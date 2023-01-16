Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beaten, Abused, Left To Die Behind A Dumpster And Her Killer Has Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedJacksonville, FL
Chick-Fil-A is Expanding its Presence in Florida by Opening New Restaurant in North JacksonvilleBryan DijkhuizenJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville man convicted of distributing child sex abuse materialsDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park, Green Cove Springs restaurants temporarily closedDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
The Jaguars beat the Chargers 27–0 in the NFL wild card round.Gochi EzJacksonville, FL
News4Jax.com
The Stompdown returns to Jacksonville
One of the biggest and most intense step competitions makes a return to Jacksonville this Saturday night. The Stompdown features competitors from a wide age demographic bringing their best step performances to Lazzarra Performance Hall on the UNF Campus. Anyone interested in a good time with intricate choreography, intense competition that still shares love for the history of the dance and competitors will want to be front and center for this comp. Doors open at 6pm. The show starts at 7. Get tickets at www.thestompdown.com.
Parlor Doughnuts Opening in Jacksonville Beach
This will become the chain's 10th Florida location, serving up fresh baked goods and coffee.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Slim Chickens plans first Jacksonville restaurant in Glen Kernan Park
Slim Chickens, an Arkansas-based wings and tenders chain, intends to open in Glen Kernan Park at northwest Hodges and Butler boulevards. JEA is reviewing a service availability request for a 2,800-square-foot Slim Chickens with a drive-thru. The restaurant would seat 106 customers. Maverick Engineering of Saint Johns is the civil...
Seaboar Seafood and BBQ Coming Soon
The restaurant will offer homey, comfort-food style barbecue in Murray Hill.
Action News Jax’s Dawn Lopez, Mike Buresh voted ‘Best of Jax’ in Folio Weekly poll
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two Action News Jax personalities were recognized in Folio Weekly’s 2022 “Best of Jax” readers poll. Anchor Dawn Lopez was named “Best TV Anchor” and Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh was named “Best Weather Forecaster.”. Folio is a weekly local entertainment...
insideradio.com
Scot “Froggy” Langley
IHeartMedia country WQIK Jacksonville, FL (99.1) afternoon host Scot “Froggy” Langley adds the PD role to his responsibilities, succeeding Cindy Spicer. Langley, who also is a member of the Premiere Networks-syndicated “Elvis Duran And The Morning Show,” moved to the afternoon slot previously handled by Spicer in September. Morning co-host John Scott will continue to assist with programming, as he has done since Spicer’s departure.
Beaten, Abused, Left To Die Behind A Dumpster And Her Killer Has Never Been Found
Theresa Williams is a mother of three who lived in Jacksonville, Florida. Her mother, Juanita Williams, was excited about seeing Theresa when Juanita took a vacation from work in Daytona Beach, Florida. On March 23, 2001, her excitement turned to fear. Juanita received a telephone call that changed her and her family's lives forever.
Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside is ending birthing services at hospital
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside will be ending maternity care at the hospital starting March 19. Maternity care will continue to be provided at the Southside and Clay County campuses. The medical giant said that it will continue to meet the broader needs to the community by concentrating obstetrical and neonatal services at the two hospitals.
anglerschannel.com
Sportsman’s Warehouse Jacksonville Grand Opening video
The AnglersChannel crew was onsite at the grand opening of the Sportsman’s Warehouse in Jacksonville. Come join us as we give you a peek at this new one stop outdoors store in northern Florida.
Chick-Fil-A is Expanding its Presence in Florida by Opening New Restaurant in North Jacksonville
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Jax Daily Record and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
JFRD extracts sunken car from pond
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department has successfully removed a sunken car from a pond off of I-295 where two people crashed and one became trapped. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. states that a vehicle with two passengers ran off the highway rolling multiple...
wjct.org
Go | Best Live Music in Jax this Week
Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org. For the comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page. Electronic. Severed+Said, Creep City, ISYA, Golden Clouds – Thursday, January 19. The Walrus | Murray Hill. A...
JSO says suspects baited victim out of her car before stealing purse
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for two suspects believed to have coaxed an elderly victim out of her car, making off with her purse. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The incident occurred on Dec. 22, 2022 outside a conveyance store...
News4Jax.com
CSX condemns hateful image that appeared on side of its headquarters
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – CSX is condemning hateful displays that purportedly appeared on the side of the company’s building downtown during the Jacksonville Jaguars game last weekend. A swastika and cross were seen projected on the side of the building in a photo that was shared widely on Reddit.
Event guide: Celebrate MLK Jr. Day around the First Coast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — What act of service will you do Monday?. On this Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, people across the First Coast will be volunteering and reflecting on how they can further the civil rights leader's legacy. From parades to silent marches to free activities, a lot is going on in our towns.
JAX to Kansas City flights $500 and up round trip
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — I’m all of a sudden in the mood for some Kansas City Barbecue!. The Jacksonville Jaguars are heading to Missouri to play the Chiefs on Saturday, at 4:30 p.m. The game is once again airing on NBC. We know some of the dedicated Jaguars fanbase...
More people in Duval starting backyard chicken coops amid high egg prices, farmer says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — People are scrambling to avoid high egg prices and more are apparently opting to raise chickens in their backyards. A Duval County chicken farmer says the number of people coming to his farm looking to start raising chickens has increased at least 20 percent in the last month.
CSX responds to swastika projected onto Downtown Jacksonville building
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hate speech is appearing in Jacksonville. On Saturday, a photo surfaced on multiple social media platforms showing a swastika projected onto the CSX building in Downtown Jacksonville. “CSX condemns in the strongest terms the antisemitic symbol depicted in the images of our building on January 14,"...
News4Jax.com
Wicked Batter Cafe has re-opened!
Wicked Batter Café is a local Jacksonville restaurant that focuses on providing quality baked goods and exceptional service to all of their customers. Family owned and operated. They prepare just about everything in house. Wicked Batter Café does not use fillers, preservatives or any ingredient that is not up to their standards. They strictly regulate what goes into the products to ensure that you are receiving only the highest quality baked goods. The food that isn’t prepared in house comes from Florida vendors that share the same philosophy that they ensure to up hold. They also provide wholesale and special orders for just about anything.
More than 200 groups and organizations participate in Jacksonville’s MLK Day Parade
JACKOSNVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville’s MLK Day Parade continues to grow every year! This year, organizers say there were double the amount of groups who signed up to participate, and they had 10,000 shirts to distribute to everyone who attended. The annual parade to honor civil rights leader Reverend...
