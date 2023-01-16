This Christmas cranberry pound cake is truly the perfect dessert for the holidays. It is easy to make, so moist and absolutely delicious, not to mention it will look absolutely gorgeous on your dining room table. Pound cakes are a type of cake traditionally made with four ingredients: flour, butter, sugar and eggs and are baked in loaf pans or a Bundt cake mold. They are usually served with a dust with powdered sugar, or a coat of icing on top. This Christmas cranberry pound cake recipe is a variation of one from A Grande Life and it is the perfect festive addition for any Christmas get together.

