ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington to debate lowering BAC limit to .05

By Joelle Jones, Tim Steele
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rg8Hr_0kFzR3h600

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Though the Washington legislature will work on Gov. Jay Inslee’s stated goals to deal with the housing and homeless crises in the state, one of the other issues they will debate is whether to lower the state’s blood alcohol content for drivers.

Senate Bill 5002, which is modeled after Utah’s law, would lower the legal limit for driving a motor vehicle in Washington from .08 to .05.

Dennis Maughan, the Pacific Northwest Regional Director for Mothers Against Drunk Driving, is expected to testify in favor of the bill.

Washington legislature set to debate 2-year, $70B budget

“This just makes good sense, especially for Washington,” Maughan told KOIN 6 News. “Right now, Washington state is 5th in the nation for increase in fatalities, relative to drunk driving.”

In 2021, there were 540 fatal crashes that killed more than 600 people in the state of Washington, the bill states. More than half those crashes were caused by impaired drivers.

“We’re talking about people’s lives, the loss of their lives. If they’re not killed, they’re seriously injured. The economic impact to communities, and families, and everyone -that rippling effect is just horrible,” he said. “This isn’t something people get over.”

MADD officials said the bill, if passed, would not impact how law enforcement interacts with drivers. But it would lower the threshold for a DUII charge.

Utah is currently the only state with a BAC level set at .05. Washington and Oregon’s BAC limit is .08, with increased penalties at 0.15. In California, it’s .08 with increased penalties at .16.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 16

Reid A
3d ago

Yeah, legalize less than an ounce of hard core drugs for criminal junkies but get even tougher on booze.

Reply(2)
17
Kelly Plandel
2d ago

More wasted money to make it look as though they're doing amazing things. As it is right now you may be able to have one drink w your dinner and pass but also by law it's at the discretion of the officer whether your impaired even if you pass the test.

Reply
2
Da Ad
2d ago

Cops falsely arrest too many non drinkers already. You want to make it easier? How about removing qualified immunity too?

Reply
2
Related
KATU.com

Washington may become second state to lower blood alcohol limit

Wash. — A public hearing was held yesterday in Washington to potentially lower the blood alcohol level from .08 to .05. If passed Washington would become the second state, following Utah, to lower its limit. According to reports, 2021 was the deadliest year on Washington roads since 2006 with...
WASHINGTON STATE
thereflector.com

Washington State Sheriffs Association denounces governor’s gun control agenda

The Washington State Sheriffs Association last week issued a letter denouncing Gov. Jay Inslee's plan for gun control restrictions in the Evergreen State. The association released the letter days after the governor's State of the State address. The association said Inslee's new restrictions would erode constitutionally protected rights without addressing the root causes of violent crime.
WASHINGTON STATE
KREM

Yes, sick time can be combined with PTO in Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The start of the new year may mean some changes in company policies regarding vacation or sick time. So, how can you make sure you are getting the proper time off?. A viewer reached out wondering about companies that lump together sick time and vacation time....
WASHINGTON STATE
erienewsnow.com

Jay Inslee Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of Jay Inslee, governor of Washington and former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate. Father: Frank Inslee, biology teacher, coach and athletic director. Mother: Adele (Brown) Inslee, store clerk. Marriage: Trudi (Tindall) Inslee (August 27, 1972-present) Children: Jack, Connor and Joe. Education: Stanford University, 1969-1970;...
WASHINGTON STATE
intothelightadventures.com

What Crop is This in Idaho

What Crop is This in Idaho, About 95% of this product grown in the United States comes from Washington, Idaho and Oregon. The 2020 USDA report shows 9,268 acres in Idaho, more than 17.1 million pounds of it harvested, and a crop value of nearly $100 million. Do you know...
IDAHO STATE
KOMO News

Proposed gun laws expand liability for firearm manufacturers, retailers

SEATTLE, Wash. — Gun manufacturers and sellers could be held liable for failing to make sure weapons don't end up in the wrong hands. Proponents of newly proposed gun laws say the bills are about keeping communities safe and getting justice for families of gun violence victims, while others believe these ideas go after businesses instead of holding criminals accountable.
WASHINGTON STATE
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

52K+
Followers
20K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy