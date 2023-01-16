Click your platform boots together and say ‘There’s no place like home’. The nightclub ManRay opened Saturday at 40 Prospect St., Central Square, relocated after a gap of more than 17 years – it closed across the square at 21 Brookline St. in July 2005. The night was an RSVP event, and by the time doors opened at 9 p.m., the line to get in stretched around the block to a Massachusetts Avenue T stop. Cambridge Day asked Athena Costa, a veteran of the original ManRay, to give us her reactions to the new club.

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO