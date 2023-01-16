ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cambridgeday.com

ManRay reopens: ‘The entire evening just filled my black heart with joy’

Click your platform boots together and say ‘There’s no place like home’. The nightclub ManRay opened Saturday at 40 Prospect St., Central Square, relocated after a gap of more than 17 years – it closed across the square at 21 Brookline St. in July 2005. The night was an RSVP event, and by the time doors opened at 9 p.m., the line to get in stretched around the block to a Massachusetts Avenue T stop. Cambridge Day asked Athena Costa, a veteran of the original ManRay, to give us her reactions to the new club.
CAMBRIDGE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy