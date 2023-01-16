Read full article on original website
Venice Area Audubon Society In Opposition To Proposed Development
VENICE — The Venice Area Audubon Society asking for support in their opposition to a proposed multi-family development near the Rookery in South Venice. They are asking the public to help to protect the Venice Audubon Rookery during the construction and after the completion of a nearby development project. They are asking for people to attend the hearing this Wednesday at 9:00 am, Commission Chamber – Sarasota County Anderson Administration Center, 4000 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice, FL. The Society is asking for concerned individuals to provide testimony to advocate for requirements to mitigate the development’s environmental impact.
Preserve Memories in Resin with Drift Theory Beach Workshops
With picturesque beaches and tropical flora, Sarasota has captured the hearts of generations of tourists and locals. Danielle Ferrantino, owner, founder and lead artist of Drift Theory, empowers everyone to preserve their Florida memories in resin, a clear plastic-like substance. At Drift Theory, Ferrantino not only creates and sells resin jewelry and ornaments that preserve bits of nature like seashells and flowers, but also hosts beach resin workshops for people interested in creating their own resin keepsakes.
Where to Find Short Term Furnished Rentals in Sarasota
Short-term rentals are a popular choice with travellers planning to spend an extended period in one place – and in Sarasota there are plenty of short-let options available. Situated south of Tampa on Florida’s Gulf Coast, Sarasota is the gateway to miles of beaches with fine sand and shallow waters, while inland you’ll find a number of prestigious cultural institutions dotted around the city. More than enough, indeed, to attract large numbers of visitors here every year, including many who come for longer spells and may want to find a short-term let for their stay. Here are three online resources for seeking out rental properties in Sarasota.
This $3.2 Million Private Sanctuary in Bradenton, Florida is Perfectly Positioned Amongst A Natural Setting
20706 79th Ave East Home in Bradenton, Florida for Sale. 20706 79th Ave East, Bradenton, Florida is a gorgeous custom-built home situated on 7.65 acres and was built in 2014 by Denny Yoder of Yoder Homes and combines exquisite design with quality and comfort to meet all that is needed to live the Florida lifestyle. This Home in Bradenton offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 20706 79th Ave East, please contact Chris Baylis (Phone: 941-735-4713) at Michael Saunders & Company for full support and perfect service.
Serotonin Centers Signs Florida Development Deal to Provide Longevity Treatments
Serotonin Centers announced the signing of a 10-unit development agreement for the Southwest coast of Florida. With the site-selection process in motion, Tampa is anticipated to be home to the first of the new centers in 2023. Additional sites will include Naples, Bradenton, Clearwater, St. Petersburg, Sarasota and other communities throughout the region.
My 10 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Bradenton, Florida
I love seafood! For several days in and around Bradenton on Florida’s west coast, south of the Tampa Bay area and north of Sarasota, I indulged in the best restaurants featuring the freshest gulf shrimp, crab cakes, gumbo, calamari, scallops, oysters Rockefeller, and fresh fish. And I found that I liked mussels. I just had never had excellent fresh mussels until my adventure in Bradenton. Here are 10 coastal Bradenton area restaurants that specialize in the freshest seafood available, in no particular order.
Florida Rep. Greg Steube hurt after accident at Sarasota home
Florida Rep. Greg Steube was hurt after an accident at his Sarasota home on Wednesday afternoon.
Developer closes on land for Sky St. Pete tower
The site of a dirt lot and surrounding structures will be redeveloped into a 20-story apartment tower. DevMar, which is behind the 11-story Vantage St. Pete apartment building and The Metro underway in the Edge District, has closed on a property for its next project – Sky St. Pete.
Manatee County presents plan for 59th St. West
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) -Manatee County is seeking public comments after presenting their preliminary plan for 59th St. West. While the plan is only 60 percent complete, residents can expect to see the two-lane road expand into four. Chad Butzow, Manatee County Public Works Director, said the plan envisions “sidewalks on...
Circus Sarasota Presents 25th Anniversary Show
In its 25th anniversary year, Sarasota’s hometown circus, Circus Sarasota, is ready to bring chills, thrills and laughs aplenty to audiences of all ages with “Circus Sarasota Legacy: 25th Anniversary Show” from February 10 through March 5, 2023. Featuring new and innovative acts, Circus Sarasota’s 2023 production will offer high-flying action, heart-stopping thrills, laugh-out-loud comedic antics, and acts that defy both expectations and the boundaries of physical limitations. Closing the show this year is a world-premiere performance by a duo straps act from Ukraine, featuring Maryna Tkachenko and Anastasiia Kornieieva. The Circus Arts Conservatory has joined numerous other members of the Global Alliance of Circus Schools to support circus artists from Ukraine by sponsoring visas and offering jobs so that they can work even while their country is at war with Russia. “Just as the circus provides patrons with an escape from reality, the circus is providing Ukrainian artists with an escape from the horrors taking place in their own country right now,” said Circus Arts Conservatory president and CEO, Pedro Reis. “The circus unites everyone under the Big Top – it’s a potpourri of cultures and life experiences; we are proud to support fantastic artists like Maryna and Anastasiia who are determined to carry on – to inspire and entertain people with their art – despite what is happening back home.”
Venice residents protest commercial development on Jacaranda Boulevard
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Plans to build a grocery store with a several smaller commercial buildings on the corner of Jacaranda Boulevard and Laurel Road in Venice isn’t sitting well with local residents. It caused a heated debate at the Venice Planning Commission meeting Tuesday. Neal Communities has proposed...
Unlicensed contractor arrested after ignoring stop work order at Fort Myers Beach home
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — For two days, an employee for the City of Fort Myers Beach continually patrolled one particular neighborhood. She knew something was wrong. A home sitting on Bahia Via, right off Estero Boulevard, is actively receiving a lengthy list of renovations. It’s an everyday scene in the beach community as rows of homes sit in need of a good contractor.
Officials say Cattleman Road project should wrap up in March
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Government says they hope that construction on Cattleman Road should be wrapped up by March. The county also provided updates on other projects as well. Crews are ready to begin Phase II of the Cattleman Road project. Crews have completed installation of the...
Local Non-Profit Has Busy Year Ahead "“ 2023 Grant Cycle, Newly Elected Advisory Board Members and Announces Exciting New Gala
Sisterhood For Good Inc. (SFG), an all-volunteer local public charity continues its growth with the addition of 27 new Members, and exciting new additions to its Advisory Board. Board Chair, Amy Gorman today announced “The following women have joined the Advisory Board of Directors: Maria MacDonald as incoming Board Chair;...
New Hillsborough County District Rezoning Proposals
The Hillsborough County school district has introduced several new rezoning proposals in attempts to minimize overcrowding in public schools. This problem is faced across the nation today; however, the issue has become extremely severe in certain Hillsborough County Public Schools. The main goal of the district proposals is to limit...
Manatee County woman, 71, critical after garbage truck hits walker: FHP
A Bradenton woman is in a local hospital with critical injuries after a garbage truck hit her walker Tuesday morning.
New apartments progress in downtown Sarasota
More new apartment developments are working their way through the city of Sarasota's Development Review Committee. Developer GK Sarasota Venture is planning Artist Court, a nine-story, 139-unit multifamily building, including town houses, at 200 S. Washington Blvd. at the intersection of Adams Lane. The site is occupied by three one-story commercial buildings totaling 15,735 square feet on 1.39 acres. The applicant is proposing to transfer residential density from abutting parcels, which will require a joint-use agreement.
Corrections Sergeant Graduates from the Florida Leadership Academy
Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt A. Hoffman is pleased to announce that Corrections Sergeant Adam Sherman graduated from the Florida Leadership Academy, Class 52. The Florida Leadership Academy's goals are to train efficient leaders, prepare first-line supervisors, and grow integrity and character in the criminal justice professionals who attend this program. Sergeant Sherman graduated Friday, January 13, 2023, with a diverse group of 40 law enforcement professionals who all serve in leadership roles and represent criminal justice agencies throughout the state. Broward College Institute of Public Safety in Davie, Florida, hosted the attendees for four week-long sessions. They were prepared for future challenges as they learned the necessary skills to support the needs of their communities and agencies. Sherman joined the sheriff’s office in 2006 as a Corrections Deputy. He was promoted to sergeant in 2018 and graduated from the SCSO Internal Leadership Academy. He has been a member of the sheriff’s office Corrections Emergency Response Team for 12 years.
HCA Largo lands a spot on America’s best hospitals list
January 18, 2023 - The HCA Florida Largo Hospital is one of America’s 250 Best Hospitals for 2023, according to a ranking by Healthgrades. This achievement puts HCA Florida Largo Hospital in the top 5% of hospitals nationwide for overall clinical performance across the most common conditions and procedures, according to HCA. The Largo hospital was the only local hospital to be included in the top 250 list this year.
St. Pete’s first dog waterpark and bar Mutts & Martinis is under construction in the Grand Central District
St. Petersburg, already the nation’s most dog-friendly city, is about to become even more accommodating to canines with the highly anticipated Mutts and Martinis on track to open in March. The brainchild of Natalie Conner, owner of Love My Dog Resort and Playground, which has locations in downtown St....
