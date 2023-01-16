ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News4Jax.com

The Stompdown returns to Jacksonville

One of the biggest and most intense step competitions makes a return to Jacksonville this Saturday night. The Stompdown features competitors from a wide age demographic bringing their best step performances to Lazzarra Performance Hall on the UNF Campus. Anyone interested in a good time with intricate choreography, intense competition that still shares love for the history of the dance and competitors will want to be front and center for this comp. Doors open at 6pm. The show starts at 7. Get tickets at www.thestompdown.com.
Jacksonville Daily Record

Slim Chickens plans first Jacksonville restaurant in Glen Kernan Park

Slim Chickens, an Arkansas-based wings and tenders chain, intends to open in Glen Kernan Park at northwest Hodges and Butler boulevards. JEA is reviewing a service availability request for a 2,800-square-foot Slim Chickens with a drive-thru. The restaurant would seat 106 customers. Maverick Engineering of Saint Johns is the civil...
insideradio.com

Scot “Froggy” Langley

IHeartMedia country WQIK Jacksonville, FL (99.1) afternoon host Scot “Froggy” Langley adds the PD role to his responsibilities, succeeding Cindy Spicer. Langley, who also is a member of the Premiere Networks-syndicated “Elvis Duran And The Morning Show,” moved to the afternoon slot previously handled by Spicer in September. Morning co-host John Scott will continue to assist with programming, as he has done since Spicer’s departure.
Action News Jax

JFRD extracts sunken car from pond

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department has successfully removed a sunken car from a pond off of I-295 where two people crashed and one became trapped. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. states that a vehicle with two passengers ran off the highway rolling multiple...
wjct.org

Go | Best Live Music in Jax this Week

Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org. For the comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page. Electronic. Severed+Said, Creep City, ISYA, Golden Clouds – Thursday, January 19. The Walrus | Murray Hill. A...
News4Jax.com

Wicked Batter Cafe has re-opened!

Wicked Batter Café is a local Jacksonville restaurant that focuses on providing quality baked goods and exceptional service to all of their customers. Family owned and operated. They prepare just about everything in house. Wicked Batter Café does not use fillers, preservatives or any ingredient that is not up to their standards. They strictly regulate what goes into the products to ensure that you are receiving only the highest quality baked goods. The food that isn’t prepared in house comes from Florida vendors that share the same philosophy that they ensure to up hold. They also provide wholesale and special orders for just about anything.
