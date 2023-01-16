Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston Red Sox Sign All-Star SluggerOnlyHomersBoston, MA
This Huge General Store in Massachusetts is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMarshfield, MA
Former NBA Champion DiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Don't Miss Lowell's Free Winter Fest: Marshmellow Roasting, Live Music & More!Dianna CarneyLowell, MA
Boston Red Sox Make Trade With Colorado RockiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
cambridgeday.com
With a series of recycling programs in place, Cambridge focuses on growing participation
With a series of recycling programs in place, Cambridge focuses on growing participation. With a series of recycling programs in place, Cambridge is focusing this year on increasing residents’ participation in them. In 2017, Cambridge was in the middle of drafting goals and proposing strategies to reduce waste and...
cambridgeday.com
Unarmed response to mental heath crises emerges as theme at a protest after death
Unarmed response to mental heath crises emerges as theme at a protest after death. Complaints about a lack of police body cameras faded Saturday at a protest over the death of Arif Sayed Faisal, a 20-year-old in Cambridgeport, as attention shifted to the lack of an unarmed response for people experiencing mental health crises.
cambridgeday.com
ManRay reopens: ‘The entire evening just filled my black heart with joy’
Click your platform boots together and say ‘There’s no place like home’. The nightclub ManRay opened Saturday at 40 Prospect St., Central Square, relocated after a gap of more than 17 years – it closed across the square at 21 Brookline St. in July 2005. The night was an RSVP event, and by the time doors opened at 9 p.m., the line to get in stretched around the block to a Massachusetts Avenue T stop. Cambridge Day asked Athena Costa, a veteran of the original ManRay, to give us her reactions to the new club.
cambridgeday.com
No charges or discipline are seen to await officer from shooting, making release of name unlikely
The name of the police officer who shot Arif Sayed Faisal, 20, in Cambridgeport won’t be released until the end of a long-term investigation by the district attorney, because he is not likely to face charges, Cambridge’s police commissioner said Wednesday. Members of the community have been insisting...
cambridgeday.com
Expansion at East Cambridge Dirty Water Fitness means more room to ensure resolutions happen
Expansion at East Cambridge Dirty Water Fitness means more room to ensure resolutions happen. “Dirty Water” doesn’t sound like the most alluring name for a new business, much less a good come-on for people looking to fulfill their New Year’s resolutions. But to Josh Fox and his fellow entrepreneurs, the appeal was clear.
Comments / 0