA is reviewing a service availability request for a 2,800-square-foot Slim Chickens with a drive-thru. The restaurant would seat 106 customers. Maverick Engineering of Saint Johns is the civil...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Go | Best Live Music in Jax this Week

Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org. For the comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page. Electronic. Severed+Said, Creep City, ISYA, Golden Clouds – Thursday, January 19. The Walrus | Murray Hill. A...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

News4JAX Super 6 girls basketball: Nease, San Jose Prep move in to rankings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 girls basketball rankings will be published each Tuesday during the regular season. Records are through Jan. 16. 1. (1) Bishop Kenny (20-1, Class 4A) Notable wins: Bolles, Cardinal Gibbons, Centennial, Episcopal, Gainesville, Legion Collegiate, Mainland, McEachern (Ga.), NFEI, Orange Park, Orlando Jones,...
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

Wicked Batter Cafe has re-opened!

Wicked Batter Café is a local Jacksonville restaurant that focuses on providing quality baked goods and exceptional service to all of their customers. Family owned and operated. They prepare just about everything in house. Wicked Batter Café does not use fillers, preservatives or any ingredient that is not up to their standards. They strictly regulate what goes into the products to ensure that you are receiving only the highest quality baked goods. The food that isn’t prepared in house comes from Florida vendors that share the same philosophy that they ensure to up hold. They also provide wholesale and special orders for just about anything.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JFRD extracts sunken car from pond

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department has successfully removed a sunken car from a pond off of I-295 where two people crashed and one became trapped. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. states that a vehicle with two passengers ran off the highway rolling multiple...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy