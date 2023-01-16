Read full article on original website
Christmas cranberry pound cake, the perfect festive dessert
This Christmas cranberry pound cake is truly the perfect dessert for the holidays. It is easy to make, so moist and absolutely delicious, not to mention it will look absolutely gorgeous on your dining room table. Pound cakes are a type of cake traditionally made with four ingredients: flour, butter, sugar and eggs and are baked in loaf pans or a Bundt cake mold. They are usually served with a dust with powdered sugar, or a coat of icing on top. This Christmas cranberry pound cake recipe is a variation of one from A Grande Life and it is the perfect festive addition for any Christmas get together.
Pecan praline cheesecake: Decadent desserts
Living in the South, there's no shortages of pecan trees so it should come as no surprise that there is an abundance of recipes that we use including pecans. From pies, cookies, ice cream and cakes, pecans dishes can be found just about everywhere. Even candied pecans are a sweet treat, sold at our local fairs and festivals. So, if you love cheesecake and are craving a decadent dessert filled with so much goodness, this pecan praline cheesecake recipe from Spicy Southern Kitchen will hit the spot.
French Onion Tart – The Vintage Way
Onion tart is a delightful, super easy, healthy, and economical dinner. With the arrival of colder weather, it is time to get back to comfort food, and as French, we have this category covered.
Crab Imperial
This classic presentation of a timeless favorite is so easy to make it almost makes itself. And once you’ve tasted the decadent flavor of my Crab Imperial, it will become one of your all-time favorite recipes.
Rachel Roddy’s recipe for Italian breakfast biscuits
The Passi bakery in Rome is long and quite narrow with terrazzo tiles and an L-shaped, glass-fronted counter. Even on the coldest day, it is warm, and when it rains they strew sawdust on the floor to prevent slipping. The bread is stacked on shelves and in crate-like sections that line the walls. The counter is home to everything else pulled from the ovens in the back: a few typically Roman hot dishes, lengths of pizza and focacce, tarts, cakes, buns and biscotti. Hundreds of biscotti.
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets TV Series Premieres December 31st
New National Public Television Series from Chef Maria Loi and GBH Features Tasty, Healthy, and Easy Recipes from the Mediterranean (Check Local Listings) Renowned chef, Maria Loi, of the critically acclaimed restaurant, Loi Estiatorio, in Manhattan, and public media leader GBH announce a brand new, 13-part national public television series, The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets, premiering on December 31st which will usher in the New Year in a fun and healthy way.
Italian Cannoli Pound Cake
Italian Cannoli Pound cake is one of the most delicious and easiest pound cakes I've ever eaten and perfect for any Italian Pastry Cannoli fan. With the additions of chopped pistachios, some good-grade chocolate, and a delicious splash of Marsala wine, you'll be on your way after one bite of being an addicted fan to this cannoli pound cake.
No Bake Strawberry Cheesecake
This is a no-bake strawberry cheesecake that's one of those desserts you just have to love because it's so simple to make, it's fast, and can be made with any fruit with this basic recipe.
10 Pasta Recipes
Top 10 Quick & Easy Pasta Recipes. Pasta night is always welcome. When you think of comfort food, pasta is always up high on the list. Easy to prepare, lots of fun creating recipes with.
The Daily South
Old-Fashioned Cabbage Rolls
If you miss your mother or grandmother when you hear the words "cabbage rolls," you're not alone. This humble dish has roots in many traditions and cultures, and it's been tweaked around the edges by home cooks for decades, centuries even, to make this recipe special to many families and communities.
French Classic Potage Parmentier – French Potato Leek Soup
Potage Parmentier or Potato Leep Soup is the quintessential French dinner soup. This was one of the first dishes that I learned to prepare when I was a child, for the simple fact that it is super easy, takes a few ingredients, and requires little attention while cooking.
gordonramsayclub.com
Traditional Italian Tiramisu
25 g/1 oz. / ¼ cup icing/confectioners’ sugar, sifted. 150 ml/ ¼ pint/ 2/3 cup strong brewed coffee, chilled. 125 g/4 oz. Savoiardi or sponge fingers/ladyfingers. 50 g/2 oz. dark/bittersweet dark chocolate, grated or made into small curls. unsweetened cocoa powder, for dusting. assorted summer berries, to...
Avalanche No Bake Cookies: Decadent Desserts
No bake dessert recipes are some of the best ones to make and these avalanche cookies are no exception. These little bits of deliciousness are so easy. No turning on the oven, no mess, no fuss. Plus, kids love them! The best part is that they can help make them so this is something that the whole family can enjoy together.
12tomatoes.com
Amish Oatmeal Cake
The best “lazy” cake you’ll ever make. It’s no secret that the Amish have some truly tasty recipes. From whoopie pies to friendship bread their baked goods are particularly enjoyed by just about everyone. There’s a simple goodness to many of these recipes that doesn’t rely on fancy techniques or expensive ingredients to make delicious food.
Avocado Egg Toast Recipe with Chili Crisp
We’re obsessed with Avocado Egg Toast with Chili Crisp. After you follow our ramped-up avocado toast recipe at home, you’ll be obsessed too. Eating at home has motivated us to be more experimental in the kitchen. A prime example of our recent culinary creativity is layering mashed avocado and egg over toast and then sprinkling chili crisp on top.
Guinness Beef Stew Recipe
Have you ever had Guinness Beef Stew? My Guinness Beef Stew recipe is full of tender beef, hearty root vegetables, and a rich tomato broth with a deep savory flavor. Without a doubt, this Guinness Stew will be one of the best stew recipes you’ve ever tasted. Don’t wait until St. Patrick’s Day to make this hearty stew. It’s the perfect meal for any time of year.
Italian Bolognese Sauce
When it comes to pasta with meat sauce, nothing compares to a traditional Italian Bolognese sauce. As with most Italian dishes, there are as many ways to make them as there are Italian grandmothers. But I think this is the best Bolognese Pappardelle Recipe you’ll ever make.
Italian Chocolate Torte
If you’re a chocolate lover, my Italian Chocolate Torte is a delicious way to satisfy that craving. Packed with dried fruit and nuts and topped with a rich chocolate ganache, it’s a chocolate lover’s dream that is perfect for the holidays or your next special occasion.
macaronikid.com
Macaroni Recipe ~ Crockpot Macaroni & Cheese
The winter months are perfect for comfort foods. And there is nothing more comforting than a big pot of macaroni and cheese. Making it in the slow cooker is as easy as dumping a few ingredients in, turing it on and walking away. A few months ago I discovered a...
Air Fryer French Toast
These air fryer french toast sticks are crunchy on the outside and fluffy on the inside and the perfect quick breakfast. If you love those frozen french toast sticks after one taste of these and seeing the ease of making them (and they freeze easily also) you're going to be amazed how fast you will have breakfast on your table.
